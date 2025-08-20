How Financial Influencer Anita Kinoshita Invested $100K While Earning Less Than Six Figures

Anita Kinoshita didn’t wait for a perfect salary to start building wealth. At 29, she was earning around $70,000 a year as a software engineer and had already invested $100,000, according to her YouTube channel. No secret inheritance. No viral side gig. Just quiet, steady progress.

The problem is that most people still believe that you need six figures to succeed. Below, Kinoshita demonstrates that accumulating wealth is more about what you do after you get paid than it is about your salary.

Explore Next: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

For You: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

The One Calculation That Changed Everything

Kinoshita initially believed that purchasing a home was the logical next step. That’s what everyone around her was doing. She even enrolled in a local finance course to learn more about mortgages.

However, she discovered she didn’t have to follow everyone else’s lead. One day, she started playing with a retirement calculator just out of curiosity. She adjusted her retirement age to see how her savings needs shifted with her goals. So, she dropped it from 65 to 60 and then 55. The only thing she had to do was save just a little bit more.

That single shift flipped a switch. She could retire much sooner if she could increase her savings now. That’s when she began to think about freedom instead of square footage.

Trending Now: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Pick One Financial Priority and Stick With It

Most people attempt to pursue everything at once. Debt repayment, home savings, investments and travel quickly mount up. That wasn’t what Kinoshita did. She narrowed her focus to just one objective: increasing her investment portfolio.

She quickly assessed her financial situation before making a big commitment. Emergency fund? Completed. Insurance? Managed. She also had no outstanding high-interest debt, which allowed her to relax and concentrate.

But numbers weren’t the only consideration in this choice. It was more like a change in perspective. She stopped being concerned about what her peers were up to. She was no longer drawn to purchasing homes, improving lifestyles or pursuing “grown-up” milestones.

She knew her priorities and lived by one mantra: “You can have anything, but not everything.”

Rethink the Big Three

Kinoshita didn’t skip coffee or waste time clipping coupons. Yes, that stuff adds up, but not in the same way as groceries, rent or auto payments. That’s where she began.

Rent: She had a roommate. It wasn’t always glitzy, but it was effective.

Automobile: Even after promotions, she continued to drive the car she already owned. Just gas and upkeep, no interest or monthly payment.

Food: Her shopping skills improved. Better bargains, bulk purchases and fewer impulsive snacks. She was intentional, not obsessive.

Additionally, she relied on accounts that allowed her to legally reduce her tax liability. Her 401(k) plan took the lead. By contributing more, she reduced her taxable income while boosting her future nest egg.

Those cuts made a real difference. She freed up money without feeling the pinch. And she wasn’t missing out. If anything, watching her account grow felt better than anything she gave up.

Use a Strategy That Works

When Kinoshita first started investing, she didn’t wing it. She adhered to a straightforward plan that maximized each dollar.

She started by contributing enough to her 401(k) to receive the full employer match. Next came a Health Savings Account, then a Roth IRA. After maxing those out, she increased her 401(k) contributions again. Finally, she added a standard brokerage account.

It was all on autopilot. She didn’t have to follow the headlines every day or time the market. While she went about her life, the plan operated in the background.

And it was successful. Her first $100,000 came sooner than she anticipated. And her portfolio doubled the following year.

What About You?

Kinoshita didn’t need a high-end job or fancy credentials. She made a clear plan and stuck with it.

Now it’s your turn. Maybe you need to pick one goal and pour into it. Maybe it’s time to check your biggest expenses and make one smart shift. Whatever it looks like, you don’t have to wait. You can start now.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Financial Influencer Anita Kinoshita Invested $100K While Earning Less Than Six Figures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.