How the Gilmore Girls Preserved Generational Wealth — and Will It Last?

The “Gilmore Girls” series showcases, perhaps better than many shows in pop culture, how people react to wealth. As one Redditor pointed out, “Lorelai grew up high income and didn’t like it, so she chose differently. Rory grew up low-income and didn’t like it, so she chose differently.”

But is that truly the case?

Both women benefited from the safety net of Richard and Emily’s wealth, even though it didn’t necessarily give them the means to afford a wealthy everyday life.

Lorelai, especially, worked hard. She started her adult life as a single mom at 16, eventually working her way up to management at the Independence Inn. She was usually able to provide for Rory, but had to turn to her parents at several pivotal moments, including to cover Rory’s tuition.

As the “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” mini-series sequel ended, Lorelai was doing well running The Dragonfly Inn and married to Luke, another small business owner. Meanwhile, Rory was struggling and broke as a freelance journalist with some solid bylines to her name but no steady employment in her future.

Rory enjoyed the security and benefits of wealth, while Lorelai worked to create her own security through a successful hospitality business.

The History of Gilmore Wealth

We know from the original 2000 television series that the Gilmore family comes from wealth. We can trace the money back at least to Lorelai’s grandmother, Trix. Richard Gilmore, Lorelai’s father, did well to preserve and grow the family fortune.

His income as an insurance executive could have ranged from $200,000 to $600,000, according to ScreenRant. There are other indications that the Gilmore family’s wealth exceeded $50 million, and perhaps much more.

We know that the original Gilmores came over on the Mayflower, but that doesn’t necessarily indicate how far back their wealth goes.

It’s possible (though unlikely) that Lorelai is from a third-generation wealthy family. Gilmore money probably dates back several generations more. But the question still stands: Will Lorelai and Rory expand the family fortune, build their own, or lose it all?

Will Lorelai Hang Onto Her Wealth?

Viewers in the Gilmore Girls Fanatics Group on Facebook wonder how Lorelai afforded to eat out frequently, randomly spend $300 on airport souvenirs, and pay for a summer trip to Europe.

Although Lorelai showed poor money management skills at times during the TV series, she also managed to save money, purchase the Dragonfly Inn, and build a successful business.

From a teen mom living in a barn to a small business owner — even though she had family support along with way — Lorelai’s story is inspirational.

She likely maintained the inn, potentially selling it for a hefty sum later in life. She and Luke could also have sold both their businesses to retire or kept the buildings and leased the properties to new owners.

Either way, it’s likely that, especially with her lifestyle, Lorelai was likely to hold onto any potential inheritance once Emily died and also continue to grow the Gilmore family fortune.

What About Rory?

Rory Gilmore, however, could be the one to squander the family fortune. At the end of the “Gilmore Girls” sequel, “A Year in the Life” (AYITL), she is an unemployed, soon-to-be single mom.

It’s uncertain how she successfully supported herself living in Brooklyn, as her $250,000 trust fund wasn’t likely to go far.

At age 32, when AYITL ends, Rory still has time to catch up, build a career and preserve any fortune Lorelai ultimately leaves for her. But the show’s creator and writer, Amy Sherman-Palladino, chose to leave Rory’s future open-ended — even down to the paternity of her baby.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lauren Graham (Lorelai) and Kelly Bishop (Emily) both said they’d be open to reprising their roles. Perhaps we’ll find out whether the “Gilmore Girls” dodge the third-generation curse and preserve the family’s wealth.

