How Far Does $500K in Savings Plus Social Security Go in Every State?

March 04, 2025 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Deborah Sabinus for GOBankingRates->

While the average savings at retirement age in America is more than $600,000, according to the Federal Reserve Board, a savings of $500,000 can go a long way if you plan wisely and also make some lifestyle adjustments.

At older than 65, it becomes less of a risk as you’ll also be benefiting from your Social Security. How long you’ll live on your savings is affected by inflation, housing, health insurance, and your location. These savings could last anywhere from six to 18 years, depending on these factors.

GOBankingRates data provides you with an approximation of how far your savings plus Social Security can go in every state, ranked by longest to shortest.

Oklahoma

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 18.22
  • Annual expenditure: $49,839
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,442

Mississippi

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 18.18
  • Annual expenditure: $49,897
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,500

Kansas

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.88
  • Annual expenditure: $50,359
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,962
West Virginia

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.66
  • Annual expenditure: $50,706
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,309
Alabama

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.45
  • Annual expenditure: $51,053
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,656
Missouri

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.38
  • Annual expenditure: $51,169
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,772

Arkansas

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.21
  • Annual expenditure: $51,458
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,061
Iowa

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.77
  • Annual expenditure: $52,210
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,812
Tennessee

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.77
  • Annual expenditure: $52,210
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,812
Michigan

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.67
  • Annual expenditure: $52,383
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,986

Georgia

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.61
  • Annual expenditure: $52,499
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,101
Nebraska

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.58
  • Annual expenditure: $52,557
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,159
Indiana

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.55
  • Annual expenditure: $52,614
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,217
Louisiana

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.55
  • Annual expenditure: $52,614
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,217

Kentucky

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.24
  • Annual expenditure: $53,193
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,795
Illinois

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.21
  • Annual expenditure: $53,250
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,853
Wyoming

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.12
  • Annual expenditure: $53,424
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,027
South Dakota

  • Number of Years $500k will Last with Social Security: 16.12
  • Years, months and days:16 years 1 month 12 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $53,423.83
  • Annual Expenditure after Social Security: $31,026.55

Texas

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.03
  • Annual expenditure: $53,597
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,200
New Mexico

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.65
  • Annual expenditure: $53,349
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,952
Minnesota

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.62
  • Annual expenditure: $54,407
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,009
North Dakota

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.48
  • Annual expenditure: $54,696
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,299

Ohio

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.45
  • Annual expenditure: $54,754
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,356
Wisconsin

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.34
  • Annual expenditure: $54,985
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,588
South Carolina

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.29
  • Annual expenditure: $55,101
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,703
North Carolina

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.29
  • Annual expenditure: $55,101
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,703

Pennsylvania

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.21
  • Annual expenditure: $55,274
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,877
Idaho

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.45
  • Annual expenditure: $57,009
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,611
Florida

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.96
  • Annual expenditure: $58,223
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,825
Nevada

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.89
  • Annual expenditure: $58,396
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,999

Delaware

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.87
  • Annual expenditure: $58,454
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,057
Virginia

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.69
  • Annual expenditure: $58,917
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,519
Montana

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.48
  • Annual expenditure: $59,495
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,097
Utah

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.42
  • Annual expenditure: $59,668
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,271

Colorado

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.03
  • Annual expenditure: $60,767
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,369
Arizona

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 12.41
  • Annual expenditure: $62,675
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $40,277
Maine

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 12.15
  • Annual expenditure: $63,542
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $41,145
Rhode Island

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 12.02
  • Annual expenditure: $64,005
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $41,607

Connecticut

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.68
  • Annual expenditure: $65,219
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $42,821
New Jersey

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.51
  • Annual expenditure: $65,855
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,457
New Hampshire

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.47
  • Annual expenditure: $65,970
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,573
Oregon

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.38
  • Annual expenditure: $66,317
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,920

Vermont

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.30
  • Annual expenditure: $66,664
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,267
Washington

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.19
  • Annual expenditure: $67,069
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,672
Maryland

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.12
  • Annual expenditure: $67,358
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,961
Alaska

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 10.00
  • Annual expenditure: $72,388
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $49,991

New York

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 9.92
  • Annual expenditure: $72,793
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $50,396
California

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 8.67
  • Annual expenditure: $80,078
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $57,681
Massachusetts

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 8.02
  • Annual expenditure: $84,703
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $62,306
Hawaii

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 6.11
  • Annual Expenditure: $104,246
  • Annual Expenditure after Social Security: $81,849

Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data, and the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s April 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC). Finally, GOBankingRates found how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All 50 states were then ranked. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost-of-living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 22, 2024.

