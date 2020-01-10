How High Can Apple (AAPL) Go?

Regular readers, should such a thing be a thing, will know that I have been consistently bullish on Apple (AAPL) for some time. Around a year ago, I wrote that investors should ignore the first ever iPhone profit warning that came at that time and buy the stock at just below $150. Then, in September, when the stock was trading at around $215, I suggested that you ignore the snarky reviews of the new product suite that would no doubt follow their launch and buy there too. Even the best trades should have an endpoint, though, so now with AAPL at around $310, is it time to take a profit?

My answer to that question would be "no," which prompts another: how high can AAPL go?

My point over the last year has been that Apple was being disrespected by the market. Arguably the most successful company in the history of mankind, with a proven ability to defy the law of large numbers and grow regardless of any headwinds, they have still consistently traded at a P/E that represents a discount to the market.

That was crazy.

Now, however, Apple is trading right around those averages. The trailing and forward P/Es for the S&P 500 are roughly 25.7 and 19.7 respectively, while those of AAPL are 26 and 20.7. An argument can be made that despite that, AAPL is still lagging however, as the Nasdaq, where AAPL is listed, and the tech sector, both have higher multiples that the S&P average. If you use the tech sector’s 30.5 P/E, then AAPL has to rise another fifteen percent or so just to catch up. That puts it close to $360.

Part of story of Apple from here though is not in the measurable metrics. It is somewhat more subtle and is about the “tone” of the business and growth prospects.

The company is still producing massive cash flow from its core consumer products, with the iPhone obviously leading the way. The recent growth, though, has come from other areas, mot notably services that provide recurring revenue. That revenue is sticky as people often don’t cancel for quite some time, even if they no longer use the services enough to justify the cost. If you doubt that, ask any owner of a gym. Service revenue is also high margin, which makes growth in that area more valuable, although the existing operating margin of nearly 25% is impressive enough.

Still, the iPhone generates over fifty percent of Apple’s revenue, so for meaningful appreciation in the stock, there has to be growth there. To those in the States who look around and see iPhones everywhere that may seem impossible, but the numbers tell a different story. According to Statista, only 13.3% of mobile phones sold globally in Q3 2019, the most recent data available, were iPhones.

So, it doesn’t look like taking a profit on AAPL here is a smart move. Of course, after such a strong move up, a pullback of some kind before too long is possible, maybe even likely, but if that comes in even a few weeks it will simply bring us back to where we are now. As to how high we can go, with the prospect of growth in multiple areas and given that even the high existing margins may improve slightly, a break of $400 this year would come as no surprise.

