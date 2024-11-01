How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Bilibili?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Bilibili (BILI) earns a #2 (Buy) 13 days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 14, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.11 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.11 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.10 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Bilibili has an Earnings ESP of +10%. Investors should also know that BILI is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BILI is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Silicon Motion (SIMO).

Slated to report earnings on February 4, 2025, Silicon Motion holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.07 a share 95 days from its next quarterly update.

Silicon Motion's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +6.57% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, BILI and SIMO could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

