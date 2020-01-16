How Good Is Netflix's Stock At Rebounding From Large Drops?

Netflix stock has seen a fair amount of volatility over the last few months on account of mounting competition from the likes of Disney+ as well as due to weaker-than-expected U.S. subscriber figures. So how resilient is the stock to large swings? Specifically, if Netflix sees a single day drop of 3% or more, what are the chances it’ll spring back within a week? What about a steeper drop of say -5%?

Based on the Trefis AI engine there is a pretty meaningful chance (of over 10%) that Netflix stock could see a single-day drop of 3% or more. Thankfully, this is countered by a solid 36% chance that the stock will bounce back from such a drop in the subsequent week. Take this to the next extreme of 5% or greater single-day drop, and the chances that Netflix will bounce back in the subsequent week are still pretty strong 33%.

Try out the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test the chances of a rebound or a drop after fall for Netflix stock. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just 1 day!

Below, we also discuss a few scenarios and answer common investor questions:

Question 1: Does a rise in Netflix stock become more likely after a drop?

Answer:

Consider two situations,

Case 1: Netflix stock drops by 5% or more in a week

Case 2: Netflix stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the chance of say a 5% rise in Netflix stock over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2 occurs much higher for one versus the other? Interestingly, for Netflix, the chances of a 5% rise over the next month (21 trading days) is about 47% for Case 1, i.e. when Netflix’s stock has just suffered a loss, versus about 50% for Case 2, when the stock has seen a gain over the last week.

Question 2: What about the other way around, does a drop in Netflix stock become more likely after a rise?

Answer:

Consider, once again, two cases

Case 1: Netflix stock drops by 5% in a week

Case 2: Netflix stock rises by 5% in a week

The chance of a 5% drop after Case 1 is about 27%, versus about 26% for Case 2. For comparison, for the S&P 500 and for many other stocks, it turns out the chances of a 5% drop after Case 1 or Case 2 has occurred are also quite similar. View our Machine Learning Analysis of the S&P 500

Question 3: Does patience pay?

Answer:

If you buy and hold Netflix stock, the expectation is over time the near term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you – at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engine’s calculations, patience absolutely pays for most stocks!

For after a drop of 5% in Netflix stock over a week (5 trading days), while there is only about 26% chance the stock will gain 5% over the subsequent week, there is more than 58% chance this will happen in 3 months, and 66% chance it’ll gain 5% over a year (about 252 trading days).

The table below shows the trend for Netflix stock:

Question 4: What about the possibility of a drop after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer:

There are two opposing forces at work on Netflix stock here. First, is the general positive bias for Netflix stock (and for most other stocks) – that pulls the stock upwards with time. Second, the basic chance of a drop, as a chance of any event happening, should simply increase with the passage of time.

After seeing a rise of 5% over 5 days, the chances of a 5% drop in Netflix stock are about 18% over the subsequent 5 days of waiting and stands at about 26% when the waiting period is a month (21 trading days). However, interestingly, the probability remains flat at about 26% for waiting periods of a quarter and a year as well.

Related Analysis

Apple Stock Is Up 25% Over The Last Quarter. Ask The Trefis Machine Learning Engine If It’s Time To Sell

Microsoft Stock Is Up 60% Over The Last Year, Is It Time To Sell?

Trefis AI Engine Answers: How Resilient Is Amazon Stock?

What’s behind Trefis? See How it’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams



More Trefis Data



Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.