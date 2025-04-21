How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider CVS Health?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. CVS Health (CVS) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.68 a share, just 10 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 1, 2025.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.68 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.65 Zacks Consensus Estimate, CVS Health has an Earnings ESP of +1.65%. Investors should also know that CVS is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CVS is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Gilead Sciences (GILD).

Gilead Sciences, which is readying to report earnings on April 24, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.79 a share, and GILD is three days out from its next earnings report.

Gilead Sciences' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +3.07% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73.

CVS and GILD's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

