How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

For many, earning a $100,000 salary is a goal, and if you've reached it, congratulations. However, the quality of life you can have with that income varies considerably from city to city.
GOBankingRates took a look at how far a $100K salary would go in major cities across the country after subtracting necessary expenses such as taxes, groceries, rent, utilities, healthcare and transportation. The cities on this list are the 50 most populous cities in the U.S., and they could be among the best places to live on a $100,000 salary.
New York, New York
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $65,700
- Annual rent: $42,298
- Annual groceries: $8,867
- Annual healthcare: $6,957
- Annual utilities: $6,356
- Annual transportation costs: $19,850
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,345
- Total expenses: $85,672
- Income leftover after expenses: $19,972
New York has a reputation as a high-cost state, and the numbers bear that out, at least for New York City residents. Rent, healthcare, utilities, transportation and total expenses all are the highest on the list, leaving average residents of the Big Apple almost $20,000 in the red at the end of the year.
San Francisco, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050
- Annual rent: $41,384
- Annual groceries: $12,832
- Annual healthcare: $6,264
- Annual utilities: $4,117
- Annual transportation costs: $17,340
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,598
- Total expenses: $83,536
- Income leftover after expenses: -$15,486
San Francisco has the second-highest rental cost on the list, but if you can afford to live there, will you have enough money to get around, shop for groceries and visit the doctor? The city has the fourth-highest cost for transportation, the highest grocery costs and the second-highest expenses for healthcare.
San Jose, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050
- Annual rent: $37,922
- Annual groceries: $11,307
- Annual healthcare: $5,872
- Annual utilities: $4,088
- Annual transportation costs: $16,551
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,536
- Total expenses: $77,276
- Income leftover after expenses: -$9,226
San Jose falls into the top six in four categories in the study -- and not in a good way. Grocery costs are second highest on the list, and healthcare, transportation and rent also are among the most expensive.
Los Angeles, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050
- Annual rent: $34,757
- Annual groceries: $9,266
- Annual healthcare: $4,907
- Annual utilities: $3,957
- Annual transportation costs: $18,119
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,318
- Total expenses: $72,324
- Income leftover after expenses: -$4,274
Los Angeles is known as the City of Angels, but it's not a good city for keeping your paycheck. State income taxes, transportation, groceries and high rents take a big chunk out of a $100,000 salary in the city.
San Diego, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050
- Annual rent: $36,899
- Annual groceries: $8,435
- Annual healthcare: $4,852
- Annual utilities: $4,341
- Annual transportation costs: $13,175
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,517
- Total expenses: $69,220
- Income leftover after expenses: -$1,170
San Diego is blessed with what some say is the best weather in the country, and that can go a long way toward soothing the sting that expenses take out of the average $100,000 paycheck. Rent is the biggest culprit here at a monthly average of more than $3,000. The good news: San Diego is among the 10 cities with the lowest healthcare expenses.
Boston, Massachusetts
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,835
- Annual rent: $36,792
- Annual groceries: $8,067
- Annual healthcare: $4,890
- Annual utilities: $4,932
- Annual transportation costs: $14,447
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,557
- Total expenses: $70,685
- Income leftover after expenses: -$850
Boston is the last of six cities on the list where a $100,000 salary won't cover daily living expenses. A bunch of high costs lead Boston to that distinction. Its utility costs are the second highest on the list, while rent and grocery prices land Boston in the bottom 10.
Miami, Florida
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $38,390
- Annual groceries: $6,437
- Annual healthcare: $5,670
- Annual utilities: $4,033
- Annual transportation costs: $15,839
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $988
- Total expenses: $71,357
- Income leftover after expenses: $3,158
Floridians benefit from having no state income tax. However, even with that tax break, Miami residents barely squeak by on a $100,000 salary, with just about $3,000 left for the year after meeting basic expenses.
