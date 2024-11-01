How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in the South

You would hope that if you had three-quarters of a million dollars when you retired you would be pretty financially comfortable. However, when you put $750,000 against a retirement timeline filled with increasing costs for everything from food to healthcare, just how long will it last you?

If you are mapping out your retirement and are hoping for a warmer climate, then chances are you have checked out some Southern real estate.

Check Out: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Learn More: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Though many factors will contribute to how far your Social Security benefits and retirement savings will go, it’s good to know ahead of time just how specific the calculus of cost of living can get where you live. GOBankingRates recently did a study to determine how long $750,000 would last you in retirement in every state. The findings were based on averages for annual expenditures and Social Security income as well as costs for things such as groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare.

When focusing on a specific region it is interesting to see how places even close in location can vary in cost of living. Here is how far $750,000 plus Social Security will get you in Southern states.

Alabama

Number of Years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.29

26.29 Annual expenditure: $50,938

$50,938 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,524

Find Out: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Read More: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First

Arkansas

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.08

26.08 Annual expenditure: $51,169

$51,169 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,755

Be Aware: Suze Orman Says This Is the Biggest Risk If You Rent in Retirement

Delaware

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.88

20.88 Annual expenditure: $58,338

$58,338 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,924

Florida

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.16

20.16 Annual expenditure: $59,610

$59,610 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,196

Georgia

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.69

24.69 Annual expenditure: $52,788

$52,788 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,374

Explore More: The Average Retirement Age in 2024 — US vs. Canada

Kentucky

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.10

24.10 Annual expenditure: $53,539

$53,539 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,126

Louisiana

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.32

24.32 Annual expenditure: $53,250

$53,250 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,836

Maryland

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 16.75

16.75 Annual expenditure: $67,185

$67,185 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,771

Discover More: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

Mississippi

Number of Years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.19

26.19 Annual expenditure: $51,053

$51,053 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,639

North Carolina

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 21.72

21.72 Annual expenditure: $56,951

$56,951 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,537

Oklahoma

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 27.23

27.23 Annual expenditure: $49,955

$49,955 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,540

South Carolina

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 22.05

22.05 Annual expenditure: $56,430

$56,430 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,016

Learn More: 3 Reasons You Should Not Buy a House When You Retire

Tennessee

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 25.17

25.17 Annual expenditure: $52,210

$52,210 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,796

Texas

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.19

24.19 Annual expenditure: $53,424

$53,424 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,010

Virginia

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.74

20.74 Annual expenditure: $58,570

$58,570 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,156

West Virginia

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 28.80

28.80 Annual expenditure: $48,451

$48,451 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $26,038

Methodology: In order to find how long $750,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s May 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 Q1 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $750,000 will last in each state by dividing $750,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 24, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in the South

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.