How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

The duration of retirement savings usually depends on withdrawal rates and general lifestyle spending. How much do you withdraw and how often?

With your retirement savings and Social Security, there’s a longer timeline that is affected by the city you reside in at your time of retirement. Remember, your retirement benefit is based on your lifetime earnings.

According to GOBankingRates research, $750,000 plus Social Security can last varying years across every state. The state with the shortest duration is Hawaii (at around eight years) and the state with the longest duration is West Virginia (28 years).

Here is how far $750,000 in combined savings and Social Security will go in every state, from the longest to the shortest.

West Virginia

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 28.80

28.80 Annual expenditure: $48,451

$48,451 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $26,038

$26,038 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,778

$4,778 Annual housing expenditure: $6,711

$6,711 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,003

$4,003 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,587

$4,587 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,638

Oklahoma

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 27.23

27.23 Annual expenditure: $49,955

$49,955 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,540

$27,540 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,576

$4,576 Annual housing expenditure: $8,056

$8,056 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,122

$4,122 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,414

$4,414 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,178

Kansas

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.73

26.73 Annual expenditure: $50,475

$50,475 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,061

$28,061 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,586

$4,586 Annual housing expenditure: $8,711

$8,711 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,075

$4,075 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,310

$4,310 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,434

Alabama

Number of Years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.29

26.29 Annual expenditure: $50,938

$50,938 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,524

$28,524 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,658

$4,658 Annual housing expenditure: $8,114

$8,114 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,266

$4,266 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,508

$4,508 Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,575

Mississippi

Number of Years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.19

26.19 Annual expenditure: $51,053

$51,053 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,639

$28,639 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,610

$4,610 Annual housing expenditure: $8,792

$8,792 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,842

$3,842 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,434

$4,434 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,593

Missouri

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.08

26.08 Annual expenditure: $51,169

$51,169 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,755

$28,755 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,581

$4,581 Annual housing expenditure: $9,085

$9,085 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,173

$4,173 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,152

$4,152 Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,877

Arkansas

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 26.08

26.08 Annual expenditure: $51,169

$51,169 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,755

$28,755 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,557

$4,557 Annual housing expenditure: $8,757

$8,757 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,842

$3,842 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,360

$4,360 Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,650

Iowa

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 25.27

25.27 Annual expenditure: $52,094

$52,094 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,680

$29,680 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,639

$4,639 Annual housing expenditure: $8,781

$8,781 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,961

$3,961 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,898

$4,898 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,261

Tennessee

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 25.17

25.17 Annual expenditure: $52,210

$52,210 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,796

$29,796 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,658

$4,658 Annual housing expenditure: $9,681

$9,681 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,753

$3,753 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,404

$4,404 Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,801

Indiana

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 25.17

25.17 Annual expenditure: $52,210

$52,210 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,796

$29,796 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,682

$4,682 Annual housing expenditure: $9,096

$9,096 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,829

$3,829 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,686

$4,686 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,336

Georgia

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.69

24.69 Annual expenditure: $52,788

$52,788 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,374

$30,374 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,687

$4,687 Annual housing expenditure: $9,319

$9,319 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,982

Annual transportation expenditures: $4,829

$4,829 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,532

Michigan

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.46

24.46 Annual expenditure: $53,077

$53,077 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,663

$30,663 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,715

$4,715 Annual housing expenditure: $9,005

$9,005 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,109

$4,109 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,859

$4,859 Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,854

Louisiana

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.32

24.32 Annual expenditure: $53,250

$53,250 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,836

$30,836 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,596

$4,596 Annual housing expenditure: $9,891

$9,891 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,376

$3,376 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,716

$4,716 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,125

Texas

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.19

24.19 Annual expenditure: $53,424

$53,424 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,010

$31,010 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,615

$4,615 Annual housing expenditure: $9,599

$9,599 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,388.50

$4,388.50 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,582

$4,582 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,246

Kentucky

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.10

24.10 Annual expenditure: $53,539

$53,539 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,126

$31,126 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,783

$4,783 Annual housing expenditure: $9,143

$9,143 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,690

$3,690 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,701

$4,701 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,053

North Dakota

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 24.01

24.01 Annual expenditure: $53,655

$53,655 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,241

$31,241 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,533

$4,533 Annual housing expenditure: $9,611

$9,611 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,533

$3,533 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,879

