How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

For many, earning a $100,000 salary is a goal, and if you've reached it, congratulations. However, the quality of life you can have with that income varies considerably from city to city.

GOBankingRates took a look at how far a $100K salary would go in major cities across the country after subtracting necessary expenses such as taxes, groceries, rent, utilities, healthcare and transportation. The cities on this list are the 50 most populous cities in the U.S., and they could be among the best places to live on a $100,000 salary.

New York, New York

Net annual pay after income taxes: $65,700

$65,700 Annual rent: $42,298

$42,298 Annual groceries: $8,867

$8,867 Annual healthcare: $6,957

$6,957 Annual utilities: $6,356

$6,356 Annual transportation costs: $19,850

$19,850 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,345

$1,345 Total expenses: $85,672

$85,672 Income leftover after expenses: $19,972

New York has a reputation as a high-cost state, and the numbers bear that out, at least for New York City residents. Rent, healthcare, utilities, transportation and total expenses all are the highest on the list, leaving average residents of the Big Apple almost $20,000 in the red at the end of the year.

San Francisco, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050

$68,050 Annual rent: $41,384

$41,384 Annual groceries: $12,832

$12,832 Annual healthcare: $6,264

$6,264 Annual utilities: $4,117

$4,117 Annual transportation costs: $17,340

$17,340 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,598

$1,598 Total expenses: $83,536

$83,536 Income leftover after expenses: -$15,486

San Francisco has the second-highest rental cost on the list, but if you can afford to live there, will you have enough money to get around, shop for groceries and visit the doctor? The city has the fourth-highest cost for transportation, the highest grocery costs and the second-highest expenses for healthcare.

San Jose, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050

$68,050 Annual rent: $37,922

$37,922 Annual groceries: $11,307

$11,307 Annual healthcare: $5,872

$5,872 Annual utilities: $4,088

$4,088 Annual transportation costs: $16,551

$16,551 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,536

$1,536 Total expenses: $77,276

$77,276 Income leftover after expenses: -$9,226

San Jose falls into the top six in four categories in the study -- and not in a good way. Grocery costs are second highest on the list, and healthcare, transportation and rent also are among the most expensive.

Los Angeles, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050

$68,050 Annual rent: $34,757

$34,757 Annual groceries: $9,266

$9,266 Annual healthcare: $4,907

$4,907 Annual utilities: $3,957

$3,957 Annual transportation costs: $18,119

$18,119 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,318

$1,318 Total expenses: $72,324

$72,324 Income leftover after expenses: -$4,274

Los Angeles is known as the City of Angels, but it's not a good city for keeping your paycheck. State income taxes, transportation, groceries and high rents take a big chunk out of a $100,000 salary in the city.

San Diego, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050

$68,050 Annual rent: $36,899

$36,899 Annual groceries: $8,435

$8,435 Annual healthcare: $4,852

$4,852 Annual utilities: $4,341

$4,341 Annual transportation costs: $13,175

$13,175 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,517

$1,517 Total expenses: $69,220

$69,220 Income leftover after expenses: -$1,170

San Diego is blessed with what some say is the best weather in the country, and that can go a long way toward soothing the sting that expenses take out of the average $100,000 paycheck. Rent is the biggest culprit here at a monthly average of more than $3,000. The good news: San Diego is among the 10 cities with the lowest healthcare expenses.

Boston, Massachusetts

Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,835

$69,835 Annual rent: $36,792

$36,792 Annual groceries: $8,067

$8,067 Annual healthcare: $4,890

$4,890 Annual utilities: $4,932

$4,932 Annual transportation costs: $14,447

$14,447 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,557

$1,557 Total expenses: $70,685

$70,685 Income leftover after expenses: -$850

Boston is the last of six cities on the list where a $100,000 salary won't cover daily living expenses. A bunch of high costs lead Boston to that distinction. Its utility costs are the second highest on the list, while rent and grocery prices land Boston in the bottom 10.

