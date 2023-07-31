How Financial Advisors Can Use Video to Enhance Their Digital Marketing

Having a well-thought-out digital marketing strategy is critical for financial advisors looking to attract new clients while nurturing existing relationships. Your website, social media presence, event promotion and email campaigns are all essential elements of your overall plan. Better yet, each of these elements can be improved by adding one feature — video.

Adding video content to your digital marketing plan allows you to stand out from your competition as you better connect with your prospects and clients on the various sites and platforms they use on a more personal and engaging level.

Video is a dynamic medium for lead generation because its versatility allows you to connect with your target audience in a way that resonates with current consumer trends and highlights your more modern approach to the business.

Building trust & deepening client relationships

Leveraging the power of video when seeking new clients helps build trust from the beginning so that by the time a prospect meets with you, they feel like they already know you. It is also a great tool to use in your communications with existing clients. It keeps you top-of-mind with them by providing value-added content on a variety of topics that do not all need to be about financial planning and investing. It’s a fantastic way to deepen an existing relationship.

There are several distinct types of videos you should consider creating:

Self-introduction video

For prospecting, you may want to consider creating a video to provide potential clients with the necessary information to make an informed decision to work with you. An increasing number of consumers conduct research before engaging in services or purchasing a product. In fact, 74% of people have been convinced to buy a product or service after watching a brand’s video. So don’t let a static website be your first introduction to a potential new client.

Creating a self-introduction video is a powerful tool for establishing a strong connection with potential clients and conveying your value proposition and expertise as a financial advisor. This type of video is a unique opportunity to make a good first impression, articulate your services and enable prospects to envision themselves working with you. In just a few minutes, an introduction video can offer a concise, yet comprehensive, platform to showcase your personality, passion and brand story — the reasons why you do what you do and care about the people you serve.

An introduction video can be a versatile asset across all of your digital marketing. It should be prominently displayed on the homepage of your website, embedded in emails and shared on all of your social media platforms.

Educational videos

Educational videos can do double duty by working well with both clients and prospects, saving you time and scaling your efforts.

Use these videos to empower your audience with the knowledge and skills necessary to build a good foundation for discussions you will have with them about their financial goals. Having a basic understanding of financial and investing topics will make those conversations easier and lead to more successful decision-making.

By diving into critical subjects like Taxes in Retirement, Estate Planning, Social Security, College Planning and more, you provide an easy-to-understand overview of the fundamental principles and strategies required for long-term financial stability and growth. This type of content helps foster rapport and trust with your audience.

Recorded webinars

Webinars offer a dynamic platform that nurtures active engagement, facilitates seamless information sharing and transcends geographical barriers, enabling you to reach a wider spectrum of individuals seeking financial guidance. Harnessing webinars empowers you to captivate and inspire audiences, paving the way for substantial growth and success in your financial planning and investment endeavors.

Hosting live webinars is a tremendous prospecting and client engagement tool, but not all of your target audience will be able to attend the event. Having a library of recorded webinars on your website allows you to leverage this valuable content so your audience can absorb the information conveyed on their own terms.

Tips for creating impactful videos

Not all videos are created equal. You want to ensure that your video is additive to your marketing strategy, not a detriment. Here are a few tips to help you create videos that will move your marketing efforts forward:

Keep your videos short and to the point. People have short attention spans, so getting your point across quickly is essential. Short videos often have higher reach and engagement rates on social media.

Be yourself. People can tell when you're being genuine, so it's important to be yourself in your videos. Your message must cut through the noise, and with today’s saturation of marketing pitches, putting out authentic, candid content will give you a leg up.

Ensure your video and audio are clear. Your videos should look and sound good, so always use quality equipment, such as a camera or your smartphone. Camo Studio is an affordable app that allows phones and other mobile devices to be used as a pro-quality webcam.

Promote your videos. Once you've curated unique video content, you must promote it across all your digital platforms, including your website and social media. And don’t forget your email marketing campaigns. Video can really take your emails to the next level.

To learn more about how video can help your lead generation and marketing efforts, click here.

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their practices. Visit us at whiteglove.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.