$4,879 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,241

Illinois

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.79

23.79 Annual expenditure: $53,944

$53,944 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,530

$31,530 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,687

$4,687 Annual housing expenditure: $9,611

$9,611 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,151

$4,151 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,819

$4,819 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,532

Nebraska

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.74

23.74 Annual expenditure: $54,002

$54,002 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,588

$31,588 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,711

$4,711 Annual housing expenditure: $9,435

$9,435 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,834

$3,834 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,750

$4,750 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,721

South Dakota

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.74

23.74 Annual expenditure: $54,002

$54,002 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,588

$31,588 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,682

$4,682 Annual housing expenditure: $10,301

$10,301 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,626

$3,626 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,067

$5,067 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,691

New Mexico

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.66

23.66 Annual expenditure: $4,118

$4,118 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,704

$31,704 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,596

$4,596 Annual housing expenditure: $10,301

$10,301 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,664.14

$3,664.14 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,572

$4,572 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,615

Ohio

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.49

23.49 Annual expenditure: $54,349

$54,349 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,935

$31,935 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,754

$4,754 Annual housing expenditure: $9,821

$9,821 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,312

$4,312 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,755

$4,755 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,133

Montana

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.23

23.23 Annual expenditure: $54,696

$54,696 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,282

$32,282 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,783

$4,783 Annual housing expenditure: $9,915

$9,915 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,554

$3,554 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,314

$5,314 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,211

Minnesota

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.15

23.15 Annual expenditure: $54,811

$54,811 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,398

$32,398 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,907

$4,907 Annual housing expenditure: $9,529

$9,529 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,096

$4,096 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,656

$4,656 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,015

Wyoming

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 23.03

23.03 Annual expenditure: $54,985

$54,985 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,571

$32,571 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,816

$4,816 Annual housing expenditure: $10,242

$10,242 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,622

$3,622 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,375

$4,375 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,985

Pennsylvania

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 22.82

22.82 Annual expenditure: $55,274

$55,274 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,860

$32,860 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,720

$4,720 Annual housing expenditure: $10,032

$10,032 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,384.26

$4,384.26 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,314

$5,314 Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,665

Wisconsin

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 22.28

22.28 Annual expenditure: $56,083

$56,083 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,670

$33,670 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,711

$4,711 Annual housing expenditure: $10,640

$10,640 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,147

$4,147 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,577

$4,577 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,264

South Carolina

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 22.05

22.05 Annual expenditure: $56,430

$56,430 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,016

$34,016 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,778

$4,778 Annual housing expenditure: $10,605

$10,605 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,710

$4,710 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,701

$4,701 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,005

North Carolina

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 21.72

21.72 Annual expenditure: $56,951

$56,951 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,537

$34,537 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,720

$4,720 Annual housing expenditure: $10,862

$10,862 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,185

$4,185 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,755

$4,755 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,917

Delaware

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.88

20.88 Annual expenditure: $58,338

$58,338 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,924

$35,924 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,888

$4,888 Annual housing expenditure: $11,341

$11,341 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,147

$4,147 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,106

$5,106 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,668

Idaho

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.81

20.81 Annual expenditure: $58,454

$58,454 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,040

$36,040 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,965

$4,965 Annual housing expenditure: $11,797

$11,797 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,321

$3,321 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,427

$5,427 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,352

Virginia

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.74

20.74 Annual expenditure: $58,570

$58,570 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,156

$36,156 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,792

$4,792 Annual housing expenditure: $12,510

$12,510 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,232

$4,232 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,661

$4,661 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,691

Colorado

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.58

20.58 Annual expenditure: $58,859

$58,859 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,445

$36,445 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,816

$4,816 Annual housing expenditure: $12,651

$12,651 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,825

$3,825 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,627

$4,627 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,595

Nevada

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.29

20.29 Annual expenditure: $59,379

$59,379 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,965

$36,965 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,989

$4,989 Annual housing expenditure: $12,744

$12,744 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,562

$4,562 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,808

$5,808 Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,831

Utah

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.23

20.23 Annual expenditure: $59,49 5

5 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,081

$37,081 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,706

