How Fiverr Shares Gained 66% Last Month

What happened

Shares of freelancer marketplace specialist Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) rose 66% in May 2020, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company posted strong first-quarter results on May 7, kicking off a long rise with a 29% single-day jump.

So what

Fiverr saw its first-quarter sales rise 44% year over year, landing at $34.2 million. The company's platform enjoyed double-digit percentage increases in both the number of service buys and the average size of each transaction. Adjusted net losses shrank from $0.20 to $0.08 per share. Your average Wall Street analyst would have settled for a net loss near $0.13 per share on revenue in the neighborhood of $33.2 million.

The company also offered second-quarter and full-year revenue guidance well ahead of the consensus analyst view at the time.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman saw order flows accelerating during the COVID-19 lockdown period as businesses of every stripe reached out to find freelancers on the company's task-oriented platform. He expects the coronavirus-based gains to have legs in the long run as clients on both sides of the freelancer-customer equation are exposed to this online marketplace idea.

"A lot of businesses are taking this opportunity to move from offline to online. I don't think that this is going away," Kaufman said in Fiverr's first-quarter earnings call. "What we're seeing from our data right now is very consistent with a very resilient activity of our customers across all cohorts, including new ones."

Fiverr has been around for a decade, but it joined the public stock market in June 2019. The young stock has now doubled in three months and tripled year to date, like a classic high-octane growth stock.

10 stocks we like better than Fiverr International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fiverr International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.