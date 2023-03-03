How Female Leaders Are Building a Bedrock of Equality and Equity

By Gemma Allen, VP of B2C technology at IDA Ireland

The theme of international women’s day 2023 is ‘embrace equity,’ and there has never been a more important moment than now to reflect on what equity means for women in the workforce and future generation of female leaders.

However, the key to supporting this theme is a need to break down a critical conjecture between equity and equality, two interchangeable terms with broadly different impacts. Simply put, it is not enough to have female participation, there needs to be a level playing field. In the world of work, access is not enough. There needs to be an understanding and mechanism to ensure that individual circumstances, resources, and opportunities are aligned to reach an equal outcome.

In looking at the data, the need for a new outcome-based reality is clear. At the Global Forum for Women Leaders in November, Shelley Zalis, CEO and founder of The Female Quotient highlighted the scale of challenges faced by women by comparing the plight to future societal predictions. "By 2040, the global auto industry will produce only electric cars. By 2050, the world is expected to fully eradicate Malaria. By 2069, every person on earth will have internet access."

However, it is estimated to take 132 years to close the gender gap. This is due to a quagmire of multigenerational, multifaceted and systemic social and cultural bias which takes time and a huge commitment to resolve. However, the social impetus has never been stronger. There has been a wave of advocacy for gender equality at work. From publicized data on the gender pay gap to public commitments by governments and corporations to a swell of media coverage around the benefits of female leadership and a growing body of evidence showing that companies with a balance of female executives perform better. The public intention has never been stronger for women. However concurrently there is a growing awareness that when it comes to gender equity, the intention is neither friend nor foe.

What is needed is action.

For many female leaders, this has created a new intersection in what has been a muddled battle for gender equality. The response has been inspiring. For perhaps the first time, women are looking not to organizations and institutions for answers to this but to each other. Women at all levels, cross-industry are coming together in understanding the vital role female community and networks play, in bringing about much-needed change.

The fast rise of women’s professional networks and forums is a testament to this. The rapid rise of ‘Chief’ to unicorn status in 2022 marks the fastest growth of a female-founded, venture-backed U.S. tech start up from launch date to billion-dollar valuation in history. This is a testament to an ever-increasing impetus amongst women to come together in the spirit of empowerment, allyship and centring perspectives to create change. In the fight for equality, and the glaring discrepancy of equity, women are realising the most crucial step of all is to build their own bedrock by coming together. Here are 2 new ways in which women can and are, changing the course of equity.

Breaking down boundaries: Research from HBR found that women who build a of well-connected network of female peers are more likely to land higher paid positions with greater authority. However, for women, networking has never been in the form of golf outings and breaking into the ‘boys club’ per se. Traditionally it often involved the challenge of finding an ‘in.’ In forming close connections with other women outside their core colleagues and organization, women are able to gain a broader perspective, break down any organizational bias and discuss unique problems. This is crucial for women who share a mutual understanding of problems attributable to gender and lived experience. In finding a way to channel that shared perspective into action, regardless of organization or industry, women can create a circle of support to shape their own outcomes.

Making it personal: Mentorship and coaching have long been celebrated as a successful approach to career advancement. However often these programs are executed within a formal organizational structure. Whilst these remain hugely important, women are creating deeper, unrefined support structures by way of personal advisory boards. For members of Chief as an example ‘Core’ groups are the backbone of membership. These are hyper-curated peer groups, facilitated by an executive coach which allows women to discuss challenges and goals in a raw setting and have a group of peers provide a mixture of advisory, coaching and moral support. The benefit of this is that it can be as personal, and candid as required and allows women to share in a non-judgmental setting that will have no negative impact whatsoever on their professional persona.

