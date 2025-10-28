How Far Social Security Goes Every Month in 50 Major Cities

Those who receive Social Security benefits are likely on fixed or limited income in their retirement years. In such a situation, budgeting can be crucial so as to not overspend, or run out of benefits before the next Social Security check arrives.

That said, saving and budgeting can be rather difficult when living in a large and expensive city. In America’s biggest and most populous cities, it can be easy to go over budget and exhaust your Social Security benefits.

With this issue in mind, GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine just how far Social Security benefits (for a married couple) could last monthly in 50 major American cities.

In some more affordable major cities, benefits cover more than 100% of costs; in other cities, monthly benefits are not enough. See how far they go.

1. Detroit

Monthly cost of necessities : $2,478

: $2,478 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 119.6%

: 119.6% % of people 65+: 16.1%

2. Memphis, Tennessee

Monthly cost of necessities : $2,641

: $2,641 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 112.2%

: 112.2% % of people 65+: 15.6%

3. Baltimore

Monthly cost of necessities : $2,968

: $2,968 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 99.8%

: 99.8% % of people 65+: 16%

4. Oklahoma City

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,067

: $3,067 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 96.6%

: 96.6% % of people 65+: 14%

5. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,090

: $3,090 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 95.9%

: 95.9% % of people 65+: 15.9%

6. El Paso, Texas

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,095

: $3,095 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 95.8%

: 95.8% % of people 65+: 15.1%

7. Milwaukee

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,117

: $3,117 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 95.1%

: 95.1% % of people 65+: 12.8%

8. Indianapolis

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,137

: $3,137 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 94.5%

: 94.5% % of people 65+: 13.6%

9. San Antonio

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,252

: $3,252 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 91.1%

: 91.1% % of people 65+: 13.6%

10. Kansas City, Missouri

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,275

: $3,275 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 90.5%

: 90.5% % of people 65+: 14.4%

11. Louisville, Kentucky

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,297

: $3,297 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 89.9%

: 89.9% % of people 65+: 17.2%

12. Columbus, Ohio

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,312

: $3,312 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 89.5%

: 89.5% % of people 65+: 11.8%

13. Philadelphia

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,415

: $3,415 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 86.8%

: 86.8% % of people 65+: 15.4%

14. Houston

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,462

: $3,462 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 85.6%

: 85.6% % of people 65+: 12.4%

15. Omaha, Nebraska

Monthly cost of necessities : $3.577

: $3.577 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 82.8%

: 82.8% % of people 65+: 15.5%

16. Jacksonville, Florida

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,597

: $3,597 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 82.4%

: 82.4% % of people 65+: 15.6%

17. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,635

: $3,635 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 81.5%

: 81.5% % of people 65+: 18.9%

18. Fort Worth, Texas

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,639

: $3,639 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 81.4%

: 81.4% % of people 65+: 11.1%

19. Tucson, Arizona

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,661

: $3,661 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 80.9%

: 80.9% % of people 65+: 16.8%

20. Arlington, Texas

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,715

: $3,715 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 79.8%

: 79.8% % of people 65+: 13.3%

21. Chicago

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,735

: $3,735 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 79.3%

: 79.3% % of people 65+: 14.2%

22. Dallas

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,773

: $3,773 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 78.5%

: 78.5% % of people 65+: 11.9%

23. Minneapolis

Monthly cost of necessities : $3,792

: $3,792 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 78.1%

: 78.1% % of people 65+: 12.1%

24. Bakersfield, California

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,145

: $4,145 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 71.5%

: 71.5% % of people 65+: 12.2%

25. Fresno, California

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,149

: $4,149 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 71.4%

: 71.4% % of people 65+: 12.9%

26. Charlotte, North Carolina

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,152

: $4,152 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 71.4%

: 71.4% % of people 65+: 11.7%

27. Tampa, Florida

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,153

: $4,153 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 71.4%

: 71.4% % of people 65+: 13.8%

28. Phoenix

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,285

: $4,285 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 69.2%

: 69.2% % of people 65+: 12.9%

29. Raleigh, North Carolina

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,325

: $4,325 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 68.5%

: 68.5% % of people 65+: 12.5%

30. Colorado Springs

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,334

: $4,334 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 68.4%

: 68.4% % of people 65+: 16.1%

31. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,343

: $4,343 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 68.2%

: 68.2% % of people 65+: 17.1%

32. Mesa, Arizona

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,406

: $4,406 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 67.3%

: 67.3% % of people 65+: 17.5%

33. Nashville, Tennessee

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,443

: $4,443 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 66.7%

: 66.7% % of people 65+: 12.9%

34. Atlanta

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,502

: $4,502 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 65.8%

: 65.8% % of people 65+: 12.7%

35. Las Vegas

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,556

: $4,556 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 65%

: 65% % of people 65+: 16.6%

36. Sacramento, California

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,777

: $4,777 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 62%

: 62% % of people 65+: 14.4%

37. Austin, Texas

Monthly cost of necessities : $4,922

: $4,922 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 60.2%

: 60.2% % of people 65+: 10.8%

38. Portland, Oregon

Monthly cost of necessities : $5,009

: $5,009 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 59.2%

: 59.2% % of people 65+: 14.6%

39. Denver

Monthly cost of necessities : $5,148

: $5,148 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 57.6%

: 57.6% % of people 65+: 13%

40. Miami

Monthly cost of necessities : $5,782

: $5,782 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 51.3%

: 51.3% % of people 65+: 16.1%

41. Washington, D.C.

Monthly cost of necessities : $6,261

: $6,261 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 47.3%

: 47.3% % of people 65+: 12.9%

42. Oakland, California

Monthly cost of necessities : $6,491

: $6,491 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 45.7%

: 45.7% % of people 65+: 16.5%

43. Boston

Monthly cost of necessities : $6,681

: $6,681 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 44.4%

: 44.4% % of people 65+: 14.1%

44. Seattle

Monthly cost of necessities : $7,111

: $7,111 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 41.7%

: 41.7% % of people 65+: 12.7%

45. Long Beach, California

Monthly cost of necessities : $7,146

: $7,146 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 41.5%

: 41.5% % of people 65+: 14.3%

46. New York City

Monthly cost of necessities : $7,426

: $7,426 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 39.9%

: 39.9% % of people 65+: 17.5%

47. Los Angeles

Monthly cost of necessities : $7,726

: $7,726 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 38.4%

: 38.4% % of people 65+: 15%

48. San Diego

Monthly cost of necessities : $8,264

: $8,264 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 35.9%

: 35.9% % of people 65+: 15.4%

49. San Francisco

Monthly cost of necessities : $10,021

: $10,021 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 29.6%

: 29.6% % of people 65+: 18.5%

50. San Jose, California

Monthly cost of necessities : $10,534

: $10,534 % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security : 28.1%

: 28.1% % of people 65+: 15.5%

Methodology: Population data was sourced from the U.S. Census. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic data. Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration for August 2025. The cities were sorted to show the longest to shortest amount of time covered by Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 26, 2025.

