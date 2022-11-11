How Helpful Is New York City’s Pay Transparency Law For Job Seekers?

New York City’s new pay transparency law went into effect on November 1, but some employers seem to be evading the requirement.

The new law, which requires employers to include pay ranges in job postings, is intended to expose and improve pay inequities across gender and race.

However, large corporations including Google and Citibank have posted unrealistically broad salary ranges for some job postings, limiting the utility of the law. For example, a client service officer role with Citibank reviewed by Forbes Advisor on November 2 showed a pay range of $61,710 to $155,290 (the post has since been removed).

Unfortunately, job seekers might continue to see this tactic moving forward.

What is New York City’s Pay Transparency Law?

The NYC Pay Transparency Law requires employers to include a minimum and maximum salary or hourly wage in all listings for jobs, promotions and transfer opportunities based in New York City.

“The range must represent amounts the employer in good faith believes they are able to pay someone for a position at the time it’s posted,” explains Jose Rios Lua, executive director of communications and marketing at the New York City Commission on Human Rights (NYCCHR).”This means that an employer must believe they would pay a candidate the minimum of the range, and at the same time believe they would pay the maximum for the same position.”

Employment agencies, temp firms and most employers with four or more employees are required to comply, as long as they have at least one employee based in NYC. These employers must disclose pay ranges in listings for both on-location and remote roles.

If an employer fails to comply, members of the public can report violations to the Commission on Human Rights. Employers face civil penalties up to $250,000 per unresolved violation.

How Are Employers Responding to the Pay Transparency Law?

Despite the original start date being postponed from May 15, many employers were unprepared to comply on November 1, says Tauseef Rahman, partner at human resources firm Mercer.

“It’s been a mixed response,” says Rahman. “We’re seeing several clients realize they need to put a national pay transparency plan in place that addresses both external job postings and internal employee questions.”

So far, a few trends have emerged in NYC-based job postings:

Voluntary compliance: Some employers, including Whole Foods and JPMorgan Chase, elected to share pay ranges in NYC and beyond before the law went into effect.

Some employers, including Whole Foods and JPMorgan Chase, elected to share pay ranges in NYC and beyond before the law went into effect. No pay information: Some employers like Pfizer have not added pay information to all NYC-based job posts.

Some employers like Pfizer have not added pay information to all NYC-based job posts. Last-minute edits: Several major employers appeared to change course after receiving public backlash for non-compliance. Citibank, which initially posted several roles with pay ranges from $0 to $2 million, narrowed the ranges after blaming the initial figures on a glitch. Goldman Sachs removed all but one NYC-based role prior to November 1, but then replaced the roles with pay ranges included in the following days, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Several major employers appeared to change course after receiving public backlash for non-compliance. Citibank, which initially posted several roles with pay ranges from $0 to $2 million, narrowed the ranges after blaming the initial figures on a glitch. Goldman Sachs removed all but one NYC-based role prior to November 1, but then replaced the roles with pay ranges included in the following days, according to a report from Bloomberg. Ultra-wide pay ranges: Job listings with pay ranges over $100,000 are not uncommon for large corporations. One senior research data scientist role for Roku shows a pay range of $121,000 to $491,000 “for New York only”.

According to Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), who has introduced three pay transparency bills to Congress since 2019, wide pay ranges are a predictable response to the new law.

“After all, states’ economies and their costs of living differ widely, so you can’t set a narrow pay range for the country as a whole,” she explains.

Jerry Newman, national compensation expert from the University at Buffalo (UB) School of Management, offers a different explanation.

“The agency that audits companies for compliance is severely undermanned, with almost 30% vacancies in jobs advertised,” he says of the New York City Commission on Human Rights (NYCCHR).

“Unfortunately this provides little incentive for companies to comply, so many will leave their systems as-is and accept fines as a cost of doing business.”

When asked if the agency has the resources to hold employers accountable, Rios Lua responded, “We take every inquiry seriously and carefully review. We also conduct commission-initiated complaints to enforce the City’s Human Rights Law.”

But even if employers are forced to comply, Newman argues that the law has serious flaws, including the fact that it focuses solely on wage transparency.

“Total compensation includes three components: wages, variable pay such as bonuses, and employee benefits,” he says, noting it can be difficult to monitor benefit differences or variable pay differences across race and gender.

“While we are making one small step with monitoring base pay, there is still a long way to go,” says Newman.

What Job Seekers Should Expect Moving Forward

Despite the law’s shortcomings, many job seekers and employees have access to new, useful pay information.

“We expect candidates and employees to have better insight into a key part of the overall value proposition offered by an organization,” says Rahman. “As organizations continue their pay transparency journey, candidates and employees may have better clarity on career opportunities, career and pay equity, and total rewards.”

And employees may have even more access to valuable pay information as new salary transparency laws go into effect. A pay transparency in job postings bill was introduced to the New York state senate in 2021, and both California and Washington will require employers to include pay ranges in job posts starting January 1, 2023. Colorado’s pay transparency law went into effect in 2021.

There’s also movement at the federal level. If passed, Congresswoman Norton’s Pay Equity for All Act could further address gender and race pay gaps by making it illegal for employers to ask job applicants about their salary history.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.