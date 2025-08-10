How Healthcare Costs in 9 Wealthy Countries Compare To the US in 2025

Healthcare spending in the U.S. remains the highest among wealthy countries, with $13,432 spent per person each year, according to the latest data from Peterson-KFF. That’s almost twice as much as countries such as the United Kingdom, France or Australia. Despite that, the U.S. ranks last overall among 10 high-income nations for access, efficiency and health outcomes, according to an analysis by The Commonwealth Fund.

Other countries have figured out how to spend less on healthcare and get more. Here’s how the numbers break down.

Australia

Performance rank: 1

1 Per-person spend: $6,931

Australia tops the list overall, but still has problems. About half of patients without private insurance face long waits for care, and affordability is an ongoing issue despite some billing fixes. Still, the country scores high for fairness, runs an efficient system and gets good health results.

Netherlands

Performance rank: 2

2 Per-person spend: $7,737

The Netherlands uses private health insurance, but it’s tightly regulated and covers everyone, keeping costs low for patients and making care easy to get. The Netherlands ranks near the top for fairness and quality of care, but doesn’t lead on health outcomes.

United Kingdom

Performance rank: 3

3 Per-person spend: $6,023

The United Kingdom spends less than half of what Americans spend per person, offering mostly free care through the National Health Service. It’s one of the most affordable and efficient systems, with low paperwork for doctors.

New Zealand

Performance rank: 4

4 Per-person spend: $6,368

New Zealand spends less than half of the U.S. costs but ranks highest for how well care is delivered. It’s strong on prevention and patient safety, with a system that rewards doctors for keeping people healthy. Still, New Zealand struggles with fairness; people with less money and those living outside cities find it harder to get care.

France

Performance rank: 5

5 Per-person spend: $7,136

France spends just over half of what Americans do per person. It’s public insurance covers most care, and people pay only a small part of the costs out of pocket. The government keeps drug prices low, and health outcomes are good, especially for chronic diseases and maternal health.

Sweden

Performance rank: 6

6 Per-person spend: $7,522

Sweden focuses on fairness and preventing illness, but scores lower than other countries for quality of care. Some data on fairness by income weren’t available, but overall, access and outcomes are solid.

Canada

Performance rank: 7

7 Per-person spend: $7,013

Canada spends just over half as much as the U.S. per person. Most care is publicly funded, and primary care access is good. But income affects how easily people get care, and wait times remain an issue despite spending less.

Switzerland

Performance rank: 8

8 Per-person spend: $9,688

Switzerland spends more than most countries here, but still less than the U.S. Insurance is private but required and regulated. The system faces challenges with fairness and paperwork, but does well on some health outcomes, especially around childbirth and postpartum care.

Germany

Performance rank: 9

9 Per-person spend: $8,441

Germany has universal coverage through nonprofit insurers with regulated prices, and copayments are capped by income to keep care affordable. Equity is strong and outcomes are solid, though not top of the class.

