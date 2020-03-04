How Health-Care Utilization Under Coronavirus Could Shake Up the Industry

Some analysts expect that the coronavirus won’t have a huge impact on health insurers because they expect that many people will choose to stay away from the health-care system.

Analysts expect that people who otherwise would have sought care for minor ailments will choose to stay away from the health-care system for fear of contracting the virus.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus in the U.S. could send waves of patients out to seek medical care.

But in all but the worst-case scenarios, that won’t have a significant impact on the valuations of the company’s largest health insurance companies, analysts say.

That’s in part because of the expectation that people who otherwise would have sought care for minor ailments choosing to stay away from the health-care system for fear of contracting the virus. And it is in part because the industry regularly deals with viral outbreaks.

“Increases in utilization from something that’s like the flu is really a normal course of business for managed care,” said Lance Wilkes, an analyst at Bernstein. “They price for that… It’s really the question on the magnitude of the [epidemic] that’s the key variable.”

That same logic around utilization trends in the context of the coronavirus repeats across the health-care industry: Hospital visits may go up for Covid-19 patients, but other procedures may be canceled.

Michael Newshel, an analyst with Evercore ISI, said that insurers in South Korea were already seeing overall declines in health care utilization. “If you got into a situation where there really was broad infection and there was a direct spike, there will also be a clear offset from behavioral changes and people just staying home,” Newshel said.

At an investor conference held by Raymond James on Tuesday, HCA Healthcare CEO William Rutherford said, “I think how this is going to unfold over the coming weeks and months is unknown.” HCA (ticker: HCA) owns 178 hospitals in the U.S. “So the best thing an organization like HCA can do is make sure we’re in position.”

For telemedicine providers, meanwhile, utilization shifts because of the coronavirus could redound to their benefit. Last week, a Centers for Disease Control official recommended that communities may need to use telehealth services as a social distancing measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

As of right now, it is difficult for telehealth providers to tell whether current usage trends are a result of the lingering flu season or Covid-19, said Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh. But Singh said that it was likely that usage could increase as the virus spreads.

“At least for the individuals with low acuity medical conditions… they will likely avoid hospitals, ERs, emergency rooms, or physician waiting areas,” Singh said. “They will try to use telehealth services so they are not exposed to sicker patients.”

Telehealth services have struggled with low utilization rates in general. Singh said that, industrywide, rates of telehealth usage among people with access to the services through their employers or insurers are below 10%.

“The reason we have very low utilization rates right now is that consumer awareness is really low,” Singh said. “Although an unfortunate situation, if this results in people becoming aware of telehealth technology, that should increase awareness and increase telehealth utilization down the road.”

Teladoc (TDOC), a leading telehealth company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether they had seen a utilization impact from the coronavirus. On an earnings call on Feb. 26, the company said it was too early to know what the impact of the epidemic would be on the company.

For insurance companies, the impact remains uncertain. In a note on Friday, Bernstein’s Wilkes wrote that epidemics in general increase costs for insurance companies on a one-time basis, but don’t impair future earnings. For investors, that means that the impact of the outbreak shouldn’t mean much for a managed care company’s valuation.

But that assumes that the outbreak is relatively moderate in the U.S. If Covid-19 leads to similar levels of hospitalization as a bad flu, Wilkes wrote, it would cut the medical loss ratio of the insurers by up to half a percent, which is similar to a bad flu year, and would not have a significant impact. A worse outbreak, Wilkes wrote, could cut medical loss ratios by 2% to 3%, which would lead to pricing increases in subsequent years as the companies seek to recover. And a worst-case scenario outbreak, where the medical loss ratio falls by more than 5%, would “represent a balance sheet hit,” and have significant implications.

Wilkes said that he does not expect either of the worst-case scenarios. In the less-bad scenarios, the companies’ costs could actually go down. “A lot of elective procedures can get deferred, and utilization goes down on that portion,” he said. “Medical costs can go down over this time period.”

¿Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.