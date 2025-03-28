How Is Healthpeak Properties’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

With a market cap of $14.1 billion, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, owns, leases, and manages healthcare real estate across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company segments include Lab, outpatient medical, and continuing care retirement community (CCRC).

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Healthpeak Properties fits this criterion perfectly. The company is related to the healthcare industry, including senior housing, life science, and medical offices.

Active Investor:

However, the healthcare REIT declined 13.1% from its 52-week high of $23.26. Over the past three months, DOC edged up marginally, almost aligning with the iShares Global REIT ETF’s (REET) gain.

Longer term, DOC has fallen marginally YTD, whereas REET ticked up marginally. However, shares of Healthpeak Properties have risen 10.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing REET’s 2.5% return over the same time frame.

DOC has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-December 2024.

Despite exceeding Wall Street expectations with Q4 2024 results on Feb. 3, DOC shares dropped 1.4%. The company recorded $698 million in revenue and an FFO of $0.46 per share. Also, for fiscal year 2025, Healthpeak Properties expects diluted FFO as adjusted to be in the range of $1.81 per share to $1.87 per share. Moreover, the company also strengthened shareholder value by raising its quarterly dividend by 1.7%, enhancing investor returns.

Additionally, in comparison, rival LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) has lagged behind DOC over the past 52 weeks, gaining 7.5%. Although, LTC has outpaced DOC on a YTD basis, surging 1.1%.

Since DOC’s outperformance relative to its industry peers over the past year, analysts are cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 19 analysts covering the stock. As of writing, HealthPeak Properties is trading below the mean price target of $24.56.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.