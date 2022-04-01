How Financial Literacy Leads to a Healthy Relationship with Your Money

For financial literacy month, we spoke with finance influencers on TikTok who are promoting the importance of financial wellness and why it is important for Gen Z to be financially literate.

Haley Sacks, also known as @mrsdowjones on TikTok, shared the three barriers that stand in the way of the younger generation from becoming financially literate and the main qualities that make Gen Z investors unique.

Please tell us what inspired you to get started in the investing space.

We all know investing is the best way to grow wealth. My life’s mission is to make my followers rich, so obviously I had to get into the space so that they could have the best tools possible to build and control their own portfolios. This is how they will find financial freedom and become their own trust funds.

Watch on Tiktok: Money Secrets

What do you aim to achieve with your content and influence?

My aim is to make money fun to learn about and make financial literacy a status symbol. I want it to be cool to be good with money. As a financial pop star, I live a glamorous life and create aspirational content not about yachts and Birkins, but about buying the S&P and spending mindfully.

What does being financially literate mean to you?

Being financially literate means you are in a healthy relationship with your money. You aren’t hiding from anything. You understand your cashflows, investments and financial goals, and are confident advocating for yourself! Oh, and you use money with purpose and spend according to your values.

Why is it important for the next generation to be financially literate?

Without financial literacy you can get taken advantage of. The financial system is very predatory, so we need to teach the next generation about money so that they can protect themselves. Also, I consider financial, physical and mental wellness the three tiers of happiness. It’s important for them to get their money right as part of living a whole, happy life.

What makes Gen Z investors unique?

Gen Z LOVES risk. They’re all about what’s new and exciting, and they aren’t scared to differ from the status quo. They’re also obsessed with impact. I am seeing a huge push from them towards green investments, women-led companies, etc. They let their money speak for their values which is awesome.

What do you think are some barriers that stand in the way for the younger generation in becoming financially literate?

Boring content, families who are financially illiterate and normalize bad money behavior and a society that is predatory and wants them to stay dumb. You have to really have your own back if you want to get good with money. They don’t make it easy! I do though.

Watch on TikTok: Investing in Roth IRA and 401K

What are some of your most popular videos and what do you think really resonated with your viewers?

People are obsessed with how I spend money. When I do money diaries, those CRUSH. It feels juicy, like you’re finding out my secrets when I share these videos, so I think they’re addictive and fun to watch. They also make people (hopefully) think through their own spending and how it measures up and what they can do better.

What are some resources you recommend to younger investors to gain financial knowledge?

Mrs. Dow Jones duh. And READ. Reading is the best. Listen to books on finance on Audible if you don’t want to actually sit down with a book but I am addicted to finance books, they’re the best.

Watch on TikTok: How to Get a Raise During Inflation

About Haley Sacks:

Haley Sacks is a Financial Popstar, Founder of Mrs Dow Jones and Finance Is Cool. Under the Instagram moniker @MrsDowJones, launched in 2018, Sacks produces content that is equal parts hilarious and educational. Her content spans the most important topics for the modern-day adult. It takes them step-by-step through financial transformation, from 'money mindsets' to teaching the masses about investing, building an online brand and cryptocurrency. She does this all with her signature wit, showcasing that investing is not just the realm of Patagonia-vest-wearing Wall Street Boomers but something we are all capable of. The world didn't need another economics professor; it needed a Finance Pop Star to meet the moment – enter @MsDowJones, a woman making financial literacy inclusive and empowering for the tech-savvy social media age.

