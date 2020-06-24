How Fintechs Can Help Get Relief Funds to Businesses in Latin America Faster

By Andrés Abumohor, Co-Founder and COO of OmniLatam, a neobank that provides financial services to small- and medium-sized businesses in Latin America.

At the best of times, funding is a challenge for SMEs. Young companies tend to lack access to credit and have less cash on hand, leaving them with little safety net in times of economic stress.

The Covid-19 pandemic has generated global economic stress, and SMEs worldwide are feeling the effects. The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean predicts a regional contraction of -5.3% this year, the worst in history. In Latin America, micro, small and medium enterprises make up more than 90% of all companies and employ more than half 50% of the local workforce, and many businesses are in a vulnerable position.

In response, governments across the region are creating federal aid programs to protect businesses and support the economy. Here’s a brief overview of some of the key initiatives and how partnering with fintechs can help get funding to those who need it most faster.

What small business loan programs look like in Latin America

Governments are launching loan programs throughout Latin America to help SMEs struggling as a result of the Covid-induced economic crisis. Last month, the Brazilian government announced a new credit line of $2.78 billion for companies with annual revenue of no more than $834,000. The credit line will cover up to 85% of loans, with an annual interest rate of 1.25% higher than the national benchmark. In Chile, the government Guarantee Fund for Small Companies (FOGAPE) has provided more than $2.6 billion through over 40,000 credits to SMEs with repayment terms of 2-4 years.

Mexico’s loan program,“Créditos a la Palabra,” which roughly translates to “credits based on your word,” grants loans without intensive credit checks. Instead, companies can apply to receive financing after signing a contract that commits to repaying the loan. The government pledged to make one million loans of 25,000 pesos each (about $1,100) to SMEs and informal workers. Half of the credits will go to companies in urban areas, 30% to municipalities in the south and southeast of the country, and the remaining 20% will be distributed throughout the rest of Mexico. Loan recipients have four years to pay them off at a 6.5% interest rate, with a grace period of three months to start the payments.

In Colombia, the National Guarantee Fund set up a $3.2 billion fund, “The United for Colombia Special Guarantee Program.” Businesses can request loans up to approximately $1,000 (3.3 million COP), with a four-month grace period and 12-36 month terms. While the fund’s purpose is to increase liquidity in the short term, it also anticipates longer-term financial difficulties and allows companies to request to postpone commission payments until they are more financially stable.

Most government credit programs in Latin America are working in partnership with national and traditional banks. For example, Banorte, Banco Azteca, and Santander are acting as loan intermediaries in Mexico. But traditionally, bank loan processes have prohibitively long wait times and strict application processes. While some countries have adjusted their requirements, many application processes remain restrictive, confusing, and slow. For example, in Chile, a survey by the Santiago Chamber of Commerce found that small and micro enterprises were among only 7% of selected applications, but more than 40% of rejections.

To maximize their programs’ effectiveness, governments need to speed up and clarify approval processes and further expand access to funding. Partnerships with fintechs can help governments address these challenges and mitigate financial losses for SMEs.

How fintechs can help expedite government funding

One area where fintechs have the advantage is in providing a digital-first process. While many banks have moved their services online, 82% of top bank executives recognize that fintechs could help them more, and they plan to partner with fintech companies in the next few years. Fintechs can help move application systems online and provide faster customer service through remote teams and chatbot tools. By automating parts of the application and review process, fintechs can speed up the rate at which government programs can evaluate, approve, and fund SMEs.

Some government programs, like Mexico’s “Créditos a la Palabra,” have removed the credit checks that hinder loan approvals for SMEs with thin files. Others, however, like Chile’s FOGAPE program, look at credit history to determine loan eligibility. Fintechs can help expedite loan processing by using alternate data to assess risk and creditworthiness. Alternate data makes use of public records, payment transactions, bills, and even informal data like social media accounts. Machine learning is used to analyze the wide variety of alternate data available in real-time, significantly reducing the time needed to complete, review, and verify online applications.

The goal of the fintech industry is to offer alternatives to traditional financial institutions, and in these times of crisis, many fintechs are taking it upon themselves to support small businesses. Governments and traditional banks have the reach and experience working together to boost economies and manage the risk that fintechs lack on their own. However, now is the time for fintechs, governments, and banks to find new ways to collaborate and provide financing options that are digital, fast, and flexible for SMEs’ pressing needs.

