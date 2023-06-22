How Founder Natalie Levy Sets Women Investors Up for Success

Natalie Levy, Founder and Managing Director of She’s Independent, is on a mission to empower the future of female investors and business owners.

Natalie navigated male-dominated environments for years, where she often felt unheard and unseen. In order to use her voice and expertise to inspire and financially support others, she launched She’s Independent in 2019, shortly after losing her mother to suicide. The women-first investment group is an homage to her mom as well as a statement to the world that gendered VC gaps are real and rapidly closing.

With plans to deploy $1.5 million in capital over the next year alongside bringing new investors to the table, the sky is the limit for She’s Independent members.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on She’s Independent?

A: My upbringing and journey holds a lot of #metoos and ‘she can’t’—whether it was attending accelerated math class with the boys, or stepping into a derivatives trading role on Wall Street.

I was raised to believe I could and I should—that I was intelligent and that with grit and tenacity, that I could be anything. Again and again, however, I felt undervalued and undermined professionally. Young women like myself in male-dominated fields were told to keep their heads down but weren’t shown the playbook for navigating the corporate ladder and landing promotions.

In January 2019 we lost my mom to suicide. This loss hit me deeply. In finding headspace and what mattered out of the tragedy, I launched She’s Independent, to honor her, myself, and to celebrate and inspire women everywhere. We also lost my cousin Z, just 17 at the time, also to suicide. He was a huge fan of what we were building at She’s Independent and he is another close family member I bring with me in my work and in my life.

We need to invest in and celebrate our women. Women need to be in the conversations and at the table of influence regarding which businesses get funding and which products get launched. Our investment group offers experiential learning, mentorship, and connection to get women in the most influential rooms and conversations possible.

Q: What problem does She’s Independent solve?

A: Women often aren’t taught how to manage their money and how to exercise their power over it. Women also aren’t often encouraged to try and fail and grow through these experiences. We talk about all of it and even workshop around ways to evolve our mindset and step into more active decision making.

And finally, the investor and investment ecosystem lacks real diversity and representation. Higher finance can be a really opaque space that is seemingly impossible to enter without contacts or resources in the industry. We show up to create a real path to knowledge and quality investment opportunities. We even offer a path for those not yet in a position to invest or deploy capital because we care about the next generation and aren’t just looking to maximize today’s dollars.

Q: What makes She’s Independent different from other companies?

A: There are a number of women’s groups out there offering connection and skill development across different categories—from personal finance basics to leveling up professionally.

Our investment group is fairly unique in that we operate in a way that skills our members through live dealmaking. Members are able to participate with any desired level of engagement, from sourcing and screening companies to leading deal diligence before we write checks to a business.

Many angel groups exist in a way to optimize for membership dues or carry interest across maximizing investment allocations. We truly are here for the impact and are incredibly mission-driven in terms of how we operate and what we do.

Many angel groups operate in a way that maximizes for membership dues and/or carried interest earned from investment allocations. We’re thrilled to offer a path to those not yet in a position to commit capital. These members, who we call Investment Observers, may still be as actively involved in learning and our deal cycle as they like.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: Our business today isn’t a large, money making operation. Launched in mid-2019, I started out as a passion project navigating the creative outlet of interest alongside organically searching for our niche.

We held a huge number of high-quality events but we were not seeing a big bottom line. We ended up pivoting into our investing focus in early 2022 and haven’t looked back.

At no point did I ever say, “I’m shutting this down,” but at a number of points I have asked myself if it’s working.

Since launching our investment initiative, we’ve welcomed almost 100 members and invested close to a million dollars in majority women-owned businesses. This is on the back of zero paid marketing and high-quality referrals through our network.

Part of why I didn’t think about giving up was that I was working on something truly impactful. I was sharing impactful stories and workshops. I had people reaching out telling me they were making changes at work and at home because of me. I do the work I do for myself and those we’ve lost. I do the work for the girls who will get a future seat at the table because we showed up.

Q: We dare you to brag: What achievements are you most proud of?

A: I’m most proud of the person I am today. I’m able to show up as my full self, and talk about the hardest of things, from sudden loss to mental health, and influence others in positive ways.

When I speak at events, I don’t gloss over the real me. I touch on the hardest of things and I let these women know they are not alone, and that it can be hard as hell to navigate. I tell the real story.

I’m additionally proud of my insight and perspective, which navigated so many male-dominated roles and a Type-A mindset to evolving into a more balanced and healthier lifestyle and focus.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: I’m an engineer and mathematician so I often think in terms of data and numbers. However, I’ve taken an important step back from just measuring dollars in the door given our business model, and also recognizing what I do today is as much or more for impact than it is about putting money in my pocket.

If this works, the money will come. Either way, the impact is real and I’ve so enjoyed the journey.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: Leadership is a term we often throw around to describe management. However, not all managers or executives are leaders.

I continually remind myself of how important the people are. You can’t do it all yourself. By identifying and bringing in talent who are better than me in areas of the business we need to invest in, we’re able to operate much more effectively, and at a better scale.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences? Would you do it all over again?

A: My journey so far has been a tumultuous but rewarding experience. From failed starts and the slow burn of figuring out what the business was, to navigating additional deep loss through operating it, to seeing real scale and impact today.

I would absolutely do it all over again. I wish deep loss on no one, but when you go through the toughest of life events, the only way through is by taking it with you. I honor my mom and my cousin Z in so many ways through the business today and I’m proud and thankful to be able to.

Q: What’s next for you and She’s Independent?

A: We’re just getting started. Our member community is growing new investors. Our dollars are going toward women-run businesses and are having an impact in terms of resourcing, connections, and influence.

We’re placing women on boards and mapping paths for future leaders in the investment ecosystem and beyond.

We continue to level up our operations, branding, and member experience, but already operate in a place of value that feels great.

