How Government Policies Influence the Agricultural Futures Markets

Governments and politics have always had an impact on the world’s agricultural futures markets. Doug Christie, an ex-Cargill agribusiness executive and author of the newsletter Agricultural Commodities Focus, walks us through that impact, and how it is evolving.

Can you explain the role of government agencies and bodies in influencing the ag futures markets?

Christie: As we know, the government, in the form of the USDA, is an important source of information for markets. The government can also impact markets with regulatory policy and interventions. It doesn't try to influence markets, but its actions, oftentimes for other reasons, certainly do have an impact on markets.

The area that I would point to where we see this most consistently is in trade policy. When we have an international dispute or a conflict with a country, that can cause reactions from governments to restrict trade or monitor trade. And because agriculture relies so much on cross-border flows of commodities, any kind of disruption or restriction to trade becomes a feature in markets.

There have been multiple examples of that in the past, but a recent example that the markets have dealt with, and been quite public about, is the conflict in Ukraine that restricted the flow of grain moving out of the Black Sea from both Russia and Ukraine. Because of that restriction and government actions intended to control that flow, we've seen markets move positively and negatively based on their perception of how governments were going to allow cross-border flows of grain into and out of the Black Sea area.

So, government policy, government regulations, and in particular trade-focused activities are really of great importance to ag markets because of their reliance on production and consumption across so many national borders.

So, politics can almost be acting like an active player in the ag futures market?

Christie: Yes, government actions, particularly those that are focused on trade, can have a really big impact in ag futures markets, particularly when it comes to cross-border flows. And oftentimes, that reaction or the consequences of a government intervention can really be unintended.

As an example, let’s look again in a bit more detail at the impact on wheat from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The market had a lot of concern about grain being segregated or isolated in Russia and Ukraine and not being able to flow to the traditional markets that it is consumed in. Initially, the market had a very strong upward price reaction out of concern that that grain would not be available to the market. Over time, what the market came to realize was that while that grain was short-term restricted from moving out, it didn't go anywhere. It was still available in stocks and available in storage, and with time, transportation routes were altered.

The ability to move ships through the Black Sea was realized and that grain eventually was evacuated, and the market took a pretty strong downward reaction. Over the arc of time, the price for wheat actually went down following the Russian and Ukrainian actions because supply didn't go down, it was just short-term restricted, and eventually that supply moved to market.

So, we can see a geopolitical event having an initial impact, and then a long-term impact. Sometimes in reaction to a geopolitical event, what we see is a more regulatory impact or reaction from government.

For instance, in the wheat market in general, when in the past there’s been concern about the availability of supply, countries that produce wheat have sometimes introduced export restrictions. If the perception is that the supply of wheat is tight, we're going to restrict the flow of wheat out of our country.

Countries that are wheat importers and are concerned about supply increase the pace of their buying. Instead of buying one cargo a month, they try to buy two cargoes a month because they're concerned about supply.

On both the supply and the demand side, those government reactions - to increase the pace of buying or decrease the flow of trade - actually serve to accelerate price moves and create more volatility in the market instead of controlling and managing prices.

Oftentimes, therefore, government reactions can be an accelerant of markets rather than a regulator of markets. And that's one of the interesting features about ag markets - they rely on actions in both countries of supply and those of demand. And the interaction of those reactions can drive prices in directions that aren't always anticipated.

Turning to the US, how do government policies and subsidies impact the corn industry?

Christie: When we look at US corn production, the government has tried to be supportive, but the nature of that support has evolved over time.

As we know, the US has a competitive advantage that has made it the leading supplier of corn into theglobal market so price support hasn't really been a feature of government policy. In other words, we haven't needed to create artificial price supports to elevate the price of corn to incentivize production.

Instead, what government policy has focused on has been risk management, or risk mitigation, for farmers. For instance, providing insurance programs that can help support farmers in the case of a localized weather event or crop damage in a particular area. If an individual farmer or a region of the country loses crop because of a weather event, there are risk management and insurance policies in place from the government to help sustain that farmer.

That revenue assurance, or risk management, has helped keep a large production base for corn and helped incentivize farmers to keep corn as a part of their production portfolio.

The other place where government policy has been active in the corn market is in the form of ethanol production, and incentives to produce and incorporate ethanol into the US fuel-supply system. That has provided an outlet for corn and helped support prices and create an incentive to produce corn. So, it would be fair to say that US energy policy – its ethanol production policy - has also helped drive corn production and help make the country the leading producer of corn globally.

Related Reading

Global Ag Trade: A Fundamental Analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.