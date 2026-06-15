How Five Below Is Building Brand Awareness Through Social Media?

Five Below, Inc. FIVE indicated that the company’s shift toward social media advertising has increased its engagement with digital platforms and consumer trends. As media spending moves toward social channels, teams are placing greater emphasis on monitoring and analyzing activity across these platforms. While the company had previously tracked social trends, it is now taking a more focused and data-driven approach to better understand consumer behavior and enhance marketing effectiveness.

The company’s sales growth was supported by its ability to capitalize on social trends and engage customers through social media, direct marketing and in-store activations. It also utilized AI-generated content in connected TV commercials centered on seasonal themes. Additionally, the company made significant progress in building its e-mail database, strengthening its ability to deliver targeted digital marketing and foster more personalized relationships with customers.

Five Below attributed sales growth to its ability to engage with social trends and amplify its reach across multiple channels. By adopting a social-first marketing approach, the company has become more responsive and relevant in messaging to Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennial mom communities. Marketing efforts now span social media, direct marketing and in-store activations, expanding customer engagement opportunities. The company also benefited from higher customer tax refunds and leveraged its value-focused positioning to offer aspirational products at accessible price points.

Management emphasized the agility and effectiveness of these channels in driving customer engagement and advertising returns. Positive early outcomes have increased confidence in expanding these efforts, while maintaining a disciplined test-and-learn approach to new initiatives. Overall, Five Below’s social-first strategy, AI-driven marketing and expanding digital engagement are strengthening brand awareness, helping the company connect with younger consumers and drive sustainable sales growth.

The Zacks Rundown for FIVE

The company’s shares have gained 12.3% in the past six months against the industry’s 17.5% decline. FIVE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



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From a valuation standpoint, FIVE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, higher than the industry’s average of 14.66.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current and next fiscal year earnings per share implies a year-over-year rise of 30.4% and 10.8%, respectively.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSXY operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. At present, VSXY flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Victoria's Secret’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 8.8% and 53.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. VSXY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia and internationally. At present, FOSL carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL’s current fiscal-year sales indicates a decline of 4.9%, while the same for earnings suggests growth of 87.6% from the year-ago reported figures. FOSL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 381.8%, on average.

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Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.