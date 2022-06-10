How Fractal's New Crypto-Gaming Wallet Could Drive Crypto Mass Adoption

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and developers know that the technical complexity of the space is a significant barrier to entry for most people. For the uninitiated crypto curious, gaining access to the high volatility of digital assets via cryptocurrency exchanges is not enough to compel them to summit crypto's steep learning curve.

What if the big driver for mass crypto adoption has nothing to do with asset appreciation of crypto coins and tokens, but has everything to do with online players chomping at the bit to access immersive Web3 gaming?

What is Fractal?

Fractal is a marketplace for video game players to discover, buy, sell, and trade gaming NFTs, launching more than 121 NFT collections throughout 85 games across its ecosystem this year.

Today Fractal announced the launch of its game-changing digital wallet that's compatible with cryptocurrencies and NFTs. It's called "Sign In with Fractal" and it provides game players with a cryptocurrency wallet that makes it seamless to start playing Web3 games, both on Fractal and within partner games. In an exclusive interview with Justin Kan, who cofounded both Fractal and interactive live-streaming service Twitch, he explained how Sign In with Fractal could be the catalyst for crypto mass adoption.

"Before we launched our crypto-gaming wallet, it was a pain to link a crypto wallet to a game. Only 1.4 million crypto wallets have ever been linked to an online game, but there are more than 3 billion games in the world. There's an opportunity to grow another 2,000%. Our Sign In with Fractal wallet allows gamers to sign-in using Google, Twitter, or Discord -- it's super simple and gamers can be playing in about 30 seconds, they don't have to go to a third-party site. We think that's the future of how to onboard users into crypto games and the broader crypto ecosystem," Kan told me.

He further noted that the most obvious utility for NFTs will be online gaming where players can use their unique digital assets like weapons, armor, vehicles, and nearly any other type of in-game asset across different games.

"Everyone keeps talking about utility and use of NFTs and the next big thing for NFTs will be in gaming. There's already sales of $60 billion sold a year of ingame virtual goods that allow you to do more things within the game. It's an obvious next step to make those virtual assets more durable as an NFT," Kan said.

In its official statement the Fractal team acknowledged that it intends to usher in a new wave of innovation that enables games to be more fun, have better aligned incentives between player and game studio, and drive faster growth than ever before. And with this new simple sign-in wallet, it may be the inflection point of widespread uptake for crypto technology.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Tor Constantino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.