Miami, Florida

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $38,390

$38,390 Annual groceries: $6,437

$6,437 Annual healthcare: $5,670

$5,670 Annual utilities: $4,033

$4,033 Annual transportation costs: $15,839

$15,839 Annual miscellaneous costs: $988

$988 Total expenses: $71,357

$71,357 Income leftover after expenses: $3,158

Floridians benefit from having no state income tax. However, even with that tax break, Miami residents barely squeak by on a $100,000 salary, with just about $3,000 left for the year after meeting basic expenses.

Washington, District of Columbia

Net annual pay after income taxes: $67,967

$67,967 Annual rent: $30,001

$30,001 Annual groceries: $7,920

$7,920 Annual healthcare: $5,207

$5,207 Annual utilities: $4,476

$4,476 Annual transportation costs: $14,830

$14,830 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,734

$1,734 Total expenses: $64,168

$64,168 Income leftover after expenses: $3,799

It's expensive to live in the nation's capital, where you'll pay among the highest prices in the nation for utilities, rent and groceries. The city falls in the top 10 for the biggest costs in all three categories.

Long Beach, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050

$68,050 Annual rent: $26,816

$26,816 Annual groceries: $8,367

$8,367 Annual healthcare: $4,727

$4,727 Annual utilities: $4,101

$4,101 Annual transportation costs: $17,307

$17,307 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,315

$1,315 Total expenses: $62,633

$62,633 Income leftover after expenses: $5,417

This port city carries many of the same expense burdens as its neighbor, Los Angeles, including high state income taxes and rents. These costs drag the city down into the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income.

Sacramento, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050

$68,050 Annual rent: $24,938

$24,938 Annual groceries: $6,395

$6,395 Annual healthcare: $5,670

$5,670 Annual utilities: $4,155

$4,155 Annual transportation costs: $13,263

$13,263 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,269

$1,269 Total expenses: $55,690

$55,690 Income leftover after expenses: $12,360

Sacramento is another California city that falls prey to the high state taxes affecting employees who earn $100,000. Rent and healthcare costs land the capital city in the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Net annual pay after income taxes: $67,455

$67,455 Annual rent: $21,535

$21,535 Annual groceries: $5,522

$5,522 Annual healthcare: $5,566

$5,566 Annual utilities: $4,548

$4,548 Annual transportation costs: $15,554

$15,554 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,080

$1,080 Total expenses: $53,805

$53,805 Income leftover after expenses: $13,650

The City of Brotherly Love isn't very friendly when it comes to utility (fifth highest) or transportation (eighth highest) costs. However, if you work from home, rent costs sit in about the middle of the pack.

Chicago, Illinois

Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,680

$69,680 Annual rent: $24,886

$24,886 Annual groceries: $5,648

$5,648 Annual healthcare: $4,798

$4,798 Annual utilities: $3,919

$3,919 Annual transportation costs: $15,181

$15,181 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,378

$1,378 Total expenses: $55,811

$55,811 Income leftover after expenses: $13,869

Rent and transportation costs hinder Chicago residents, but low healthcare expenses help. Chicago lands in the top 10 when it comes to the lowest costs for healthcare.

Portland, Oregon

Net annual pay after income taxes: $66,395

$66,395 Annual rent: $21,313

$21,313 Annual groceries: $6,963

$6,963 Annual healthcare: $4,940

$4,940 Annual utilities: $3,374

$3,374 Annual transportation costs: $14,238

$14,238 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,381

$1,381 Total expenses: $52,209

$52,209 Income leftover after expenses: $14,186

Like their neighbors to the north, residents of Portland don't have to worry that much about turning on the heat on chilly winter nights. Portland ranks just after Seattle for the lowest annual costs of utilities. But also as in Seattle, grocery costs are among the highest in the nation.

Seattle, Washington

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $26,372

$26,372 Annual groceries: $8,825

$8,825 Annual healthcare: $4,809

$4,809 Annual utilities: $2,905

$2,905 Annual transportation costs: $15,071

$15,071 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,486

$1,486 Total expenses: $59,468

$59,468 Income leftover after expenses: $15,047

Washington has no state income tax, which helps with Seattle's otherwise high cost of living. So does the price of utilities -- the lowest in the study. On the other hand, grocery costs rank fifth highest in the U.S.

