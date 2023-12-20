How Fixed Income Annuities Can Increase Portfolio Resilience

Until a couple of decades ago, investors had few options when it came to asset classes. Since then, there has been an increase in the number of investable asset classes including REITs, commodities, currencies, etc. Yet so many of these have failed to provide sufficient diversification, especially during down markets.

Investors should consider fixed annuities as they offer capital protection guaranteed returns, and income regardless of market conditions. Thus, they are a way to generate income during retirement and also increase the resilience of portfolios.

Unlike fixed income, fixed annuities do not fluctuate in value depending on interest rates or other factors. Fixed annuities always have a positive, guaranteed return. When evaluating their portfolios, investors should consider market risk, credit risk, longevity risk, and liquidity risk.

A fixed annuity reduces a portfolio’s market risk due to there being a guaranteed return and no risk of loss of principal. It also leads to lower credit risk given that annuity providers have superior credit ratings. Longevity risk is also reduced given that annuities provide payments for life. There is a tradeoff in terms of liquidity risk as money invested in an annuity is not easily accessible.

Finsum: Fixed annuities can lead to more resilient portfolios. Although there is a tradeoff in terms of liquidity, it can reduce a portfolios’ market, credit, and longevity risks.

