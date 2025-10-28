How Far Social Security Goes Every Month in 50 Major Cities

Those who receive Social Security benefits are likely on fixed or limited income in their retirement years. In such a situation, budgeting can be crucial so as to not overspend, or run out of benefits before the next Social Security check arrives.
That said, saving and budgeting can be rather difficult when living in a large and expensive city. In America’s biggest and most populous cities, it can be easy to go over budget and exhaust your Social Security benefits.
With this issue in mind, GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine just how far Social Security benefits (for a married couple) could last monthly in 50 major American cities.
In some more affordable major cities, benefits cover more than 100% of costs; in other cities, monthly benefits are not enough. See how far they go.
1. Detroit
- Monthly cost of necessities: $2,478
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 119.6%
- % of people 65+: 16.1%
2. Memphis, Tennessee
- Monthly cost of necessities: $2,641
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 112.2%
- % of people 65+: 15.6%
3. Baltimore
- Monthly cost of necessities: $2,968
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 99.8%
- % of people 65+: 16%
4. Oklahoma City
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,067
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 96.6%
- % of people 65+: 14%
5. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,090
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 95.9%
- % of people 65+: 15.9%
6. El Paso, Texas
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,095
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 95.8%
- % of people 65+: 15.1%
7. Milwaukee
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,117
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 95.1%
- % of people 65+: 12.8%
8. Indianapolis
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,137
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 94.5%
- % of people 65+: 13.6%
9. San Antonio
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,252
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 91.1%
- % of people 65+: 13.6%
10. Kansas City, Missouri
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,275
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 90.5%
- % of people 65+: 14.4%
11. Louisville, Kentucky
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,297
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 89.9%
- % of people 65+: 17.2%
12. Columbus, Ohio
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,312
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 89.5%
- % of people 65+: 11.8%
13. Philadelphia
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,415
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 86.8%
- % of people 65+: 15.4%
14. Houston
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,462
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 85.6%
- % of people 65+: 12.4%
15. Omaha, Nebraska
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3.577
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 82.8%
- % of people 65+: 15.5%
16. Jacksonville, Florida
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,597
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 82.4%
- % of people 65+: 15.6%
17. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,635
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 81.5%
- % of people 65+: 18.9%
18. Fort Worth, Texas
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,639
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 81.4%
- % of people 65+: 11.1%
19. Tucson, Arizona
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,661
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 80.9%
- % of people 65+: 16.8%
20. Arlington, Texas
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,715
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 79.8%
- % of people 65+: 13.3%
21. Chicago
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,735
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 79.3%
- % of people 65+: 14.2%
22. Dallas
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,773
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 78.5%
- % of people 65+: 11.9%
23. Minneapolis
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,792
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 78.1%
- % of people 65+: 12.1%
24. Bakersfield, California
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,145
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 71.5%
- % of people 65+: 12.2%
25. Fresno, California
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,149
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 71.4%
- % of people 65+: 12.9%
26. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,152
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 71.4%
- % of people 65+: 11.7%
27. Tampa, Florida
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,153
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 71.4%
- % of people 65+: 13.8%
28. Phoenix
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,285
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 69.2%
- % of people 65+: 12.9%
29. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,325
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 68.5%
- % of people 65+: 12.5%
30. Colorado Springs
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,334
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 68.4%
- % of people 65+: 16.1%
31. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,343
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 68.2%
- % of people 65+: 17.1%
32. Mesa, Arizona
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,406
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 67.3%
- % of people 65+: 17.5%
33. Nashville, Tennessee
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,443
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 66.7%
- % of people 65+: 12.9%
34. Atlanta
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,502
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 65.8%
- % of people 65+: 12.7%
35. Las Vegas
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,556
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 65%
- % of people 65+: 16.6%
36. Sacramento, California
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,777
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 62%
- % of people 65+: 14.4%
37. Austin, Texas
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,922
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 60.2%
- % of people 65+: 10.8%
38. Portland, Oregon
- Monthly cost of necessities: $5,009
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 59.2%
- % of people 65+: 14.6%
39. Denver
- Monthly cost of necessities: $5,148
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 57.6%
- % of people 65+: 13%
40. Miami
- Monthly cost of necessities: $5,782
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 51.3%
- % of people 65+: 16.1%
41. Washington, D.C.
- Monthly cost of necessities: $6,261
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 47.3%
- % of people 65+: 12.9%
42. Oakland, California
- Monthly cost of necessities: $6,491
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 45.7%
- % of people 65+: 16.5%
43. Boston
- Monthly cost of necessities: $6,681
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 44.4%
- % of people 65+: 14.1%
44. Seattle
- Monthly cost of necessities: $7,111
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 41.7%
- % of people 65+: 12.7%
45. Long Beach, California
- Monthly cost of necessities: $7,146
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 41.5%
- % of people 65+: 14.3%
46. New York City
- Monthly cost of necessities: $7,426
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 39.9%
- % of people 65+: 17.5%
47. Los Angeles
- Monthly cost of necessities: $7,726
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 38.4%
- % of people 65+: 15%
48. San Diego
- Monthly cost of necessities: $8,264
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 35.9%
- % of people 65+: 15.4%
49. San Francisco
- Monthly cost of necessities: $10,021
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 29.6%
- % of people 65+: 18.5%
50. San Jose, California
- Monthly cost of necessities: $10,534
- % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 28.1%
- % of people 65+: 15.5%
Methodology: Population data was sourced from the U.S. Census. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic data. Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration for August 2025. The cities were sorted to show the longest to shortest amount of time covered by Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 26, 2025.