Baltimore, Maryland

Net annual pay after income taxes: $63,774

$63,774 Annual rent: $19,933

$19,933 Annual groceries: $4,801

$4,801 Annual healthcare: $4,612

$4,612 Annual utilities: $4,531

$4,531 Annual transportation costs: $13,635

$13,635 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,062

$1,062 Total expenses: $48,575

$48,575 Income leftover after expenses: $15,199

Other than the costs of utilities, which are among the 10 highest in the study, Baltimore's expenses aren't outrageous. Still, its residents have the lowest take-home pay of the cities in the study due to high state taxes.

Atlanta, Georgia

Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,403

$69,403 Annual rent: $24,093

$24,093 Annual groceries: $5,753

$5,753 Annual healthcare: $5,387

$5,387 Annual utilities: $4,375

$4,375 Annual transportation costs: $13,449

$13,449 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,020

$1,020 Total expenses: $54,076

$54,076 Income leftover after expenses: $15,327

In Atlanta, where heat and humidity reign in the summer, residents reliant on air conditioning could get sticker shock when they open their utility bills. Utility costs in Atlanta rank among the highest in the nation.

Denver, Colorado

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,267

$70,267 Annual rent: $24,486

$24,486 Annual groceries: $6,721

$6,721 Annual healthcare: $4,574

$4,574 Annual utilities: $4,063

$4,063 Annual transportation costs: $12,726

$12,726 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,501

$1,501 Total expenses: $54,071

$54,071 Income leftover after expenses: $16,196

Affordable healthcare and utilities help Denver residents keep about $16,000 in their pocket at the end of the year. Denver is among the 10 least-expensive places in both categories.

Fresno, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050

$68,050 Annual rent: $22,666

$22,666 Annual groceries: $5,433

$5,433 Annual healthcare: $5,076

$5,076 Annual utilities: $4,747

$4,747 Annual transportation costs: $11,147

$11,147 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,087

$1,087 Total expenses: $50,155

$50,155 Income leftover after expenses: $17,895

Like other residents of the Golden State, people in Fresno bring home $68,050 from their $100,000 salary. Because of the lower cost of rent in Fresno than all but one other California locale, city residents have nearly $18,000 left after expenses.

Bakersfield, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,050

$68,050 Annual rent: $22,494

$22,494 Annual groceries: $5,438

$5,438 Annual healthcare: $4,994

$4,994 Annual utilities: $4,717

$4,717 Annual transportation costs: $11,356

$11,356 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,096

$1,096 Total expenses: $50,095

$50,095 Income leftover after expenses: $17,955

Bakersfield, the last of eight California cities on the list, is Fresno's twin when it comes to total expenses. The two, separated by about 110 miles, are just $60 apart when it comes to annual expenses. Bakersfield comes out on the better end in the comparison.

Detroit, Michigan

Net annual pay after income taxes: $68,197

$68,197 Annual rent: $15,168

$15,168 Annual groceries: $4,665

$4,665 Annual healthcare: $4,460

$4,460 Annual utilities: $3,788

$3,788 Annual transportation costs: $19,543

$19,543 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,124

$1,124 Total expenses: $48,748

$48,748 Income leftover after expenses: $19,449

Isn't it interesting that in a place called the Motor City, transportation costs rank No. 2 in the study at more than $19,000 a year? That is what has Detroit mired in the bottom half of income left after expenses since rent is third lowest on the list and annual utilities are among the least expensive.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,535

$69,535 Annual rent: $21,642

$21,642 Annual groceries: $5,433

$5,433 Annual healthcare: $5,735

$5,735 Annual utilities: $4,101

$4,101 Annual transportation costs: $10,742

$10,742 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,388

$1,388 Total expenses: $49,040

$49,040 Income leftover after expenses: $20,495

Healthcare costs in Virginia Beach are among the 10 highest in the study. Still, it's the first city on the list where the average resident has more than $20,000 left from their $100,000 salary after expenses.

