How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Recursion Pharmaceuticals?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.30 a share, just 12 days from its upcoming earnings release on August 13, 2024.

RXRX has an Earnings ESP figure of +15.09%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.30 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RXRX is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Pfizer (PFE).

Pfizer is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 29, 2024. PFE's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.60 a share 89 days from its next earnings release.

Pfizer's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.85% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59.

RXRX and PFE's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

