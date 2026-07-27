How FuelCell Energy Supports Smarter Manufacturing Operations

FuelCell Energy FCEL is strengthening its relevance in the manufacturing industry by offering on-site fuel cell systems that blend continuous power generation with combined heat and power (“CHP”) capabilities. The clean energy company is targeting manufacturers seeking greater energy reliability, lower emissions and improved operating efficiency through systems that generate electricity while producing usable heat for industrial processes. The platform is also designed to reduce dependence on the grid and conventional boilers, supporting both operational resilience and decarbonization efforts.

FCEL’s value to manufacturers goes beyond producing electricity because its systems can also make useful heat. Its carbonate fuel cells operate at high temperatures and generate heat of about 700°F alongside power. Instead of letting this energy go unused, manufacturers can recover it as hot water, steam or process heat. This can raise overall efficiency, reduce boiler fuel use and lower facility emissions. The systems can also run on natural gas or biogas while generating power and capturing carbon dioxide, supporting industrial decarbonization efforts.

FuelCell Energy’s financing approach also improves its appeal to manufacturers. Under Power Purchase Agreements (“PPAs”), the company owns, operates and maintains the fuel cell systems, helping customers access on-site energy without a large upfront investment. One example is its 5.6-megawatt project at a 160-acre research and development facility in Groton, CT. The 20-year PPA provides electricity and steam through a CHP system that works alongside the grid and supplies backup power during outages. This model supports long-term energy reliability rather than only equipment sales.

While FuelCell Energy offers one approach to helping manufacturers improve energy reliability and efficiency, it is not the only company targeting this opportunity. Several clean energy companies are developing technologies that address similar industrial needs through different solutions.

Other Energy Solutions for Manufacturing Operations

Bloom Energy BE helps manufacturers improve energy resilience through on-site fuel cell systems that deliver reliable electricity with low emissions and minimal noise. Bloom Energy’s modular platform can be deployed quickly and scaled as production needs expand, reducing dependence on the grid for critical operations. Bloom Energy also supports combined heat and power, carbon capture and high-availability power, making the company a compelling energy partner for advanced manufacturing facilities.

Meanwhile, Plug Power PLUG strengthens manufacturing operations by providing hydrogen fuel cell solutions for material handling, electrolyzers and hydrogen production infrastructure. Its extensive GenDrive deployments support warehouse and factory logistics, while expanding hydrogen plants and electrolyzer projects enhance supply for industrial users. Plug Power is also improving execution and scaling its hydrogen ecosystem, positioning Plug Power to support manufacturers pursuing cleaner and more efficient operations.

The Zacks Rundown on FCEL

Shares of FuelCell Energy have surged 121.7% over the past six months, breezing past the industry's growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FCEL currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.56 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by nine brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The chart below shows FCEL’s earnings over the past four quarters.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.