How Far $750K in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in the Midwest

How long will your retirement savings last? The answer to this question varies radically based on your situation. One mega factor that ties in is whether you’re relying on Social Security benefits, and, if you are, how long it will last in your given location. After all, cost of living is different in every state. Another significant factor is how much you have saved in your retirement nest egg.

A study by GOBankingRates analyzed how long $750,000 in savings, plus a monthly Social Security check, can last in each state. Here is how far $750,000 in combined savings and Social Security will go in the 12 Midwest states, from the longest to the shortest.

Kansas

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.73

26.73 Annual expenditure: $50,475

$50,475 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,061

$28,061 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,586

$4,586 Annual housing expenditure: $8,711

$8,711 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,075

$4,075 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,310

$4,310 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,434

Missouri

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.08

26.08 Annual expenditure: $51,169

$51,169 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,755

$28,755 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,581

$4,581 Annual housing expenditure: $9,085

$9,085 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,173

$4,173 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,152

$4,152 Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,877

Iowa

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 25.27

25.27 Annual expenditure: $52,094

$52,094 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,680

$29,680 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,639

$4,639 Annual housing expenditure: $8,781

$8,781 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,961

$3,961 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,898

$4,898 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,261

Indiana

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 25.17

25.17 Annual expenditure: $52,210

$52,210 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,796

$29,796 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,682

$4,682 Annual housing expenditure: $9,096

$9,096 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,829

$3,829 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,686

$4,686 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,336

Michigan

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.46

24.46 Annual expenditure: $53,077

$53,077 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,663

$30,663 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,715

$4,715 Annual housing expenditure: $9,005

$9,005 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,109

$4,109 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,859

$4,859 Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,854

North Dakota

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.01

24.01 Annual expenditure: $53,655

$53,655 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,241

$31,241 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,533

$4,533 Annual housing expenditure: $9,611

$9,611 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,533

$3,533 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,879

$4,879 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,241

Illinois

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.79

23.79 Annual expenditure: $53,944

$53,944 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,530

$31,530 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,687

$4,687 Annual housing expenditure: $9,611

$9,611 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,151

$4,151 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,819

$4,819 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,532

South Dakota

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.74

23.74 Annual expenditure: $54,002

$54,002 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,588

$31,588 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,682

$4,682 Annual housing expenditure: $10,301

$10,301 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,626

$3,626 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,067

$5,067 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,691

Nebraska

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.74

23.74 Annual expenditure: $54,002

$54,002 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,588

$31,588 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,711

$4,711 Annual housing expenditure: $9,435

$9,435 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,834

$3,834 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,750

$4,750 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,721

Ohio

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.49

23.49 Annual expenditure: $54,349

$54,349 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,935

$31,935 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,754

$4,754 Annual housing expenditure: $9,821

$9,821 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,312

$4,312 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,755

$4,755 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,133

Minnesota

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.15

23.15 Annual expenditure: $54,811

$54,811 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,398

$32,398 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,907

$4,907 Annual housing expenditure: $9,529

$9,529 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,096

$4,096 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,656

$4,656 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,015

Wisconsin

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 22.28

22.28 Annual expenditure: $56,083

$56,083 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,670

$33,670 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,711

$4,711 Annual housing expenditure: $10,640

$10,640 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,147

$4,147 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,577

$4,577 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,264

Methodology: In order to find how long $750,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s May 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for 2024 Q1 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years the $750,000 will last in each state by dividing $750,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $750,000 and Social Security will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost of living indexes for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 24, 2024.