Phoenix, Arizona

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,815

$71,815 Annual rent: $21,582

$21,582 Annual groceries: $5,717

$5,717 Annual healthcare: $5,043

$5,043 Annual utilities: $4,299

$4,299 Annual transportation costs: $12,923

$12,923 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,042

$1,042 Total expenses: $50,606

$50,606 Income leftover after expenses: $21,209

The sixth-most populated city in the U.S., Phoenix ranks in the middle of the pack in most categories when it comes to annual expenses.

Orlando, Florida

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $24,512

$24,512 Annual groceries: $5,433

$5,433 Annual healthcare: $5,637

$5,637 Annual utilities: $4,320

$4,320 Annual transportation costs: $12,068

$12,068 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,052

$1,052 Total expenses: $53,022

$53,022 Income leftover after expenses: $21,493

With no state income tax in Florida, residents bring home almost three-fourths of their $100,000 annual salary. That's the same as in Miami, but the high cost of living in that city leaves residents with about only $3,000 after annual expenses are paid. People living in Orlando, however, have about seven times that amount.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,285

$70,285 Annual rent: $22,080

$22,080 Annual groceries: $5,243

$5,243 Annual healthcare: $5,179

$5,179 Annual utilities: $4,151

$4,151 Annual transportation costs: $10,709

$10,709 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,088

$1,088 Total expenses: $48,450

$48,450 Income leftover after expenses: $21,835

Charlotte has about-average expenses across the board. Rent averages less than $2,000 per month, helping to keep annual total expenses at less than $50,000.

Mesa, Arizona

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,815

$71,815 Annual rent: $21,128

$21,128 Annual groceries: $5,701

$5,701 Annual healthcare: $5,043

$5,043 Annual utilities: $4,227

$4,227 Annual transportation costs: $12,496

$12,496 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,039

$1,039 Total expenses: $49,634

$49,634 Income leftover after expenses: $22,181

If you want to live in a smaller Arizona city than Phoenix, try the suburb of Mesa. Annual costs are about the same, but it has about 471,000 residents compared to 1.56 million.

Austin, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $22,626

$22,626 Annual groceries: $6,805

$6,805 Annual healthcare: $5,539

$5,539 Annual utilities: $4,185

$4,185 Annual transportation costs: $12,046

$12,046 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,044

$1,044 Total expenses: $52,246

$52,246 Income leftover after expenses: $22,269

Rent in Austin is in the upper third of cities in the study, but the lack of state tax in Texas makes Austin an affordable option. Residents will have about $22,000 left after paying monthly expenses.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,267

$70,267 Annual rent: $21,617

$21,617 Annual groceries: $5,695

$5,695 Annual healthcare: $4,503

$4,503 Annual utilities: $3,902

$3,902 Annual transportation costs: $10,424

$10,424 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,307

$1,307 Total expenses: $47,449

$47,449 Income leftover after expenses: $22,818

If you want the Rocky Mountain experience but find Denver to be a bit pricey, Colorado Springs to the south is a great option. You'll save about $4,000 a year in rent and groceries if you choose Colorado Springs instead of Denver.

Buffalo, New York

Net annual pay after income taxes: $65,700

$65,700 Annual rent: $15,441

$15,441 Annual groceries: $4,654

$4,654 Annual healthcare: $5,736

$5,736 Annual utilities: $4,523

$4,523 Annual transportation costs: $11,224

$11,224 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,282

$1,282 Total expenses: $42,860

$42,860 Income leftover after expenses: $22,840

Buffalo offers one of the lowest-priced rental markets in the study, but New York taxes and the high costs of healthcare and utilities keep this city at about the midpoint when it comes to income remaining after expenses.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $21,259

$21,259 Annual groceries: $5,837

$5,837 Annual healthcare: $5,070

$5,070 Annual utilities: $4,333

$4,333 Annual transportation costs: $14,085

$14,085 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,082

$1,082 Total expenses: $51,666

$51,666 Income leftover after expenses: $22,849

Nevada is another state without income tax, helping Las Vegas to land at No. 22 on the list with $22,489 income leftover after expenses from a $100,000 salary.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Net annual pay after income taxes: $67,455

$67,455 Annual rent: $17,717

$17,717 Annual groceries: $4,833

$4,833 Annual healthcare: $4,836

$4,836 Annual utilities: $4,320

$4,320 Annual transportation costs: $11,564

$11,564 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,234

$1,234 Total expenses: $44,504

$44,504 Income leftover after expenses: $22,951

Pittsburgh falls in the lower third of rent costs in the study at less than $1,500 per month. That helps to keep total annual expenses below $45,000.