Washington, District of Columbia
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $67,967
- Annual rent: $30,001
- Annual groceries: $7,920
- Annual healthcare: $5,207
- Annual utilities: $4,476
- Annual transportation costs: $14,830
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,734
- Total expenses: $64,168
- Income leftover after expenses: $3,799
It's expensive to live in the nation's capital, where you'll pay among the highest prices in the nation for utilities, rent and groceries. The city falls in the top 10 for the biggest costs in all three categories.
Long Beach, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050
- Annual rent: $26,816
- Annual groceries: $8,367
- Annual healthcare: $4,727
- Annual utilities: $4,101
- Annual transportation costs: $17,307
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,315
- Total expenses: $62,633
- Income leftover after expenses: $5,417
This port city carries many of the same expense burdens as its neighbor, Los Angeles, including high state income taxes and rents. These costs drag the city down into the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income.
Sacramento, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050
- Annual rent: $24,938
- Annual groceries: $6,395
- Annual healthcare: $5,670
- Annual utilities: $4,155
- Annual transportation costs: $13,263
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,269
- Total expenses: $55,690
- Income leftover after expenses: $12,360
Sacramento is another California city that falls prey to the high state taxes affecting employees who earn $100,000. Rent and healthcare costs land the capital city in the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $67,455
- Annual rent: $21,535
- Annual groceries: $5,522
- Annual healthcare: $5,566
- Annual utilities: $4,548
- Annual transportation costs: $15,554
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,080
- Total expenses: $53,805
- Income leftover after expenses: $13,650
The City of Brotherly Love isn't very friendly when it comes to utility (fifth highest) or transportation (eighth highest) costs. However, if you work from home, rent costs sit in about the middle of the pack.
Chicago, Illinois
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,680
- Annual rent: $24,886
- Annual groceries: $5,648
- Annual healthcare: $4,798
- Annual utilities: $3,919
- Annual transportation costs: $15,181
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,378
- Total expenses: $55,811
- Income leftover after expenses: $13,869
Rent and transportation costs hinder Chicago residents, but low healthcare expenses help. Chicago lands in the top 10 when it comes to the lowest costs for healthcare.
Portland, Oregon
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $66,395
- Annual rent: $21,313
- Annual groceries: $6,963
- Annual healthcare: $4,940
- Annual utilities: $3,374
- Annual transportation costs: $14,238
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,381
- Total expenses: $52,209
- Income leftover after expenses: $14,186
Like their neighbors to the north, residents of Portland don't have to worry that much about turning on the heat on chilly winter nights. Portland ranks just after Seattle for the lowest annual costs of utilities. But also as in Seattle, grocery costs are among the highest in the nation.
Seattle, Washington
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $26,372
- Annual groceries: $8,825
- Annual healthcare: $4,809
- Annual utilities: $2,905
- Annual transportation costs: $15,071
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,486
- Total expenses: $59,468
- Income leftover after expenses: $15,047
Washington has no state income tax, which helps with Seattle's otherwise high cost of living. So does the price of utilities -- the lowest in the study. On the other hand, grocery costs rank fifth highest in the U.S.
Baltimore, Maryland
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $63,774
- Annual rent: $19,933
- Annual groceries: $4,801
- Annual healthcare: $4,612
- Annual utilities: $4,531
- Annual transportation costs: $13,635
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,062
- Total expenses: $48,575
- Income leftover after expenses: $15,199
Other than the costs of utilities, which are among the 10 highest in the study, Baltimore's expenses aren't outrageous. Still, its residents have the lowest take-home pay of the cities in the study due to high state taxes.
Atlanta, Georgia
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,403
- Annual rent: $24,093
- Annual groceries: $5,753
- Annual healthcare: $5,387
- Annual utilities: $4,375
- Annual transportation costs: $13,449
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,020
- Total expenses: $54,076
- Income leftover after expenses: $15,327
In Atlanta, where heat and humidity reign in the summer, residents reliant on air conditioning could get sticker shock when they open their utility bills. Utility costs in Atlanta rank among the highest in the nation.
