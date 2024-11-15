How Far the Average Social Security Check Goes in 15 Largest Southern Cities

It’s not surprising to hear many Americans plan to retire in the South. Warmer weather, tons of recreational activities and cheaper housing are just a few of the benefits beckoning retirees. Speaking of benefits, how much of a Southern retirement could a typical Social Security check afford?

Find Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Discover More: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and Federal Reserve Economic Data as it pertained to single individuals and married couples.

See how far the average Social Security check stretches in these 15 major Southern cities.

Also see Southwest cities where housing markets will be good for buyers in the next five years.

Houston

Population: 2,296,253

2,296,253 Annual cost of living: $40,855

$40,855 % of households receiving Social Security: 20.7%

20.7% Average Social Security benefit: $20,388

$20,388 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $18,402

$18,402 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $7,477

Learn More: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Read Next: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

San Antonio, Texas

Population: 1,445,662

1,445,662 Annual cost of living: $38,514

$38,514 % of households receiving Social Security: 25.9%

25.9% Average Social Security benefit: $18,749

$18,749 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $16,061

$16,061 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $5,136

See Next: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Dallas

Population: 1,300,642

1,300,642 Annual cost of living: $44,762

$44,762 % of households receiving Social Security: 20.0%

20.0% Average Social Security benefit: $20,585

$20,585 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $22,309

$22,309 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $11,384

Austin, Texas

Population: 958,202

958,202 Annual cost of living: $59,365

$59,365 % of households receiving Social Security: 15.4%

15.4% Average Social Security benefit: $22,186

$22,186 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $36,912

$36,912 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $25,987

Be Aware: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Jacksonville, Florida

Population: 950,203

950,203 Annual cost of living: $42,954

$42,954 % of households receiving Social Security: 26.6%

26.6% Average Social Security benefit: $21,256

$21,256 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $20,501

$20,501 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $9,575

Fort Worth, Texas

Population: 924,663

924,663 Annual cost of living: $43,137

$43,137 % of households receiving Social Security: 21.0%

21.0% Average Social Security benefit: $20,868

$20,868 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $20,684

$20,684 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $9,759

Trending Now: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 875,045

875,045 Annual cost of living: $48,817

$48,817 % of households receiving Social Security: 19.4%

19.4% Average Social Security benefit: $22,658

$22,658 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $26,364

$26,364 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $15,439

Nashville, Tennessee

Population: 684,103

684,103 Annual cost of living: $51,895

$51,895 % of households receiving Social Security: 22.4%

22.4% Average Social Security benefit: $22,962

$22,962 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $29,442

$29,442 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $18,516

View More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Oklahoma City

Population: 681,088

681,088 Annual cost of living: $35,873

$35,873 % of households receiving Social Security: 25.1%

25.1% Average Social Security benefit: $21,763

$21,763 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $13,420

$13,420 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $2,495

El Paso, Texas

Population: 677,181

677,181 Annual cost of living: $35,947

$35,947 % of households receiving Social Security: 28.0%

28.0% Average Social Security benefit: $17,113

$17,113 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $13,494

$13,494 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $2,569

Explore Next: 5 Southern Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Memphis, Tennessee

Population: 630,027

630,027 Annual cost of living: $31,243

$31,243 % of households receiving Social Security: 28.2%

28.2% Average Social Security benefit: $19,674

$19,674 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $8,790

$8,790 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: ($2,136)

Louisville, Kentucky

Population: 629,176

629,176 Annual cost of living: $38,124

$38,124 % of households receiving Social Security: 31.0%

31.0% Average Social Security benefit: $20,874

$20,874 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $15,671

$15,671 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $4,746

For You: 10 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2024

Atlanta

Population: 494,838

494,838 Annual cost of living: $52,837

$52,837 % of households receiving Social Security: 20.3%

20.3% Average Social Security benefit: $18,742

$18,742 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $30,384

$30,384 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $19,459

Raleigh, North Carolina

Population: 465,517

465,517 Annual cost of living: $51,301

$51,301 % of households receiving Social Security: 20.7%

20.7% Average Social Security benefit: $23,333

$23,333 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $28,848

$28,848 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $17,922

That’s Interesting: America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Suburbs With Home Values Under $500,000

Miami

Population: 443,665

443,665 Annual cost of living: $68,259

$68,259 % of households receiving Social Security: 26.6%

26.6% Average Social Security benefit: $15,634

$15,634 Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $45,806

$45,806 Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $34,881

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, finding total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, household median income, average retirement income for households that receive retirement income, the average Social Security benefits for households that receive them — all sourced from the American Community Survey. Cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes, and the average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs the total cost of living was calculated. Using the average Social Security income, as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s August 2024 monthly snapshot, the average income for one person and a married couple was sourced. Using the average Social Security income and the total cost of living, the total cost of living after Social Security benefits was calculated. The cities were sorted by population, showing how far the average Social Security income goes in the largest major cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 20, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far the Average Social Security Check Goes in 15 Largest Southern Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.