Rochester, New York

Net annual pay after income taxes: $65,700

$65,700 Annual rent: $16,764

$16,764 Annual groceries: $4,375

$4,375 Annual healthcare: $5,850

$5,850 Annual utilities: $4,358

$4,358 Annual transportation costs: $9,931

$9,931 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,465

$1,465 Total expenses: $42,744

$42,744 Income leftover after expenses: $22,956

Health care costs are among the highest and transportation costs among the lowest, balancing out the expenses in Rochester. You'll have slightly more in your pocket -- just about $1,000 a year -- if you live in Rochester instead of Buffalo, about 75 miles to the west.

Nashville, Tennessee

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $23,234

$23,234 Annual groceries: $5,422

$5,422 Annual healthcare: $5,419

$5,419 Annual utilities: $4,193

$4,193 Annual transportation costs: $11,038

$11,038 Annual miscellaneous costs: $985

$985 Total expenses: $50,291

$50,291 Income leftover after expenses: $24,224

Nashville continues to be a popular destination for people relocating, and if they're coming from an expensive city to the north or west, they'll save a bundle. After annual expenses and taxes, Nashville residents find themselves with almost $25,000 left.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,285

$70,285 Annual rent: $20,331

$20,331 Annual groceries: $5,385

$5,385 Annual healthcare: $5,168

$5,168 Annual utilities: $4,185

$4,185 Annual transportation costs: $9,711

$9,711 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,082

$1,082 Total expenses: $45,863

$45,863 Income leftover after expenses: $24,422

A $100,000 salary in Raleigh will net you about $70,000 a year after taxes. With low transportation costs, North Carolina's capital is a cheaper option in the state than Charlotte, which landed at No 27 in the study.

Louisville, Kentucky

Net annual pay after income taxes: $66,339

$66,339 Annual rent: $15,765

$15,765 Annual groceries: $4,717

$4,717 Annual healthcare: $5,168

$5,168 Annual utilities: $3,919

$3,919 Annual transportation costs: $11,312

$11,312 Annual miscellaneous costs: $890

$890 Total expenses: $41,772

$41,772 Income leftover after expenses: $24,567

Miscellaneous expenses? Whatever those are, they're the lowest in Louisville. Rent and utilities also follow among the lowest, but Louisville residents' income leftover expenses is negatively impacted by state taxes.

Dallas, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $21,150

$21,150 Annual groceries: $5,312

$5,312 Annual healthcare: $5,348

$5,348 Annual utilities: $4,223

$4,223 Annual transportation costs: $12,835

$12,835 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,063

$1,063 Total expenses: $49,931

$49,931 Income leftover after expenses: $24,584

Residents of the city they call Big D enjoy a bigger slice of their incomes thanks to the lack of Texas state tax. Total expenses are about $50,000, leaving Dallas residents with almost $25,000 to save, invest or spend each year.

Fort Worth, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $21,165

$21,165 Annual groceries: $5,270

$5,270 Annual healthcare: $5,414

$5,414 Annual utilities: $4,244

$4,244 Annual transportation costs: $12,485

$12,485 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,077

$1,077 Total expenses: $49,654

$49,654 Income leftover after expenses: $24,861

Toss a coin to decide whether you want to live in Dallas or Fort Worth. Separated by about 35 miles, the two Texas locations offer residents just about the same bottom line.

Houston, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $19,393

$19,393 Annual groceries: $5,022

$5,022 Annual healthcare: $5,185

$5,185 Annual utilities: $4,075

$4,075 Annual transportation costs: $13,044

$13,044 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,044

$1,044 Total expenses: $47,763

$47,763 Income leftover after expenses: $26,752

Houston ranks No. 14 on the list of cities with the most take-home pay on a $100,000 salary, offering a cheaper alternative to Dallas and Fort Worth.

