How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Valero Energy?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Valero Energy (VLO) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.98 a share, just 14 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 24, 2025.

Valero Energy's Earnings ESP sits at +26%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.98 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57. VLO is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

VLO is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Western Midstream (WES) as well.

Slated to report earnings on May 14, 2025, Western Midstream holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.88 a share 34 days from its next quarterly update.

For Western Midstream, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 is +5.26%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, VLO and WES could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

