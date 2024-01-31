How ‘Girl Math’ Can Hurt Your Credit Score — And What To Do Instead

Oh, the TikTok terms that go viral overnight; they just keep coming. Though they can be a tad annoying at times, it’s not uncommon for them to hold a meaning that’s heavier than you may think.

For example, last year the hashtag #LazyGirlJobs took off on the social media site. It sounded silly, but it triggered an entire movement, empowering people who want a job that doesn’t take much effort.

Another TikTok slang term that picked up steam is “Girl Math.” It’s got a strong misogynistic vibe, which is lousy, but it’s actually a pretty interesting concept. What does it mean? How can it be harmful to your financial well-being (in particular, your credit score)?

Defining ‘Girl Math’

Part of what is so interesting about some terms that go viral on TikTok is that they act as nomenclatures for meanings we’ve had in our lives for a while, but never had a word for. With this term, there’s some irony at play.

“‘Girl math’ is a social media trend that started as a tongue-in-cheek way to justify impulse or unnecessary purchases, specifically for women,” said Christina Roman, consumer education and advocacy manager at Experian.

“Some key themes from the trend include the belief that cash is free money because it’s not sitting in your bank account, things under $5 are free and buying on sale is a form of getting cash back,” Roman said. “The trend is meant to be a funny and lighthearted stereotype about women and their financial behaviors.”

Why ‘Girl Math’ Has Gone Viral

What about “girl math” is so catchy? Why can so many women, however jestingly, embrace it? What it comes down to is relatability.

“I think the trend is picking up in popularity because I believe women can relate to some of the ‘girl math’ theories being shared,” Roman said. “For example, returning an item and using those funds to purchase something else makes it feel like the item was ‘free.’ We know this isn’t really true, but it’s a feeling I think most of us can identify with. As with most viral trends, it can give people a sense that they’re not alone in their thinking, which is something we all want.”

‘Girl Math’ May Be Funny and Relatable, but It’s No Laughing Matter

The whole concept of “girl math” is harmful not only because of its misogynist connotation but also because if practiced, it can potentially wreak havoc on your credit score.

“Before jumping on the ‘girl math’ trend, something you may want to take into consideration is the potential negative effects this could have on your credit score,” said Isabel Ghanoo, assistant vice president, branch manager at Addition Financial. “The biggest reason being girl math encourages and justifies excess spending instead of saving. This kind of circular logic could potentially create a snowball effect of debt if you are spending money you don’t have.

“Justifying your large purchase by the cost per day could leave you unable to save for financial emergencies that may arise,” Ghanoo said. “Simply put, ‘girl math’ does not encourage smart money habits.”

Do This Instead…

Instead of jumping on the “girl math” train, practice smart money management habits that will protect and/or boost your credit score and put you in a better spot financially.

Never Miss a Credit Card Payment

If you indulge in “girl math,” you’re putting yourself at a greater risk of accruing debt, which can make paying off your credit card balance every month more challenging. And diligent, timely payment history is crucial.

“Generally speaking, payments later than 30 days will be reported to credit bureaus,” said Anne Lester, personal finance, retirement expert and author of “Your Best Financial Life.”

“Credit card companies will generally work with you if you’re in danger of missing a payment, so always reach out to them before you miss a payment or you risk being sent to collections,” Lester said. “Mortgage, utility, and rent payments can all show up on your credit report if you’re late. Automatic payments can be a big help here.”

Save Assertively and Regularly

Not only is having an ample nest egg at the ready for a rainy day an important financial move, but it’s also a comfort. Save often and aggressively.

“Money in the bank that you have set aside for a rainy day is always a great feeling,” said Erica Sandberg, personal finance expert at CardRates.com. “It will give you a valuable sense of security. Even better, that money can work for you. Right now, interest rates on cash equivalents are fantastic, so take advantage! Many certificates of deposits (CDs) and money market accounts have annual percent yields (APYs) of over 5%. You don’t need special girl math to know you will come out ahead.”

Empower Women’s Financial Lives Instead of Mocking Them

Possibly the most toxic aspect of the term “girl math” is that it paints women in a bad light and contributes to a societal narrative that they are bad or frivolous with money.

“It not only undermines women’s financial capabilities but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes that have no place in a progressive society,” said Tomeka Lynch-Purcell, president, PLO, PMG Worldwide Inc.

“By challenging these stereotypes and adopting proactive financial strategies, individuals can promote a culture of financial empowerment and equity,” Lynch-Purcell said. “Education, empowerment and equity are not just ideals to aspire to; they are actionable goals that can transform personal finances and, by extension, contribute to societal progress. It is high time to redefine the narrative around women and financial literacy, turning ‘girl math’ from a derogatory term into a relic of the past.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How ‘Girl Math’ Can Hurt Your Credit Score — And What To Do Instead

