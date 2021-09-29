How Healthcare is Being Transformed by ESG

Healthcare technology is a rapidly changing field that has a plethora of new ideas entering the market daily, but driving that change is impact investing. The Covid-19 pandemic laid bare many of the problems in the healthcare sector and health technology is closing many of those gaps. For example, Zipline used fleets of drones to distribute vaccines to out of reach populations around the globe after securing $250 million in funding. Healthcare is the third-largest portion of impact investing, lagging climate and financial services, but it’s the fastest-growing area. Venture capital in healthcare doubled in 2020 from 2019, and many see this capital as augmenting government and charitable giving to healthcare to improve access and distribution. Breakthroughs in the sector include companies like Han Genix, which uses ultrasound technology to ensure safety procedures are followed by medical workers, or Plethy which syncs sensors and apps to improve post-orthopedic care.

FINSUM: Technology healthcare blends could become one of the best ways to capture growth and industry diversity in your portfolio.

