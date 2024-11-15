News & Insights

How Far the Average Social Security Check Goes in 15 Largest Southern Cities

November 15, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

It’s not surprising to hear many Americans plan to retire in the South. Warmer weather, tons of recreational activities and cheaper housing are just a few of the benefits beckoning retirees. Speaking of benefits, how much of a Southern retirement could a typical Social Security check afford?

GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and Federal Reserve Economic Data as it pertained to single individuals and married couples. 

See how far the average Social Security check stretches in these 15 major Southern cities.

Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

Houston

  • Population: 2,296,253
  • Annual cost of living: $40,855
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 20.7%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $20,388
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $18,402
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $7,477

San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

San Antonio, Texas

  • Population: 1,445,662
  • Annual cost of living: $38,514
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 25.9%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $18,749
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $16,061
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $5,136

May 1, 2015 Dallas, TX USA: People are relaxing and picnicking in free music in the park event in Klyde Warren Park, uptown Dallas, TX.

Dallas

  • Population: 1,300,642
  • Annual cost of living: $44,762
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 20.0%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $20,585
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $22,309
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $11,384
Downtown Austin Texas with capital and riverfront.

Austin, Texas

  • Population: 958,202
  • Annual cost of living: $59,365
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 15.4%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $22,186
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $36,912
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $25,987

Friendship Fountain in Jacksonville Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Population: 950,203
  • Annual cost of living: $42,954
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 26.6%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $21,256
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $20,501
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $9,575
Cars wait at stoplight next to Leddy's Boot store at the landmark Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Population: 924,663
  • Annual cost of living: $43,137
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 21.0%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $20,868
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $20,684
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $9,759

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at dusk.

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Population: 875,045
  • Annual cost of living: $48,817
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 19.4%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $22,658
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $26,364
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $15,439
View of Downtown Nashville during a beautiful early morning.

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Population: 684,103
  • Annual cost of living: $51,895
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 22.4%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $22,962
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $29,442
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $18,516

Oklahoma City's Iconic Skydance Pedestrian Bridge.

Oklahoma City

  • Population: 681,088
  • Annual cost of living: $35,873
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 25.1%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $21,763
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $13,420
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $2,495
El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas

  • Population: 677,181
  • Annual cost of living: $35,947
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 28.0%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $17,113
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $13,494
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $2,569

Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Population: 630,027
  • Annual cost of living: $31,243
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 28.2%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $19,674
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $8,790
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: ($2,136)
Louisville, Kentucky, USA - March 27th 2016: Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts building in Louisville Kentucky with rod iron fence which states

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Population: 629,176
  • Annual cost of living: $38,124
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 31.0%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $20,874
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $15,671
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $4,746

Houses and cars against the midtown.

Atlanta

  • Population: 494,838
  • Annual cost of living: $52,837
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 20.3%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $18,742
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $30,384
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $19,459
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Population: 465,517
  • Annual cost of living: $51,301
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 20.7%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $23,333
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $28,848
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $17,922

Downtown Miami during an amazing sunny day, it is visible the buildings and palms.

Miami

  • Population: 443,665
  • Annual cost of living: $68,259
  • % of households receiving Social Security: 26.6%
  • Average Social Security benefit: $15,634
  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $45,806
  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $34,881

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, finding total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, household median income, average retirement income for households that receive retirement income, the average Social Security benefits for households that receive them — all sourced from the American Community Survey. Cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes, and the average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs the total cost of living was calculated. Using the average Social Security income, as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s August 2024 monthly snapshot, the average income for one person and a married couple was sourced. Using the average Social Security income and the total cost of living, the total cost of living after Social Security benefits was calculated. The cities were sorted by population, showing how far the average Social Security income goes in the largest major cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 20, 2024.

