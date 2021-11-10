How Has Dish Network Stock Reacted To Poor Third Quarter Results?

Dish Network stock (NASDAQ: DISH)s down 8% in just the last one week, underperforming the S&P 500 which was up 2%. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, the stock has dropped on both occasions (down -13% and -16%, respectively). The recent decline in DISH stock was primarily driven by an underwhelming Q3 2021 performance. Its EPS of $0.88/share fell short of analysts’ expectations. DISH lost 13,000 pay TV subscribers, compared with an addition of 116,000 last year. The cable pay TV offering is facing long-term challenges, though DISH’s large presence in rural parts of the nation without access to fast broadband should allow it to retain these pay TV customers for longer than the overall industry. Despite this, to see declines was disappointing, even as many are now moving over to streaming. DISH saw a 6% decline in satellite subscribers. Increased content costs also lowered margins which led to the company missing analysts’ projections for EPS. Additionally, DISH’s new wireless segment lost 121,000 subscribers. That was also disappointing, as that segment is supposed to be a potential growth business for the company.

Now, is DISH stock set to drop further or could we expect some recovery? We believe that there is a 77% chance of a rise in DISH stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on DISH Stock Chance of Rise. For additional details about how Dish Network stands in comparison to its peers, see our analysis on Dish Network vs ViacomCBS.

Twenty-One Day: DISH -16%, vs. S&P500 6.8%; Underperformed market

(4% likelihood event; 77% probability of rise over next 21 days)

DISH stock decreased 16% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 6.8%

the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 6.8% A change of -16% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 4% likelihood event, which has occurred 96 times out of 2516 in the last 10 years

Of these 96 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 74 occasions

This points to a 77% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: DISH -13%, vs. S&P500 3.4%; Underperformed market

(3% likelihood event; 53% probability of rise over next 10 days)

DISH stock decreased 13% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.4%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.4% A change of -13% or more over ten trading days is a 3% likelihood event, which has occurred 66 times out of 2516 in the last 10 years

Of these 66 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 35 occasions

This points to a 53% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: DISH -7.8%, vs. S&P500 2%; Underperformed market

(4% likelihood event; 55% probability of rise over next five days)

DISH stock decreased 7.8% over a five-day trading period ending 11/05/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) marginal rise of 2%

over a five-day trading period ending 11/05/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) marginal rise of 2% A change of -7.8% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 4% likelihood event, which has occurred 92 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 92 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 51 occasions

This points to a 55% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