Denver, Colorado
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,267
- Annual rent: $24,486
- Annual groceries: $6,721
- Annual healthcare: $4,574
- Annual utilities: $4,063
- Annual transportation costs: $12,726
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,501
- Total expenses: $54,071
- Income leftover after expenses: $16,196
Affordable healthcare and utilities help Denver residents keep about $16,000 in their pocket at the end of the year. Denver is among the 10 least-expensive places in both categories.
Fresno, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050
- Annual rent: $22,666
- Annual groceries: $5,433
- Annual healthcare: $5,076
- Annual utilities: $4,747
- Annual transportation costs: $11,147
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,087
- Total expenses: $50,155
- Income leftover after expenses: $17,895
Like other residents of the Golden State, people in Fresno bring home $68,050 from their $100,000 salary. Because of the lower cost of rent in Fresno than all but one other California locale, city residents have nearly $18,000 left after expenses.
Bakersfield, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050
- Annual rent: $22,494
- Annual groceries: $5,438
- Annual healthcare: $4,994
- Annual utilities: $4,717
- Annual transportation costs: $11,356
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,096
- Total expenses: $50,095
- Income leftover after expenses: $17,955
Bakersfield, the last of eight California cities on the list, is Fresno's twin when it comes to total expenses. The two, separated by about 110 miles, are just $60 apart when it comes to annual expenses. Bakersfield comes out on the better end in the comparison.
Detroit, Michigan
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,197
- Annual rent: $15,168
- Annual groceries: $4,665
- Annual healthcare: $4,460
- Annual utilities: $3,788
- Annual transportation costs: $19,543
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,124
- Total expenses: $48,748
- Income leftover after expenses: $19,449
Isn't it interesting that in a place called the Motor City, transportation costs rank No. 2 in the study at more than $19,000 a year? That is what has Detroit mired in the bottom half of income left after expenses since rent is third lowest on the list and annual utilities are among the least expensive.
Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,535
- Annual rent: $21,642
- Annual groceries: $5,433
- Annual healthcare: $5,735
- Annual utilities: $4,101
- Annual transportation costs: $10,742
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,388
- Total expenses: $49,040
- Income leftover after expenses: $20,495
Healthcare costs in Virginia Beach are among the 10 highest in the study. Still, it's the first city on the list where the average resident has more than $20,000 left from their $100,000 salary after expenses.
Phoenix, Arizona
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,815
- Annual rent: $21,582
- Annual groceries: $5,717
- Annual healthcare: $5,043
- Annual utilities: $4,299
- Annual transportation costs: $12,923
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,042
- Total expenses: $50,606
- Income leftover after expenses: $21,209
The sixth-most populated city in the U.S., Phoenix ranks in the middle of the pack in most categories when it comes to annual expenses.
Orlando, Florida
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $24,512
- Annual groceries: $5,433
- Annual healthcare: $5,637
- Annual utilities: $4,320
- Annual transportation costs: $12,068
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,052
- Total expenses: $53,022
- Income leftover after expenses: $21,493
With no state income tax in Florida, residents bring home almost three-fourths of their $100,000 annual salary. That's the same as in Miami, but the high cost of living in that city leaves residents with about only $3,000 after annual expenses are paid. People living in Orlando, however, have about seven times that amount.
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,285
- Annual rent: $22,080
- Annual groceries: $5,243
- Annual healthcare: $5,179
- Annual utilities: $4,151
- Annual transportation costs: $10,709
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,088
- Total expenses: $48,450
- Income leftover after expenses: $21,835
Charlotte has about-average expenses across the board. Rent averages less than $2,000 per month, helping to keep annual total expenses at less than $50,000.
Mesa, Arizona
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,815
- Annual rent: $21,128
- Annual groceries: $5,701
- Annual healthcare: $5,043
- Annual utilities: $4,227
- Annual transportation costs: $12,496
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,039
- Total expenses: $49,634
- Income leftover after expenses: $22,181
If you want to live in a smaller Arizona city than Phoenix, try the suburb of Mesa. Annual costs are about the same, but it has about 471,000 residents compared to 1.56 million.
