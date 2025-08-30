How Gen Z Can Build Wealth in Their 20s, According To ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki 

According to a study from Credit Karma, roughly half of Gen Z (49%) say that planning for the future feels pointless, so they’d rather just spend their money freely this summer.

That feeling is understandable. You’ve grown up in a world of inflation, student debt and financial “advice” that no longer seems to work. Buying a house feels out of reach and saving for retirement feels like an uphill battle when you can barely save for rent. So, if the future feels uncertain, it’s no wonder that many choose to live in the present.

But according to Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” you’re not behind; you’re just not playing the same game. And if you change how you think about money, you can start building wealth sooner than most people ever will.

Think Like a Builder, Not Just an Earner

According to a blog post on Kiyosaki’s website, building wealth isn’t about working more. It’s about acquiring assets that pay you over time.

In other words, it’s not about chasing a six-figure salary. It’s about investing in things that grow, such as skills, investments, systems and side hustles. That could mean putting $50 a month into an index fund, designing pitch decks for startups or flipping vintage furniture on Facebook Marketplace.

The earlier you start building income-producing assets of any kind, the sooner you stop trading time for money.

You’re More Equipped Than You Think

Kiyosaki’s core lesson: “don’t work for money, make money work for you,” still applies and according to him, Gen Z has tools previous generations didn’t:

Time: Compound growth is slow at first, but it snowballs.

Compound growth is slow at first, but it snowballs. Tech: You can learn, invest and earn with just a laptop or phone.

You can learn, invest and earn with just a laptop or phone. Skepticism: You’ve seen the system fail. You’re not clinging to the old path and that’s a competitive advantage.

Applying “Rich Dad” logic in 2025 looks different, but the fundamentals haven’t changed.

A Wealth Game Plan for Your 20s (No Trust Fund Required)

Start Small (Early 20s)

Build a one-month emergency fund with at least enough to avoid panic mode.

Start investing automatically, even if it’s $25 a month into a basic index fund.

Learn a skill people will pay for, such as design, writing, coding, editing, tutoring — whatever fits.

Build Momentum (Mid 20s)

Turn that skill into freelance or side income. It just has to be profitable.

Avoid lifestyle inflation. Just because you earn more doesn’t mean you have to spend more. Live below your means.

Use automation for your finances so you don’t rely on willpower.

Play Bigger (Late 20s)

Shift from trading time to building systems. Start an agency, launch a course, sell digital products.

Explore real estate options like house hacking or REITs.

Focus on stacking income streams that don’t depend on your time.

Kiyosaki emphasized the importance of building multiple income types. Earned income is just the beginning; real wealth comes from portfolio and passive income.

Common Traps That Keep People Stuck

There is a lot of noise out there when it comes to knowing what to do with your money. Here are some things to watch out for:

Taking on low-ROI debt. Don’t ignore the numbers when choosing a degree.

Don’t ignore the numbers when choosing a degree. Lifestyle inflation. Buying more just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

Buying more just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Chasing hype. If your investment strategy is based on vibes and Reddit threads, maybe rethink it.

Remember, You Don’t Have To Be Perfect

You don’t need to hustle nonstop or have a finance degree. You just need a strategy.

Kiyosaki made the case for building systems, not just salaries. He argued that Gen Z is uniquely equipped to do that with digital tools, side income and a fresh perspective.

