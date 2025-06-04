How Far Does $1 Million Go in the World’s ‘Most Relaxed’ Countries? 

A recent study by GroundingWell ranked countries based on how much relaxation their populations need. It measured stress and anger levels, annual working hours, paid vacation days, work-life balance and life satisfaction. The result: a relaxation need score from 0 to 100, with the lower the score, the more relaxed the country.

The U.S. didn’t rank well, with a relaxation need score of 78 — the third most stressed country overall. Its low work-life balance index and high stress show just how far behind it is compared to Europe’s most laid-back nations.

But what about money? Here’s how far $1 million goes in the world’s top five most relaxed countries.

Denmark

Relaxation need score: 1

1 Cost of living: $883

$883 Median rent : $1,798

: $1,798 Life satisfaction index: 8.8

Denmark ranks as the most relaxed country and offers a relatively affordable cost of living compared to other top contenders. Denmark is calm, safe and structured, with total monthly costs reaching around $2,681, which puts $1 million at just over 31 years of basic living.

Netherlands

Relaxation need score : 10

: 10 Cost of living : $805

: $805 Median rent : $2,386

: $2,386 Life satisfaction index: 8.7

Relaxed attitudes meet modern convenience, but the Netherlands is no budget option. Monthly living runs around $3,191, so $1 million would cover around 26 years. Excellent infrastructure, low anger levels and a healthy work-life balance help justify the cost.

Germany

Relaxation need score : 13

: 13 Cost of living: $748

$748 Median rent: $1,954

$1,954 Life satisfaction index: 8.1

Germany is another country with a sweet spot of calm culture and decent value. Monthly expenses average $2,702, giving $1 million about 30 years of coverage. With efficient public services, stable politics and strong tenant protections, it offers good long-term livability without bleeding a budget dry.

France

Relaxation need score: 15

15 Cost of living: $744

$744 Median rent: $2,690

$2,690 Life satisfaction index: 8.1

France scores well for life satisfaction and work-life balance, but high rent pushes up overall expenses. With average monthly costs around $3,434, $1 million wouldn’t stretch as far here — just under 24 years. Big-city living comes at a premium, though those willing to live outside major metro areas can find more breathing room for less.

Finland

Relaxation need score: 16

16 Cost of living: $802

$802 Median rent: $1,341

$1,341 Life satisfaction index: 6.1

Finland ranks well for work-life balance but shows higher stress than others on this list. Monthly costs sit at roughly $2,143, letting $1 million last about 39 years. Strong public services, nature access and quiet cities make it a low-drama choice — at a relatively reasonable price.

Compared to the U.S., the most relaxed countries combine greater wellbeing with longer financial runway. The cost of calm living varies, but the returns are measurable.

Editor’s note: Cost of living figures (per person, without rent) were sourced from LivingCost.org. Median rent figures (2-bed in the capital) were sourced from Global Property Guide.

