How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider TC Energy?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. TC Energy (TRP) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.78 a share, just 29 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 2, 2025.

TRP has an Earnings ESP figure of +7.31%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.78 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73. TC Energy is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TRP is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as well.

Occidental Petroleum, which is readying to report earnings on May 6, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.74 a share, and OXY is 33 days out from its next earnings report.

Occidental Petroleum's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.91% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.

TRP and OXY's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

