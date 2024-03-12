How Fixed Index Annuities Can Help With Risk Management

With signs that inflation is starting to tick higher and renewed concerns about the stability of banks, many investors are looking to shield their portfolio from a rise in volatility. As 2022 demonstrated, rising inflation creates conditions that are unfavorable for stocks and bonds.

One way that investors can protect their portfolios is to increase their allocation to fixed index annuities. They can help investors reduce risk while still allowing for accumulation. A fixed index annuity (FIA) functions similarly to a traditional annuity as it guarantees some payment while allowing for deferral of taxes. However, the key difference is that it also tracks a specific index to allow for appreciation of the principal as well.

Unlike fixed income or equities, there is much less downside risk and sensitivity to interest rates. Essentially, the FIA will not see any loss of principal in the event that the index suffers losses. However if the index has positive returns, the FIA will capture some portion of the upside.

Thus, FIAs can help reduce portfolio risk and shield investors from disastrous scenarios especially if they are in or near retirement. At the same time, it ensures that the portfolio is also protected against inflation, reducing the risk that a retiree will outlive their savings.

Finsum: Risks to the outlook have been steadily rising in 2024 as inflationary pressures are once again building, and there are renewed concerns about the health of the banking system. Here’s why fixed indexed annuities are an effective way that investors can diversify and de-risk their portfolios.

