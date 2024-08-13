How High Can Palantir Stock Rise After Earnings?

Software company Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is capitalizing on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, scoring big with its data solutions for the U.S. government and major enterprises. Palantir’s AI platform, coupled with extensive government associations, is fostering tremendous growth prospects, driving fresh enthusiasm among investors.

The company’s impressive Q2 release last week and an optimistic fiscal year forecast led to a PLTR stock surge of more than 10% on Aug. 6. With a solid post-earnings reaction and analysts predicting EPS to more than double this year, the stock recently broke out above the $30 level for the first time since February 2021. But how much further can PLTR climb?

To answer that, let's take a closer look at the company’s financials, growth catalysts, and the latest Wall Street insights.

About Palantir Stock

Headquartered in Denver, software company Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) – founded over two decades ago in 2003 – is a leading force in big data analytics, transforming how governments, defense agencies, and commercial enterprises harness data.

Palantir has pioneered AI-driven platforms like Gotham and Foundry, which empower users to sift through vast, complex datasets and turn insights into action. With a market cap of $66.8 billion, Palantir is at the forefront of data integration and analysis, playing a crucial role in enhancing security operations and decision-making across industries.

Shares of Palantir have skyrocketed in 2024, soaring 71.1% on a YTD basis. This stunning rally easily outpaces the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) and S&P 500 Information Technology Sector ($SRIT), which have returned 12% and 19.3%, respectively. In fact, on Aug. 12, the stock hit a multi-year high of $31.20 intraday - although PLTR couldn’t quite manage a second consecutive daily close above the $30 level on Monday.

This impressive rally follows Palantir’s stellar Q2 earnings results. The stock netted a gain of more than 21% last week alone, as investors overwhelmingly cheered the quarterly report.

Palantir trades at 164.72x forward earnings, which is significantly higher than its closest peers and its own longer-term average of 120.39x. The stock also looks expensive in terms of price/cash flow and price/sales, which stand much higher than PLTR’s industry peers at 76.75x and 24.36x, respectively.

Palantir Beats Q2 Estimates

When Palantir released its Q2 earnings results after the close on Aug. 5, the stock soared more than 10% the next day. The data analytics giant reported a 27% annual revenue spike to $678.1 million, beating Wall Street's estimates by 3.9%. Adjusted earnings soared 80% to $0.09 per share, also topping expectations.

Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) accounted for 54.7% of total revenue in Q2, growing 23% year over year. While the company’s government contracts provide a steady revenue stream, the heavy reliance on a few large clients poses a concentration risk.

To mitigate this, Palantir is pushing hard into the commercial space. Its Foundry platform, designed for commercial use, is gaining traction across healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. Q2 commercial revenue jumped 33% annually, with Palantir now boasting 295 U.S. commercial customers - up 83% annually and 13% sequentially.

Palantir wrapped up Q2 with $1 billion in total contract value, showcasing its knack for securing new deals and expanding partnerships through AI-powered solutions. Plus, its liquidity remains robust, with $4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. Treasury securities, alongside an impressive $149 million in adjusted free cash flow (FCF) for Q2.

For Q3, management projects revenue between $697 million and $701 million, with adjusted operating income anticipated to range between $233 million and $237 million. Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, Palantir raised its revenue guidance, which is now expected between $2.742 billion and $2.75 billion, while US commercial revenue is expected to grow by at least 47% to exceed $672 million. Adjusted free cash flow is estimated between $800 million and $1 billion.

Analysts tracking Palantir predict EPS of $0.19 in fiscal 2024, up 137.5% annually, with the bottom line projected to surge by another 36.8% to $0.26 in fiscal 2025.

What Do Analysts Expect for Palantir Stock?

On Aug. 6, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reaffirmed his "Outperform" rating on PLTR stock while boosting his price target from $35 to $38 – the new Street-high.

Ives noted that Palantir’s Q2 delivered “strong beats” in both the top and bottom lines, driven by surging demand for its AI solutions in both the commercial and government segments. The analyst added that deals over $10 million soared 50% annually, with U.S. commercial deals nearly doubling, fueled by Palantir's boot camps – a key part of its go-to-market strategy. Wedbush believes that AIP is the new engine powering Palantir’s rise.

Also among the other analysts boosting their price targets on PLTR stock was Goldman Sachs' (GS) Gabriela Borges, who raised her forecast to $16, while keeping a "Neutral" stance. She noted that Palantir is “uniquely positioned to benefit from medium-term enterprise AI engagements given its ability to structure data, upgrade IT infrastructure and custom-built AI applications.”

However, RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria held firm on a “Sell” rating, with a Street-low $9 price target, implying a potential 69.4% plunge from the current price levels.

Overall, Wall Street views PLTR as a “Hold.” Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, three recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” four analysts are playing it safe with a “Hold,” one rates it as a “Moderate Sell,” and six advise a “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bearish than it was one month ago, following a recent downgrade from Mizuho. “Sell” ratings now make up 46% of the total, up from 40%.

Palantir closed Monday’s session just above $29, at a premium to its mean price target of $23.73. The Street-high target from Wedbush signals a potential upside of 29.3% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sristi Suman Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