Austin, Texas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $22,626
- Annual groceries: $6,805
- Annual healthcare: $5,539
- Annual utilities: $4,185
- Annual transportation costs: $12,046
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,044
- Total expenses: $52,246
- Income leftover after expenses: $22,269
Rent in Austin is in the upper third of cities in the study, but the lack of state tax in Texas makes Austin an affordable option. Residents will have about $22,000 left after paying monthly expenses.
Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,267
- Annual rent: $21,617
- Annual groceries: $5,695
- Annual healthcare: $4,503
- Annual utilities: $3,902
- Annual transportation costs: $10,424
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,307
- Total expenses: $47,449
- Income leftover after expenses: $22,818
If you want the Rocky Mountain experience but find Denver to be a bit pricey, Colorado Springs to the south is a great option. You'll save about $4,000 a year in rent and groceries if you choose Colorado Springs instead of Denver.
Buffalo, New York
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $65,700
- Annual rent: $15,441
- Annual groceries: $4,654
- Annual healthcare: $5,736
- Annual utilities: $4,523
- Annual transportation costs: $11,224
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,282
- Total expenses: $42,860
- Income leftover after expenses: $22,840
Buffalo offers one of the lowest-priced rental markets in the study, but New York taxes and the high costs of healthcare and utilities keep this city at about the midpoint when it comes to income remaining after expenses.
Las Vegas, Nevada
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $21,259
- Annual groceries: $5,837
- Annual healthcare: $5,070
- Annual utilities: $4,333
- Annual transportation costs: $14,085
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,082
- Total expenses: $51,666
- Income leftover after expenses: $22,849
Nevada is another state without income tax, helping Las Vegas to land at No. 22 on the list with $22,489 income leftover after expenses from a $100,000 salary.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $67,455
- Annual rent: $17,717
- Annual groceries: $4,833
- Annual healthcare: $4,836
- Annual utilities: $4,320
- Annual transportation costs: $11,564
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,234
- Total expenses: $44,504
- Income leftover after expenses: $22,951
Pittsburgh falls in the lower third of rent costs in the study at less than $1,500 per month. That helps to keep total annual expenses below $45,000.
Rochester, New York
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $65,700
- Annual rent: $16,764
- Annual groceries: $4,375
- Annual healthcare: $5,850
- Annual utilities: $4,358
- Annual transportation costs: $9,931
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,465
- Total expenses: $42,744
- Income leftover after expenses: $22,956
Health care costs are among the highest and transportation costs among the lowest, balancing out the expenses in Rochester. You'll have slightly more in your pocket -- just about $1,000 a year -- if you live in Rochester instead of Buffalo, about 75 miles to the west.
Nashville, Tennessee
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $23,234
- Annual groceries: $5,422
- Annual healthcare: $5,419
- Annual utilities: $4,193
- Annual transportation costs: $11,038
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $985
- Total expenses: $50,291
- Income leftover after expenses: $24,224
Nashville continues to be a popular destination for people relocating, and if they're coming from an expensive city to the north or west, they'll save a bundle. After annual expenses and taxes, Nashville residents find themselves with almost $25,000 left.
Raleigh, North Carolina
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,285
- Annual rent: $20,331
- Annual groceries: $5,385
- Annual healthcare: $5,168
- Annual utilities: $4,185
- Annual transportation costs: $9,711
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,082
- Total expenses: $45,863
- Income leftover after expenses: $24,422
A $100,000 salary in Raleigh will net you about $70,000 a year after taxes. With low transportation costs, North Carolina's capital is a cheaper option in the state than Charlotte, which landed at No 27 in the study.
Louisville, Kentucky
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $66,339
- Annual rent: $15,765
- Annual groceries: $4,717
- Annual healthcare: $5,168
- Annual utilities: $3,919
- Annual transportation costs: $11,312
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $890
- Total expenses: $41,772
- Income leftover after expenses: $24,567
Miscellaneous expenses? Whatever those are, they're the lowest in Louisville. Rent and utilities also follow among the lowest, but Louisville residents' income leftover expenses is negatively impacted by state taxes.
