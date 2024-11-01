News & Insights

Personal Finance

How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in the South

November 01, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Caitlyn Moorhead for GOBankingRates ->

You would hope that if you had three-quarters of a million dollars when you retired you would be pretty financially comfortable. However, when you put $750,000 against a retirement timeline filled with increasing costs for everything from food to healthcare, just how long will it last you?

If you are mapping out your retirement and are hoping for a warmer climate, then chances are you have checked out some Southern real estate. 

Though many factors will contribute to how far your Social Security benefits and retirement savings will go, it’s good to know ahead of time just how specific the calculus of cost of living can get where you live. GOBankingRates recently did a study to determine how long $750,000 would last you in retirement in every state. The findings were based on averages for annual expenditures and Social Security income as well as costs for things such as groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare. 

When focusing on a specific region it is interesting to see how places even close in location can vary in cost of living. Here is how far $750,000 plus Social Security will get you in Southern states.

Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign along Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, Alabama USA, near the State Border with Florida.

Alabama

  • Number of Years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.29
  • Annual expenditure: $50,938
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,524

Memphis, Tennessee/USA - July 01, 2015: Welcome to Arkansas highway sign on I-40 between Tennessee and Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.08
  • Annual expenditure: $51,169
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,755

A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.88
  • Annual expenditure: $58,338
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,924
Port Royal Florida Zillow

Florida

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.16
  • Annual expenditure: $59,610
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,196
Rome Georgia house Zillow

Georgia

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.69
  • Annual expenditure: $52,788
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,374

Image of a cheerful mature couple walking on a golf course together.

Kentucky

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.10
  • Annual expenditure: $53,539
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,126
group of cheerful seniors having fun together exercising.

Louisiana

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.32
  • Annual expenditure: $53,250
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,836
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 16.75
  • Annual expenditure: $67,185
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,771

Jackson Mississippi State Capitol Building stock photo

Mississippi

  • Number of Years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.19
  • Annual expenditure: $51,053
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,639
Close up of a group of seniors exploring the City.

North Carolina

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 21.72
  • Annual expenditure: $56,951
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,537
Beautiful upscale house with rock castle like entrance and retro metal lounger and little rabbit in front yard - curb appeal Tulsa OK USA 6 7 2018.

Oklahoma

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 27.23
  • Annual expenditure: $49,955
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,540
Seniors couple and advisor.

South Carolina

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 22.05
  • Annual expenditure: $56,430
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,016

Pickwick Landing State Park Marina lake entrance on the Tennessee River.

Tennessee

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 25.17
  • Annual expenditure: $52,210
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,796
Shot of a young nurse caring for seniors residents in a retirement home.

Texas

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.19
  • Annual expenditure: $53,424
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,010
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.74
  • Annual expenditure: $58,570
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,156
Harpers Ferry West Virginia scenic overlook with the Potomac River.

West Virginia

  • Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 28.80
  • Annual expenditure: $48,451
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $26,038

Methodology: In order to find how long $750,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s May 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 Q1 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $750,000 will last in each state by dividing $750,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 24, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in the South

