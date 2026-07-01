How Is First Solar Strengthening Its Module Recycling Leadership?

First Solar, Inc. FSLR continues fortifying its position in the solar industry through its long-standing module recycling capabilities. The company integrates recycling into its product life cycle, helping customers manage end-of-life solar modules while supporting more sustainable resource utilization. This approach differentiates First Solar's business model by extending its role beyond module manufacturing and into lifecycle management.



Module recycling has become an increasingly important part of the solar value chain as global solar installations continue to grow. First Solar established the industry's first global module collection and recycling program in 2005 and continues investing in recycling technologies to improve material recovery and operating efficiency. Its recycling process recovers more than 90% of module materials for reuse, supporting a circular economy while reducing waste generated at the end of a module's service life.



The company's recycling infrastructure also complements its broader manufacturing strategy. First Solar operates recycling facilities alongside several manufacturing locations, enabling it to support customers throughout the product lifecycle while recovering valuable materials for future applications. This integrated approach strengthens the sustainability profile of its modules and supports long-term operational differentiation.



As solar deployment continues expanding worldwide, end-of-life module management is expected to become increasingly important. First Solar's continued investment in recycling capabilities positions the company to support evolving industry requirements while reinforcing its role across the solar value chain.

Companies Expanding Solar Module Recycling Capabilities

As the installed base of solar projects continues to grow, companies are expanding capabilities that support end-of-life solar panel recycling and material recovery. Companies like Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH and Comstock Inc. LODE are also boosting the development of more sustainable solar lifecycle solutions.



Enphase Energy promotes responsible solar panel recycling, reuse and recovery of valuable materials through its sustainability initiatives.



Comstock, through its Comstock Metals business, provides end-of-life solar panel recycling using a proprietary zero-landfill process that recovers materials for reuse in domestic supply chains.

Earnings Estimates for FSLR Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 23.95% and 37.97%, respectively.



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FSLR Stock Trading at a Premium

First Solar is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4.54X compared with the industry average of 2.32X.



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FSLR Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, First Solar shares have jumped 38% compared with the industry’s 32.9% growth.



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FSLR’s Zacks Rank

First Solar currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comstock Inc. (LODE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.