Dallas, Texas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $21,150
- Annual groceries: $5,312
- Annual healthcare: $5,348
- Annual utilities: $4,223
- Annual transportation costs: $12,835
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,063
- Total expenses: $49,931
- Income leftover after expenses: $24,584
Residents of the city they call Big D enjoy a bigger slice of their incomes thanks to the lack of Texas state tax. Total expenses are about $50,000, leaving Dallas residents with almost $25,000 to save, invest or spend each year.
Fort Worth, Texas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $21,165
- Annual groceries: $5,270
- Annual healthcare: $5,414
- Annual utilities: $4,244
- Annual transportation costs: $12,485
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,077
- Total expenses: $49,654
- Income leftover after expenses: $24,861
Toss a coin to decide whether you want to live in Dallas or Fort Worth. Separated by about 35 miles, the two Texas locations offer residents just about the same bottom line.
Houston, Texas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $19,393
- Annual groceries: $5,022
- Annual healthcare: $5,185
- Annual utilities: $4,075
- Annual transportation costs: $13,044
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,044
- Total expenses: $47,763
- Income leftover after expenses: $26,752
Houston ranks No. 14 on the list of cities with the most take-home pay on a $100,000 salary, offering a cheaper alternative to Dallas and Fort Worth.
Jacksonville, Florida
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $20,254
- Annual groceries: $4,954
- Annual healthcare: $5,463
- Annual utilities: $4,341
- Annual transportation costs: $11,114
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,021
- Total expenses: $47,148
- Income leftover after expenses: $27,367
Jacksonville is the final Florida city in the study. The cost of rent in Jacksonville, to the north, is almost half of what it is to Miami in the south, helping Jacksonville residents pocket more than $27,000 at the end of a year.
Indianapolis, Indiana
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,317
- Annual rent: $16,700
- Annual groceries: $4,465
- Annual healthcare: $5,468
- Annual utilities: $3,809
- Annual transportation costs: $9,953
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,017
- Total expenses: $41,412
- Income leftover after expenses: $27,905
Indianapolis residents benefit from transportation, utilities and grocery costs that are among the least expensive in the United States.
Tucson, Arizona
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,815
- Annual rent: $18,249
- Annual groceries: $5,033
- Annual healthcare: $4,656
- Annual utilities: $4,198
- Annual transportation costs: $10,588
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $972
- Total expenses: $43,696
- Income leftover after expenses: $28,119
If you want to live in Arizona and your job will allow you to park your laptop anywhere, pick Tucson. You'll be about $6,000 richer at the end of the year if you choose Tucson over Mesa or Phoenix.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,544
- Annual rent: $15,160
- Annual groceries: $4,454
- Annual healthcare: $5,081
- Annual utilities: $4,274
- Annual transportation costs: $11,191
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,182
- Total expenses: $41,342
- Income leftover after expenses: $28,202
The legendary home of brats, beer and cheese also has the second lowest rent on the list. Despite taxes that leave you with less than $70,000 in take-home pay from a $100,000 salary, low expenses will leave Milwaukee residents with more than $28,000 per year once all the bills are paid.
Columbus, Ohio
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,167
- Annual rent: $17,215
- Annual groceries: $4,544
- Annual healthcare: $4,880
- Annual utilities: $4,312
- Annual transportation costs: $9,876
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,060
- Total expenses: $41,886
- Income leftover after expenses: $28,281
Columbus offers low costs in several categories, with the Ohio capital having grocery, healthcare, transportation and rent costs among the least in the country.
Omaha, Nebraska
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,276
- Annual rent: $15,500
- Annual groceries: $4,723
- Annual healthcare: $6,237
- Annual utilities: $4,164
- Annual transportation costs: $8,955
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,303
- Total expenses: $40,882
- Income leftover after expenses: $28,394
Billionaire Warren Buffett calls Omaha home, but it doesn't take a billion dollars to live there -- or even $100,000. Omaha residents have the lowest transportation costs and plenty left over from $100K each year.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,672
- Annual rent: $18,033
- Annual groceries: $4,775
- Annual healthcare: $4,351
- Annual utilities: $4,105
- Annual transportation costs: $9,799
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024
- Total expenses: $42,088
- Income leftover after expenses: $28,584
Albuquerque fits the bill when it comes to affordable rent and transportation, but it's tops when it comes to healthcare. The cost of healthcare is the lowest in the study, helping residents to live comfortably in this big city.
