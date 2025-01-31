How to Find Strong Aerospace Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider TransDigm Group?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. TransDigm Group (TDG) earns a #3 (Hold) four days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 4, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $7.64 a share.

TransDigm Group's Earnings ESP sits at +2.1%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $7.64 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.48. TDG is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TDG is one of just a large database of Aerospace stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is General Dynamics (GD).

General Dynamics, which is readying to report earnings on April 23, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $3.46 a share, and GD is 82 days out from its next earnings report.

General Dynamics' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.62% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, TDG and GD could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