Jacksonville, Florida

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $20,254

$20,254 Annual groceries: $4,954

$4,954 Annual healthcare: $5,463

$5,463 Annual utilities: $4,341

$4,341 Annual transportation costs: $11,114

$11,114 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,021

$1,021 Total expenses: $47,148

$47,148 Income leftover after expenses: $27,367

Jacksonville is the final Florida city in the study. The cost of rent in Jacksonville, to the north, is almost half of what it is to Miami in the south, helping Jacksonville residents pocket more than $27,000 at the end of a year.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,317

$69,317 Annual rent: $16,700

$16,700 Annual groceries: $4,465

$4,465 Annual healthcare: $5,468

$5,468 Annual utilities: $3,809

$3,809 Annual transportation costs: $9,953

$9,953 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,017

$1,017 Total expenses: $41,412

$41,412 Income leftover after expenses: $27,905

Indianapolis residents benefit from transportation, utilities and grocery costs that are among the least expensive in the United States.

Tucson, Arizona

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,815

$71,815 Annual rent: $18,249

$18,249 Annual groceries: $5,033

$5,033 Annual healthcare: $4,656

$4,656 Annual utilities: $4,198

$4,198 Annual transportation costs: $10,588

$10,588 Annual miscellaneous costs: $972

$972 Total expenses: $43,696

$43,696 Income leftover after expenses: $28,119

If you want to live in Arizona and your job will allow you to park your laptop anywhere, pick Tucson. You'll be about $6,000 richer at the end of the year if you choose Tucson over Mesa or Phoenix.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,544

$69,544 Annual rent: $15,160

$15,160 Annual groceries: $4,454

$4,454 Annual healthcare: $5,081

$5,081 Annual utilities: $4,274

$4,274 Annual transportation costs: $11,191

$11,191 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,182

$1,182 Total expenses: $41,342

$41,342 Income leftover after expenses: $28,202

The legendary home of brats, beer and cheese also has the second lowest rent on the list. Despite taxes that leave you with less than $70,000 in take-home pay from a $100,000 salary, low expenses will leave Milwaukee residents with more than $28,000 per year once all the bills are paid.

Columbus, Ohio

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,167

$70,167 Annual rent: $17,215

$17,215 Annual groceries: $4,544

$4,544 Annual healthcare: $4,880

$4,880 Annual utilities: $4,312

$4,312 Annual transportation costs: $9,876

$9,876 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,060

$1,060 Total expenses: $41,886

$41,886 Income leftover after expenses: $28,281

Columbus offers low costs in several categories, with the Ohio capital having grocery, healthcare, transportation and rent costs among the least in the country.

Omaha, Nebraska

Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,276

$69,276 Annual rent: $15,500

$15,500 Annual groceries: $4,723

$4,723 Annual healthcare: $6,237

$6,237 Annual utilities: $4,164

$4,164 Annual transportation costs: $8,955

$8,955 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,303

$1,303 Total expenses: $40,882

$40,882 Income leftover after expenses: $28,394

Billionaire Warren Buffett calls Omaha home, but it doesn't take a billion dollars to live there -- or even $100,000. Omaha residents have the lowest transportation costs and plenty left over from $100K each year.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,672

$70,672 Annual rent: $18,033

$18,033 Annual groceries: $4,775

$4,775 Annual healthcare: $4,351

$4,351 Annual utilities: $4,105

$4,105 Annual transportation costs: $9,799

$9,799 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024

$1,024 Total expenses: $42,088

$42,088 Income leftover after expenses: $28,584

Albuquerque fits the bill when it comes to affordable rent and transportation, but it's tops when it comes to healthcare. The cost of healthcare is the lowest in the study, helping residents to live comfortably in this big city.

