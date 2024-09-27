How Is Henry Schein's Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $9.1 billion , Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC ) is a leading distributor of healthcare products and services. The New York-based company serves dental, medical, and animal health practitioners, laboratories, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional healthcare clinics, and other alternate-care sites.

Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap” stocks, and Henry Schein fits right into that category. The company operates in 33 countries and territories and provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes.

Shares of HSIC are trading 12% below their 52-week high of $82.63 , which they hit on Feb. 27. The medical products distributor has gained 13.4% over the past three months, surpassing the broader SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s ( XHS ) 6.3% return over the same time frame.

However, in the longer term, HSIC stock is down 4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XHS’ nearly 7.8% gains. Moreover, shares of HSIC have declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XHS’ 15.3% returns over the same time frame.

HSIC has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-September, which indicates its bearish trend.

On Aug. 6, shares of HSIC fell 8.1% following its Q2 earnings release, primarily due to the company’s lowered full-year 2024 earnings and revenues outlook, noting the challenging economic environment in certain markets and slower-than-expected recovery from the cyberattack faced by the company.

HSIC revenues of $3.14 billion in the period missed the consensus estimates of $3.28 billion, further dampening investor confidence. However, its adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share slightly surpassed the Wall Street estimates of $1.22. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.82 per share.

HSIC has outpaced its rival, Patterson Companies, Inc. ( PDCO ), which declined 25.4% over the past 52 weeks and 22.6% on a YTD basis.

Given that HSIC outperformed its broader sector recently, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 13 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $73.33 suggests a marginal premium to its current levels.

