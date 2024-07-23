How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Wingstop?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Wingstop (WING) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.82 a share eight days away from its upcoming earnings release on July 31, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.82 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.81 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Wingstop has an Earnings ESP of +1.24%. Investors should also know that WING is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

WING is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Kroger (KR).

Slated to report earnings on September 13, 2024, Kroger holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.92 a share 52 days from its next quarterly update.

For Kroger, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 is +0.83%.

WING and KR's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.