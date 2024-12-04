How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Kroger?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Kroger (KR) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.02 a share one day away from its upcoming earnings release on December 5, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.02 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.98 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Kroger has an Earnings ESP of +3.82%. Investors should also know that KR is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

KR is just one of a large group of Retail and Wholesale stocks with a positive ESP figure. Carvana (CVNA) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Carvana, which is readying to report earnings on February 27, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.35 a share, and CVNA is 85 days out from its next earnings report.

For Carvana, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 is +40%.

KR and CVNA's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

