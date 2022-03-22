How Fernanda Carapinha Is Helping Women Entrepreneurs Build Their Empires

Fernanda Carapinha, Founder and CEO of WE Global Studios, is building a members-only digital platform that aims to advance women entrepreneurs around the world.

From a young age, Fernanda learned to not limit herself by any standard. Because her family came to the United States with very little, she had a strong desire to achieve her definition of success through hard work and resilience. Fernanda later started her company out of a personal need for a community network and resource hub dedicated to female founders. By nurturing female talent and their companies with tools, operational expertise, education, and more, WE Global Studios is able to serve entrepreneurs by enabling them to build a successful, scalable business from the earliest stages.

We asked Fernanda about the founding story behind WE Global Studios, how her upbringing has shaped her as an entrepreneur, and how she has grown since starting her company.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on WE Global Studios?

A: I founded WE Global Studios out of my own personal need as an entrepreneur for an impactful startup-focused ecosystem for female founders. I wanted a peer community that could help me drive sales and avoid making mistakes throughout the whole startup-building process. I also wanted pre-vetted and best-in-class resources and service providers all in one place—a Yelp for founders.

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: Our most valuable asset is being able to give founders back their time, which is our core value. At WE Global Studios, our platform aims to provide founders with guidance on funding optimization, ranging from advisory services, studio programs, and due diligence programs; risk mitigation and founder readiness; and peer-to-peer, customer, investor, and advisor-network building opportunities.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: I am a first generation immigrant. Growing up, I was used to being resourceful, independent, and obtaining results. As a child, I was the only one who spoke English, and as a result, I became the translator everywhere I went. I handled life and business for my parents. Later on, I became the first person in my family to complete high school—let alone attend an Ivy League university.

Because our family came to this country with a blank slate, no job, no contacts, and no cultural knowledge, I never knew what I was doing. As a result, I never adopted negative or limiting belief systems for myself. I had no idea how the game of life was played, what the rules were, and what the odds of success were. I was fortunate to not be psychologically impacted by stories of “reality checks” and “stats.”

My childhood experiences planted a seed for my future self and I became fearless in pursuing my passions. Hence, I have had a lot of firsts because I did not limit myself to any constraints and know how to surround myself with talent and knowledge to be successful.

Q: Have you ever felt like you are “different”?

A: I am a very big conceptual and systems-oriented thinker. I think horizontally and can extrapolate, troubleshoot, and apply knowledge from one industry to another in innovative ways. This ability has helped me immensely to think out of the box and be opportunistic whenever possible. I have a talent for reading people’s body language and responding accordingly. This is helpful when putting together and managing teams as well as developing relationships.

Q: We dare you to brag. What achievements are you most proud of?

A: I am most proud of having my children by my side, having had the opportunity to receive a well-rounded education, and of building my company, WE Global Studios.

Q: Have you discovered any underappreciated leadership traits or misconceptions around leadership?

A: The soft skills that women possess are completely discounted—for example, our ability to multitask, be agile, handle pressure, and collaborate. Such skills are transferable from the home to work—such as organization and the ability to manage.

Q: What’s next for you and WE Global Studios?

A: We are raising our first capital round, which is very exciting! We will also be building out our full vision for WE Global Studios as a one-stop shop for startup building and scaling.

Fernanda is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.