Kansas City, Missouri

Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,531

$69,531 Annual rent: $15,765

$15,765 Annual groceries: $4,623

$4,623 Annual healthcare: $5,577

$5,577 Annual utilities: $4,282

$4,282 Annual transportation costs: $9,722

$9,722 Annual miscellaneous costs: $909

$909 Total expenses: $40,878

$40,878 Income leftover after expenses: $28,653

Kansas City residents earning $100,000 keep nearly $30,000 of their pay after taxes and expenses. The bottom line is helped by the prices of transportation, rent and groceries, all of which are among the 10 most affordable in their categories.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,167

$70,167 Annual rent: $16,213

$16,213 Annual groceries: $4,565

$4,565 Annual healthcare: $4,874

$4,874 Annual utilities: $4,139

$4,139 Annual transportation costs: $10,259

$10,259 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,076

$1,076 Total expenses: $41,126

$41,126 Income leftover after expenses: $29,041

The lower costs of healthcare, groceries, transportation and rent help Cincinnati residents hang on to almost $30,000 per year after all the bills are paid.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,302

$70,302 Annual rent: $14,883

$14,883 Annual groceries: $4,439

$4,439 Annual healthcare: $5,790

$5,790 Annual utilities: $4,101

$4,101 Annual transportation costs: $10,468

$10,468 Annual miscellaneous costs: $970

$970 Total expenses: $40,650

$40,650 Income leftover after expenses: $29,652

Oklahoma City's healthcare costs rank among the highest in the study, but annual expenses total only $40,650 for the year. It's the only city in the study where annual rents are less than $15,000.

San Antonio, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $17,814

$17,814 Annual groceries: $4,723

$4,723 Annual healthcare: $5,218

$5,218 Annual utilities: $4,008

$4,008 Annual transportation costs: $10,884

$10,884 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,027

$1,027 Total expenses: $43,673

$43,673 Income leftover after expenses: $30,842

In San Antonio, about 500 miles south of Oklahoma City, residents keep about $31,000 a year in their pockets after meeting all expenses. The bottom line, of course, is helped by the lack of state taxes in Texas.

El Paso, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $18,109

$18,109 Annual groceries: $4,312

$4,312 Annual healthcare: $5,250

$5,250 Annual utilities: $4,101

$4,101 Annual transportation costs: $10,073

$10,073 Annual miscellaneous costs: $825

$825 Total expenses: $42,671

$42,671 Income leftover after expenses: $31,844

Apparently, not everything is bigger in Texas. With no state income tax and the second-lowest grocery costs of any large city, El Paso ranks No. 2 on the list of best cities for those earning $100,000. How low are the grocery costs? At an average of $4,314, that's one-third the amount that residents of San Francisco pay.

Memphis, Tennessee

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,515

$74,515 Annual rent: $15,959

$15,959 Annual groceries: $4,076

$4,076 Annual healthcare: $5,278

$5,278 Annual utilities: $4,067

$4,067 Annual transportation costs: $10,358

$10,358 Annual miscellaneous costs: $988

$988 Total expenses: $40,725

$40,725 Income leftover after expenses: $33,790

If you're a fan of the blues, you're in luck. Memphis is not only home to some of the world's best music, it's also the No. 1 city on the list when it comes to affordability for a $100,000 earner. The lowest grocery costs, combined with low transportation and rent costs, helped to kick Memphis to the top spot in terms of income leftover after expenses: $33,790.

Is $100K a Good Salary?

It can be hard to live in some states on the take-home pay from a $100,000 salary, due in no small part to high state income taxes. Other expenses, such as groceries, utilities and transportation costs, are also highly variable by state and city, so you should factor all of those in before deciding to take a job or buy a home in a particular city.

Even at the lofty $100K salary range, your salary after taxes might require you to create a budget to help figure out where to save money on monthly expenses. If trimming the fat isn't enough to get you to a comfortable level of available income, consider a lateral move within a state -- or to a neighboring state -- where these expenses are lower.

The reality of a $100,000 salary is that it goes a long way in some cities and not very far in others. Even within the same state, expenses beyond taxes can be much higher or lower in neighboring cities. Remember that it's your net pay after all expenses, not your gross pay, that determines how much leftover income you have to enhance your quality of life.

