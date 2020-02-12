By Brett Owens

A financial friend of mine, an income-focused money manager, called me to brag about one of his clients. HeaEURtms used his CIR subscription to smartly help her turn a modest $387,000 nest egg into monthly dividend income thataEURtms on track to last, well, just about forever.

Three years ago, he explained how he was using my aEURoeretire on monthly dividendsaEUR strategy to help this nice grandmother.

aEURoeShe brought me $387,000,aEUR he told me originally. aEURoeAnd wants to take out $3,000 per month for ten years.aEUR

Well, so far, so good for grandma. SheaEURtms now 38 months into her $3,000 per month dividend gravy train. To date, sheaEURtms taken out a fat $114,000 in spending money.

And that nest egg? Well, itaEURtms still going strong. SheaEURtms still sitting on more than $374,000 after three-plus years and $114,000 worth of withdrawals.

GrandmaaEURtms Monthly Dividend Gravy Train



Her fat dividend check shows up every 30 days, neatly coinciding with her modest living expenses. And her portfolio holds many monthly dividend payers, dishing income that adds up to 6%, 7% and even 8% or more per year.

What if you need more than $3,000 per month in dividends? No problem. Here are five steps you can follow to make sure you are banking at least $5,000 or more in monthly dividend income on a six-figure portfolio.

Step #1: Buy Closed-End Funds (CEFs)

There are a few stocks that pay monthly dividends, such as Realty Income Corp (O). But, generally speaking, they donaEURtmt pay enough to make your monthly checks matter.

For example, Realty Income yields 3.6% today. You could pile $500K into shares, but youaEURtmre only making $1,500 per month.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are also going to leave you short on yield. These popular vehicles are too well-known for their own good. They are priced aEURoeefficiently,aEUR which means itaEURtms tough to get a bargain.

But you and I are not running billions of dollars, so we do not require the aEURoeliquidityaEUR of the big ETFs. We can buy smaller funds that manage aEURoejustaEUR a billion dollars. For example, AberdeenaEURtms Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX) is a CEF that yields a fat 7.7% and pays its dividends monthly.

CEFs are underappreciated vehicles. Their smaller stature and fund size (FAX has a modest $1.07 billion in assets) means we can find bargains there. As I write, FAX trades at a generous 11% discount to the value of its assets. In other words, we can buy this 7.7% payer for just 89 cents on the dollar!

Step #2: Look for CEFs That Are Discounted

When buying CEFs, our ability to demand these discounts is a great advantage. We are paying less than face value for perfectly good assets.

Matisse CapitalaEURtms Eric Boughton shared his firmaEURtms research on CEF discounts at the Inside Fixed Income conference I recently attended. (Boughton conducted the study in partnership with University of OregonaEURtms Lundquist College of Business).

He explained that if youaEURtmd taken the 600+ CEFs in existence since 2008, and simply only bought the funds trading at discounts to their net asset values (NAVs), youaEURtmd have earned 11% per year. (This assumes you aEURoerebalanceaEUR monthly to sell any funds that swing to premiums and then buy newly discounted funds instead.)

Eleven percent per year is pretty good, especially given the lack of thought required to execute on this strategy! Of course, taxes will be a problem with the monthly buying and selling, but we can get around that by simply cherry-picking the very best CEFs so that we donaEURtmt have to be constantly flipping shares.

Step #3: Follow the Money

Rewinding back to FAX, we can see that it has no problem funding its distribution, for two reasons.

First, the discount helps. FAX is not actually aEURoeon the hookaEUR for 7.7% per month. ThataEURtms what we bargain hunters receive, when we purchase FAX at a discount.

The managers running FAX only care about their own NAV, or the portfolio of bonds that the fund holds. They need 7% yields (it becomes 7.7% for us after the double-digit discount), and they can fund them two ways:

Via NAV gains, and/or Big bond yields.

ItaEURtmd be plenty challenging for the folks at Aberdeen to find 7% bond yields if they had to focus on the US and Europe only! Fortunately, FAXaEURtms aEURoemandateaEUR lets it dabble in Asia, and management takes advantage of this by buying secure bonds like these that yield up to 8.75%:

Step #4: Follow the NAV

How do we really know if a fund is investing profitably? Simple: look at the NAV. In FAXaEURtms case, its NAV is steady, and thataEURtms exactly what we want to see. It means that the fund is able to pay its distributions from income and profits without having to tap its NAV like a piggy bank:

FAX Boosts NAV While Paying Fat Dividend



Step #5: DonaEURtmt Be Cheap About Fees

Most investors are conditioned by their experience with mutual funds and ETFs to search out the lowest fees, almost to a fault. This makes sense for investment vehicles that are roughly going to perform in-line with the broader market. Lowering your costs minimizes drag.

Closed ends are a different investment animal, though. On the whole, there are many more dogs than gems. ItaEURtms an absolute necessity to find a great manager with a solid track record. Great managers tend to be expensive, of courseaEUR"but theyaEURtmre well worth it.

The stated yields you see quoted, by the way, are always net of fees. ItaEURtms the cash you receive!

How to Retire on 8% Dividends Paid Monthly

IaEURtmd like to show you how to fund aA fully paid for retirementA on just $500,000.

Got more? Great! IaEURtmll show you how you can retire filthy rich on your current stake.

My aEURoe8% Monthly Payer PortfolioaEUR will also let youA live on dividends aloneaEUR"without sellingA a single stockA to generate extra cash. YouaEURtmll get paid the same big dividends every month of the year so that your income and expenses will once again be lined up!

This approach is aA mustA if you want to safeguard your retirement from the next market calamity. Ironically, it actually positions you to benefit from 10%+ price upside in addition to your monthly dividends.

IaEURtmve put everything you need to know in an exclusive report,A Monthly Dividend Superstars: 8% Yields with 10% Upside. And I want to send it to you today for FREE. Please click here to learn how you can access my latest research on 8% monthly dividend payers.





