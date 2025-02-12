How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Home Depot?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Home Depot (HD) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.26 a share 13 days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 25, 2025.

By taking the percentage difference between the $3.26 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.08 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Home Depot has an Earnings ESP of +6.02%. Investors should also know that HD is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HD is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Wayfair (W).

Slated to report earnings on February 20, 2025, Wayfair holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.09 a share eight days from its next quarterly update.

Wayfair's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +924.25% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, HD and W could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

