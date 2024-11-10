How Far Social Security Goes in 16 Large Cities With Cheapest Cost of Living

According to GOBankingRates data, the average household Social Security income ranges anywhere between $15,000 and $27,000. While this is a drop in the bucket in expensive cities, those who choose to retire in cities with affordable costs of living will find it covers a fair portion of their expenses. Even in cheaper cities, however, additional income beyond Social Security is necessary for a comfortable retirement lifestyle.

Find Out: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First

Learn More: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

To find how far Social Security goes in 16 big cities that have a cheap cost of living, GOBankingRates sourced each city’s population, total cost of living (by calculating mortgage and expenditure costs) and percentage of households receiving Social Security, then analyzed the average Social Security for households that receive benefits.

Ranked by cities from the lowest to highest cost of living, this is how far Social Security benefits stretch in these 15 cities.

Cleveland

Population: 370,365

370,365 Annual cost of living: $27,545

$27,545 % of all households receiving Social Security: 28.6%

28.6% Average household Social Security benefits: $16,426

$16,426 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $5,092

$5,092 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: ($5,833)

Read More: Suze Orman Reveals the Biggest Risk If You Rent in Retirement

Check Out: The Average Retirement Age in US vs. Canada

Toledo, Ohio

Population: 269,962

269,962 Annual cost of living: $28,393

$28,393 % of all households receiving Social Security: 29.9%

29.9% Average household Social Security benefits: $18,848

$18,848 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $5,940

$5,940 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: ($4,985)

See Next: 3 Reasons You Should Not Buy a House When You Retire

Detroit

Population: 636,787

636,787 Annual cost of living: $28,997

$28,997 % of all households receiving Social Security: 33.2%

33.2% Average household Social Security benefits: $18,286

$18,286 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $6,544

$6,544 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: ($4,381)

Memphis, Tennessee

Population: 630,027

630,027 Annual cost of living: $31,243

$31,243 % of all households receiving Social Security: 28.2%

28.2% Average household Social Security benefits: $19,674

$19,674 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $8,790

$8,790 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: ($2,136)

Discover More: 5 Reasons Retirees Regret Selling Their Homes in Retirement

St. Louis

Population: 298,018

298,018 Annual cost of living: $33,022

$33,022 % of all households receiving Social Security: 25.9%

25.9% Average household Social Security benefits: $18,971

$18,971 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $10,569

$10,569 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: ($356)

Baltimore

Population: 584,548

584,548 Annual cost of living: $35,052

$35,052 % of all households receiving Social Security: 28.6%

28.6% Average household Social Security benefits: $18,170

$18,170 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $12,599

$12,599 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $1,674

For You: 2 Things Empty Nesters Should Stop Investing In To Boost Retirement Savings

Wichita, Kansas

Population: 395,951

395,951 Annual cost of living: $35,079

$35,079 % of all households receiving Social Security: 29.4%

29.4% Average household Social Security benefits: $23,186

$23,186 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $12,626

$12,626 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $1,701

Laredo, Texas

Population: 255,293

255,293 Annual cost of living: $35,164

$35,164 % of all households receiving Social Security: 23.5%

23.5% Average household Social Security benefits: $16,293

$16,293 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $12,711

$12,711 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $1,786

Explore Next: 7 Things You’ll Regret Downsizing in Retirement

Lubbock, Texas

Population: 258,190

258,190 Annual cost of living: $35,412

$35,412 % of all households receiving Social Security: 23.7%

23.7% Average household Social Security benefits: $21,626

$21,626 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $12,959

$12,959 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $2,034

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Population: 411,938

411,938 Annual cost of living: $35,667

$35,667 % of all households receiving Social Security: 28.4%

28.4% Average household Social Security benefits: $23,242

$23,242 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $13,213

$13,213 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $2,288

Trending Now: The Average Retirement Age in US vs. China

Milwaukee

Population: 573,299

573,299 Annual cost of living: $35,673

$35,673 % of all households receiving Social Security: 24.8%

24.8% Average household Social Security benefits: $19,440

$19,440 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $13,220

$13,220 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $2,295

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Population: 264,514

264,514 Annual cost of living: $35,833

$35,833 % of all households receiving Social Security: 29.7%

29.7% Average household Social Security benefits: $21,824

$21,824 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $13,380

$13,380 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $2,455

Read Next: You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

Oklahoma City

Population: 681,088

681,088 Annual cost of living: $35,873

$35,873 % of all households receiving Social Security: 25.1%

25.1% Average household Social Security benefits: $21,763

$21,763 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $13,420

$13,420 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $2,495

El Paso, Texas

Population: 677,181

677,181 Annual cost of living: $35,947

$35,947 % of all households receiving Social Security: 28.0%

28.0% Average household Social Security benefits: $17,113

$17,113 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $13,494

$13,494 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $2,569

Check Out: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

Corpus Christi, Texas

Population: 317,804

317,804 Annual cost of living: $36,078

$36,078 % of all households receiving Social Security: 28.6%

28.6% Average household Social Security benefits: $19,828

$19,828 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $13,625

$13,625 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $2,700

Indianapolis

Population: 882,006

882,006 Annual cost of living: $36,673

$36,673 % of all households receiving Social Security: 25.2%

25.2% Average household Social Security benefits: $22,021

$22,021 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $14,220

$14,220 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $3,295

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found the total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, household median income, number of households receiving Social Security benefits, average retirement income for households who receive retirement income, average Social Security benefits for households who receive Social Security benefits (all sourced from the Census American Community Survey), the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes and the average single-family home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from Federal Reserve economic data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated. Using the average Social Security income from the Social Security Administration’s August 2024 monthly snapshot, the average income for one person and a married couple was sourced. The total cost of living after Social Security benefits was calculated. The cities were sorted by their total population, showing how far the average Social Security income goes in the largest major cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 20, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far Social Security Goes in 16 Large Cities With Cheapest Cost of Living

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.