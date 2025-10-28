Personal Finance

How Far Social Security Goes Every Month in 50 Major Cities

October 28, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

Those who receive Social Security benefits are likely on fixed or limited income in their retirement years. In such a situation, budgeting can be crucial so as to not overspend, or run out of benefits before the next Social Security check arrives.

That said, saving and budgeting can be rather difficult when living in a large and expensive city. In America’s biggest and most populous cities, it can be easy to go over budget and exhaust your Social Security benefits.

With this issue in mind, GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine just how far Social Security benefits (for a married couple) could last monthly in 50 major American cities.

In some more affordable major cities, benefits cover more than 100% of costs; in other cities, monthly benefits are not enough. See how far they go.

Detroit Aerial view sunset.

1. Detroit

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $2,478
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 119.6%
  • % of people 65+: 16.1%

Broadway in downtown Nashville, Tennessee stock photo

2. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $2,641
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 112.2%
  • % of people 65+: 15.6%

View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

3. Baltimore

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $2,968
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 99.8%
  • % of people 65+: 16%
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

4. Oklahoma City

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,067
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 96.6%
  • % of people 65+: 14%
Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

5. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,090
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 95.9%
  • % of people 65+: 15.9%
El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

6. El Paso, Texas

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,095
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 95.8%
  • % of people 65+: 15.1%
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

7. Milwaukee

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,117
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 95.1%
  • % of people 65+: 12.8%

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park.

8. Indianapolis

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,137
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 94.5%
  • % of people 65+: 13.6%
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

9. San Antonio

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,252
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 91.1%
  • % of people 65+: 13.6%
A view of the Power Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.

10. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,275
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 90.5%
  • % of people 65+: 14.4%
Louisville Kentucky

11. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,297
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 89.9%
  • % of people 65+: 17.2%
High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

12. Columbus, Ohio

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,312
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 89.5%
  • % of people 65+: 11.8%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

13. Philadelphia

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,415
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 86.8%
  • % of people 65+: 15.4%
Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

14. Houston

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,462
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 85.6%
  • % of people 65+: 12.4%
Omaha, Nebraska, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

15. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3.577
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 82.8%
  • % of people 65+: 15.5%
Jacksonville, Florida

16. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,597
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 82.4%
  • % of people 65+: 15.6%
Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

17. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,635
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 81.5%
  • % of people 65+: 18.9%

Skyline of Fort Worth Texas at night

18. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,639
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 81.4%
  • % of people 65+: 11.1%
Tucson Arizona skyline

19. Tucson, Arizona

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,661
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 80.9%
  • % of people 65+: 16.8%
Arlington Texas

20. Arlington, Texas

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,715
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 79.8%
  • % of people 65+: 13.3%
The chicago theatre is a landmark theater located on north State Street in the loop area of chicago, Illinois.

21. Chicago

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,735
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 79.3%
  • % of people 65+: 14.2%
springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

22. Dallas

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,773
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 78.5%
  • % of people 65+: 11.9%

Minneapolis and Stone Arch Bridge at Sunrise.

23. Minneapolis

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,792
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 78.1%
  • % of people 65+: 12.1%
Bakersfield, California, USA - April 17, 2019: Daytime view of theNile Theater and Padre Hotel in the heart of the downtown district.

24. Bakersfield, California

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,145
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 71.5%
  • % of people 65+: 12.2%
Downtown Fresno, California.

25. Fresno, California

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,149
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 71.4%
  • % of people 65+: 12.9%
A foggy and colorful sunrise in Charlotte, North Carolina during the morning rush hour traffic.

26. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,152
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 71.4%
  • % of people 65+: 11.7%
Tampa Florida

27. Tampa, Florida

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,153
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 71.4%
  • % of people 65+: 13.8%

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

28. Phoenix

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,285
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 69.2%
  • % of people 65+: 12.9%
Raleigh, North Carolina downtown city skyline at dusk

29. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,325
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 68.5%
  • % of people 65+: 12.5%
Downtown Colorado Springs at Dusk.

30. Colorado Springs

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,334
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 68.4%
  • % of people 65+: 16.1%
Aerial View looking south of the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach at Sunset stock photo

31. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,343
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 68.2%
  • % of people 65+: 17.1%
Mesa is a city in Maricopa County, in the U.

32. Mesa, Arizona

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,406
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 67.3%
  • % of people 65+: 17.5%

Broadway in downtown Nashville, Tennessee stock photo

33. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,443
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 66.7%
  • % of people 65+: 12.9%
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

34. Atlanta

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,502
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 65.8%
  • % of people 65+: 12.7%
LAS VEGAS, USA - JULY 14 : World famous Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen at night on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, USA.

35. Las Vegas

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,556
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 65%
  • % of people 65+: 16.6%
Downtown Sacramento.

36. Sacramento, California

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,777
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 62%
  • % of people 65+: 14.4%
Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

37. Austin, Texas

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,922
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 60.2%
  • % of people 65+: 10.8%

Drone shot of downtown Portland, Oregon and the city skyline against the bridge over water at sunrise

38. Portland, Oregon

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $5,009
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 59.2%
  • % of people 65+: 14.6%
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

39. Denver

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $5,148
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 57.6%
  • % of people 65+: 13%
Miami Florida iStock

40. Miami

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $5,782
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 51.3%
  • % of people 65+: 16.1%
Sun rising illuminates the Jefferson Memorial and Tidal Basin.

41. Washington, D.C.

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $6,261
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 47.3%
  • % of people 65+: 12.9%
Oakland, Alameda County, California, USA.

42. Oakland, California

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $6,491
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 45.7%
  • % of people 65+: 16.5%

South Boston also known as southie is a densely populated neighborhood of Boston known for narrow three deckers, rowhouses and strong Irish Catholic traditions.

43. Boston

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $6,681
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 44.4%
  • % of people 65+: 14.1%
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

44. Seattle

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $7,111
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 41.7%
  • % of people 65+: 12.7%
Rainbow Harbor at Long Beach Marina with city skyline, California.

45. Long Beach, California

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $7,146
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 41.5%
  • % of people 65+: 14.3%
Statue of Liberty n New York stock photo

46. New York City

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $7,426
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 39.9%
  • % of people 65+: 17.5%
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

47. Los Angeles

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $7,726
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 38.4%
  • % of people 65+: 15%

Aerial view of boats and downtown San Diego.

48. San Diego

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $8,264
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 35.9%
  • % of people 65+: 15.4%
San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

49. San Francisco

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $10,021
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 29.6%
  • % of people 65+: 18.5%
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

50. San Jose, California

  • Monthly cost of necessities: $10,534
  • % of a couple’s monthly necessities covered by Social Security: 28.1%
  • % of people 65+: 15.5%

Methodology: Population data was sourced from the U.S. Census. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic data. Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration for August 2025. The cities were sorted to show the longest to shortest amount of time covered by Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 26, 2025.

