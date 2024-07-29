How to Find Strong Transportation Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Teekay Tankers?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Teekay Tankers (TNK) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.29 a share three days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 1, 2024.

TNK has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.7%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $3.29 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24. Teekay Tankers is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TNK is just one of a large group of Transportation stocks with a positive ESP figure. SkyWest (SKYW) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on October 24, 2024, SkyWest holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.93 a share 87 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SkyWest is $1.89, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +2.12%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, TNK and SKYW could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

