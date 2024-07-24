How to Find Strong Utilities Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider AES?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. AES (AES) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.36 a share eight days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 1, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.36 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.33 Zacks Consensus Estimate, AES has an Earnings ESP of +10.2%. Investors should also know that AES is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AES is one of just a large database of Utilities stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Southern Co. (SO).

Slated to report earnings on August 1, 2024, Southern Co. holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.92 a share eight days from its next quarterly update.

Southern Co.'s Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.38% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91.

AES and SO's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