Kansas City, Missouri
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,531
- Annual rent: $15,765
- Annual groceries: $4,623
- Annual healthcare: $5,577
- Annual utilities: $4,282
- Annual transportation costs: $9,722
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $909
- Total expenses: $40,878
- Income leftover after expenses: $28,653
Kansas City residents earning $100,000 keep nearly $30,000 of their pay after taxes and expenses. The bottom line is helped by the prices of transportation, rent and groceries, all of which are among the 10 most affordable in their categories.
Cincinnati, Ohio
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,167
- Annual rent: $16,213
- Annual groceries: $4,565
- Annual healthcare: $4,874
- Annual utilities: $4,139
- Annual transportation costs: $10,259
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,076
- Total expenses: $41,126
- Income leftover after expenses: $29,041
The lower costs of healthcare, groceries, transportation and rent help Cincinnati residents hang on to almost $30,000 per year after all the bills are paid.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,302
- Annual rent: $14,883
- Annual groceries: $4,439
- Annual healthcare: $5,790
- Annual utilities: $4,101
- Annual transportation costs: $10,468
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $970
- Total expenses: $40,650
- Income leftover after expenses: $29,652
Oklahoma City's healthcare costs rank among the highest in the study, but annual expenses total only $40,650 for the year. It's the only city in the study where annual rents are less than $15,000.
San Antonio, Texas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $17,814
- Annual groceries: $4,723
- Annual healthcare: $5,218
- Annual utilities: $4,008
- Annual transportation costs: $10,884
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,027
- Total expenses: $43,673
- Income leftover after expenses: $30,842
In San Antonio, about 500 miles south of Oklahoma City, residents keep about $31,000 a year in their pockets after meeting all expenses. The bottom line, of course, is helped by the lack of state taxes in Texas.
El Paso, Texas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $18,109
- Annual groceries: $4,312
- Annual healthcare: $5,250
- Annual utilities: $4,101
- Annual transportation costs: $10,073
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $825
- Total expenses: $42,671
- Income leftover after expenses: $31,844
Apparently, not everything is bigger in Texas. With no state income tax and the second-lowest grocery costs of any large city, El Paso ranks No. 2 on the list of best cities for those earning $100,000. How low are the grocery costs? At an average of $4,314, that's one-third the amount that residents of San Francisco pay.
Memphis, Tennessee
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515
- Annual rent: $15,959
- Annual groceries: $4,076
- Annual healthcare: $5,278
- Annual utilities: $4,067
- Annual transportation costs: $10,358
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $988
- Total expenses: $40,725
- Income leftover after expenses: $33,790
If you're a fan of the blues, you're in luck. Memphis is not only home to some of the world's best music, it's also the No. 1 city on the list when it comes to affordability for a $100,000 earner. The lowest grocery costs, combined with low transportation and rent costs, helped to kick Memphis to the top spot in terms of income leftover after expenses: $33,790.
Is $100K a Good Salary?
It can be hard to live in some states on the take-home pay from a $100,000 salary, due in no small part to high state income taxes. Other expenses, such as groceries, utilities and transportation costs, are also highly variable by state and city, so you should factor all of those in before deciding to take a job or buy a home in a particular city.
Even at the lofty $100K salary range, your salary after taxes might require you to create a budget to help figure out where to save money on monthly expenses. If trimming the fat isn't enough to get you to a comfortable level of available income, consider a lateral move within a state -- or to a neighboring state -- where these expenses are lower.
The reality of a $100,000 salary is that it goes a long way in some cities and not very far in others. Even within the same state, expenses beyond taxes can be much higher or lower in neighboring cities. Remember that it's your net pay after all expenses, not your gross pay, that determines how much leftover income you have to enhance your quality of life.