$4,706 Annual housing expenditure: $13,083

$13,083 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,999

$3,999 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,938

$4,938 Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,748

Florida

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 20.16

20.16 Annual expenditure: $59,610

$59,610 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,196

$37,196 Annual groceries expenditure: $5,022

$5,022 Annual housing expenditure: $12,674

$12,674 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,486

$4,486 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,997

$4,997 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,585

Arizona

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 18.08

18.08 Annual expenditure: $63,889

$63,889 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $41,475

$41,475 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,892.94

$4,892.94 Annual housing expenditure: $15,024

$15,024 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,283

$4,283 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,185

$5,185 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,057

Maine

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 17.88

17.88 Annual expenditure: $64,351

$64,351 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $41,937

$41,937 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,831

$4,831 Annual housing expenditure: $14,253

$14,253 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,698

$4,698 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,287

$5,287 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,663

Connecticut

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 17.43

17.43 Annual expenditure: $65,450

$65,450 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,036

$43,036 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,893

$4,893 Annual housing expenditure: $13,773

$13,773 Annual utilities expenditure: $5,668

$5,668 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,319

$5,319 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,098

Rhode Island

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 17.38

17.38 Annual expenditure: $65,566

$65,566 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,152

$43,152 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,864

$4,864 Annual housing expenditure: $13,493

$13,493 Annual utilities expenditure: $6,011

$6,011 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,899

$4,899 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,932

New Hampshire

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 17.33

17.33 Annual expenditure: $65,681

$65,681 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,267

$43,267 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,778

$4,778 Annual housing expenditure: $13,621

$13,621 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,393

$4,393 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,551

$5,551 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,804

New Jersey

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 17.31

17.31 Annual expenditure: $65,739

$65,739 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,325

$43,325 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,965

$4,965 Annual housing expenditure: $15,854

$15,854 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,240

$4,240 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,284

$5,284 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,917

Oregon

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 17.22

17.22 Annual expenditure: $65,970

$65,970 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,556

$43,556 Annual groceries expenditure: $5,205

$5,205 Annual housing expenditure: $15,784

$15,784 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,774

$3,774 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,996

$5,996 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,475

Vermont

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 17.08

17.08 Annual expenditure: $66,317

$66,317 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,903

$43,903 Annual groceries expenditure: $5,075

$5,075 Annual housing expenditure: $15,059

$15,059 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,770

$4,770 Annual transportation expenditures: $4,983

$4,983 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,279

Washington

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 16.99

16.99 Annual expenditure: $66,549

$66,549 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,135

$44,135 Annual groceries expenditure: $5,195

$5,195 Annual housing expenditure: $14,872

$14,872 Annual utilities expenditure: $3,867

$3,867 Annual transportation expenditures: $6,283

$6,283 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,890

Maryland

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 16.75

16.75 Annual expenditure: $67,185

$67,185 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,771

$44,771 Annual groceries expenditure: $5,042

$5,042 Annual housing expenditure: $16,556

$16,556 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,638

$4,638 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,175

$5,175 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,593

New York

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 15.38

15.38 Annual expenditure: $71,174

$71,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $48,760

$48,760 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,955

$4,955 Annual housing expenditure: $19,432

$19,432 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,333

$4,333 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,432

$5,432 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,970

Alaska

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 15.03

15.03 Annual expenditure: $72,330

$72,330 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,916

$44,916 Annual groceries expenditure: $6,088

$6,088 Annual housing expenditure: $14,124

$14,124 Annual utilities expenditure: $6,308

$6,308 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,783

$5,783 Annual healthcare expenditures: $11,544

Massachusetts

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 12.29

12.29 Annual expenditure: $83,431

$83,431 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $61,017

$61,017 Annual groceries expenditure: $4,989

$4,989 Annual housing expenditure: $24,881

$24,881 Annual utilities expenditure: $6,312

$6,312 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,625

$5,625 Annual healthcare expenditures: $9,319

District of Columbia

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 12.26

12.26 Annual expenditure: $83,605

$83,605 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $61,191

$61,191 Annual groceries expenditure: $5,046

$5,046 Annual housing expenditure: $27,476

$27,476 Annual utilities expenditure: $4,571

$4,571 Annual transportation expenditures: $5,279

$5,279 Annual healthcare expenditures: $8,746

California

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 12.21

12.21 Annual expenditure: $83,836

$83,836 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $61,422

$61,422 Annual groceries expenditure: $5,387

$5,387 Annual housing expenditure: $24,518

$24,518 Annual utilities expenditure: $5,752

$5,752 Annual transportation expenditures: $6,984

$6,984 Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,970

Hawaii

Number of years $750,000 will last with Social Security: 8.80

8.80 Annual expenditure: $107,657

$107,657 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $85,243

$85,243 Annual groceries expenditure: $5,953

$5,953 Annual housing expenditure: $36,619

$36,619 Annual utilities expenditure: $7,472

$7,472 Annual transportation expenditures: $6,861

$6,861 Annual healthcare expenditures: $9,199

Methodology: In order to find how long $750,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s May 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for 2024 Q1 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years th$750,000 will last in each state by dividing $750,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $750,000 and Social Security will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 24, 2024.

