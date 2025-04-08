How to Find Strong Basic Materials Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Agnico Eagle Mines?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.03 a share, just 16 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 24, 2025.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.03 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.98 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines has an Earnings ESP of +5.64%. Investors should also know that AEM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AEM is part of a big group of Basic Materials stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Newmont Corporation (NEM) as well.

Newmont Corporation, which is readying to report earnings on April 23, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.81 a share, and NEM is 15 days out from its next earnings report.

Newmont Corporation's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +9.83% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.

AEM and NEM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

